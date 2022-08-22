10 best hair repair products for dry and damaged hair

Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed
·5 min read
10 products to revive dry and damaged hair
10 products to revive dry and damaged hair

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Hair can play a big role in how you express yourself. For that reason alone, it’s important to keep it feeling and looking as healthy as it can be, regardless of how you like to style it. If you color, heat-style, or wrangle your locks into ponytails on a regular basis, you've likely caused damage that can leave strands frayed and frizzy. Fortunately, we’ve found some of the best hair repair products to help reinvigorate your locks, smoothing damage and restoring moisture to your hair and scalp.

Tackle your holiday shopping early with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

1. This strand-strengthening shampoo and conditioner set

Hydrate your hair with the Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo and Conditioner.
Hydrate your hair with the Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo and Conditioner.

Your hair care routine

starts with the products you use in the shower. Pureology’s Strength Cure shampoo and conditioner set is a great way to establish a regimen for hair that needs TLC, as it uses a protein called keravis to prevent hair breakage and astaxanthin, an antioxidant that claims to “heal and repair damaged hair.” One of the best shampoo and conditioners for damaged hair, this set complements all hair types (straight, wavy, oily, or curly hair) and is color-safe.

Pureology also offers a hydrating shampoo. While the Strength Cure Shampoo and conditioner is great for fine hair, those with medium to thick hair may prefer this moisturizing shampoo.

Get the Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo from Amazon for $35

Get the Pureology Strength Cure Conditioner from Amazon for $9

2. This repairing treatment

Strengthen your locks with the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector.
Strengthen your locks with the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector.

The whole Olaplex brand is centered around repairing damaged hair via what the company calls bond building, which “relinks the broken disulfide bonds caused by chemical, thermal and mechanical damage to the hair.” Olaplex makes some of the best hair products for damaged hair, and the breadth of their lineup means that there’s something for just about every issue and every type of hair. We love it so much that it made our list of best hair masks, despite not technically being one.

If you’ve been curious about trying the raved-about line, start with the No. 3 Hair Perfector up to three times weekly. This leave-in treatment can reduce breakage and improve the strength and texture of your hair. To use it, apply a dollop to damp hair, leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse before continuing with your usual shampoo and conditioner.

Get the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector on Amazon for $30

3. This detangling brush that won’t snag

Detangle through snarls with the Wet Brush Original Detangler.
Detangle through snarls with the Wet Brush Original Detangler.

Color treating or heat styling may be what comes to mind when you think of hair-damaging activities, but a simple task like brushing your hair too harshly can cause breakage, too. After testing hair brushes, we recommend the Wet Brush for detangling snarls without a snag. Its flexible bristles move through the hair with ease and feel gentle on the scalp, and the brush comes in different sizes and shapes to suit your preference and your hair's length and thickness.

Get the Wet Brush Original Detangler on Amazon for $6.49

4. This leave-in conditioner spray for extra 'slip'

Condition your hair with the leave-in Carol’s Daughter Monoi Anti-Breakage Spray.
Condition your hair with the leave-in Carol’s Daughter Monoi Anti-Breakage Spray.

For hair that’s especially snarl-prone, a leave-in conditioner like this one from Carol’s Daughter can add more “slip” for a brush or comb. This spray contains moisturizing ingredients monoi oil and coconut water that’ll help your brush or comb glide through your locks. To use, shake the bottle to cause the two liquid solutions to mix together, then spray it directly into your hair from six to eight inches away.

Get the Carol’s Daughter Monoi Anti-Breakage Spray from Amazon for $29.82

5. This durable set of scrunchies

Tie your hair back comfortably with the Lululemon Skinny Scrunchie 6 Pack.
Tie your hair back comfortably with the Lululemon Skinny Scrunchie 6 Pack.

Say goodbye to uncomfortable elastics and toss out those too-tight ties that can damage hair. These slim Lululemon scrunchies claim to reduce breakage, yet have a firm grip that won’t slip and slide around the hair. We named these the best scrunchies after testing hair ties because the soft fabric and limited stretch hold a ponytail in place all day but slide right out without tugging when you’re ready to let your hair down.

Get the Skinny Scrunchie 6 Pack from Lululemon for $28

6. This dry-scalp treatment

Relieve a dry scalp with the Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment.
Relieve a dry scalp with the Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment.

A dry scalp can be uncomfortable and even result in flaking. The Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment claims to soothe that irritated skin using a hyaluronic acid-based “molecular patch” that hydrates and a vitamin B3-based “microbiome balancing complex” that balances your scalp’s moisture. It’s suited for all hair types and can be used up to three times a week. Separate clean, damp hair into sections and apply the treatment directly onto the scalp and massage it in—no rinsing needed.

Get the Living Proof Scalp Care Dry Scalp Treatment from Amazon for $34

7. This satin sleep cap

Keep your strands protected overnight with the Eleyae Satin-Lined Sleep Cap.
Keep your strands protected overnight with the Eleyae Satin-Lined Sleep Cap.

While you toss and turn at night, your hair gets dragged across your pillowcase and that friction can lead to frizz—unless you have the right tool. To prevent hair damage while you snooze, try this sleep cap from Eleyae. The satin interior claims to prevent frizz, breakage and tangles while helping your hair retain its much-needed moisture. It’s designed for all hair types, from straight to coily.

Get the Eleyae Satin-Lined Sleep Cap from Amazon for $14

8. This silk pillowcase

Reduce overnight hair breakage with the Alaska Bear Silk Pillowcase.
Reduce overnight hair breakage with the Alaska Bear Silk Pillowcase.

Everyone has certain preferences for sleeping, and adding new things into your routine can be disruptive. If pulling your hair up into a cap at night isn’t your thing, there’s another option: a silk pillowcase. Similar to the satin-lined cap, the purported positives include helping your hair maintain its moisture while mitigating breakage. The Alaska Bear pillowcase from Amazon comes in more than a dozen color options and has a soft fabric made from 100% mulberry silk—and costs a lot less than some other brands.

Get the Alaska Bear Silk Pillowcase from Amazon for $25.99

9. This moisturizing hair oil

Get silky, shiny hair with the Moroccanoil Treatment.
Get silky, shiny hair with the Moroccanoil Treatment.

Regardless of your hair type or preferred style, a hair oil can add moisture and shine to your strands. The well-loved Moroccanoil Treatment uses argan oil and linseed extract to improve the hair’s moisture while giving it a healthy-looking sheen and reducing frizz and breakage. Apply a small dollop to clean hair from mid-length to ends and style as usual.

Get the Moroccanoil Treatment from Amazon starting at $16

10. This heat protectant

Protect your strands while heat-styling with the Redken Hot Sets 22 Thermal Setting Mist.
Protect your strands while heat-styling with the Redken Hot Sets 22 Thermal Setting Mist.

If you style your hair with hot tools, you should have a heat protectant on hand. For one you can use on either damp or dry hair, try the Redken Hot Sets 22 Thermal Setting Mist. It claims to protect your hair from heat up to 450°F and help locks hold a tight curl or sleek, straight style. Spray this into sections of your hair prior to using a curling wand or flat iron.

Get the Redken Hot Sets 22 Thermal Setting Mist from JC Penney for $16.50

Don’t get thwarted by shipping delays or sold-out favorites this holiday season. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter and get the product reviews, deals and holiday gift guides you need to start shopping now.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 best hair repair products for dry and damaged hair

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Ticket prices, Hockey Canada scandal led to low attendance at world juniors: IIHF

    EDMONTON — Tickets for Edmonton's world junior men's hockey championship haven't been a hot commodity this summer and International Ice Hockey Federation officials say the high price of admission, the tournament's odd timing and a spectre of scandal are to blame for low attendance. The 2022 tournament wrapped Saturday with Canada battling Finland for the gold medal. While the final was expected to draw the biggest crowd of the tournament so far to Rogers Place, average attendance before Saturday

  • Bradley off to fast start in bid to make FedEx Cup finale

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Keegan Bradley hasn't been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. Bradley is at No. 44 in the FedEx Cup and likely needs a top 10 — he hasn't had one since the U.S. Open — to be among the 30 players who advance to the Tour Championship

  • Islander Anthony MacDonald breaks curse to claim Gold Cup & Saucer win

    It's a victory almost 20 years in the making. Sintra and P.E.I.'s Anthony MacDonald won the 63rd Gold Cup & Saucer race in Charlottetown Saturday night. They tied the track record of 1:50.1 after pulling away from the competition near the three-quarter mark. For MacDonald, the victory follows years of hard work. He's participated in the race 13 times in 19 years, but didn't win until now. "To win the Gold Cup means a lot to me," he said. "It means a lot to this stable ... I know it sounds stupid

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Exercise in 'patience' pays off for Kadri, says winning a factor in joining Flames

    Nazem Kadri said the Calgary Flames expressed interest the moment he became an unrestricted free agent, but it was an "elaborate process" before he finally signed on the dotted line on Thursday. "The patience definitely did me some good," Kadri told reporters in a Zoom call Friday. "There were some decisions to be made." The Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed the coveted free agent to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. Before the deal could be made of

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • B.C. lacrosse team wins gold for teammate recently diagnosed with cancer

    Ben Pawluk, a 17-year-old lacrosse player from Victoria, B.C., watched Sunday as his British Columbia teammates won gold at the 2022 Canada Summer Games on the other side of the country. Two of his jerseys hung behind the team's bench throughout the tournament. While his friends competed in box lacrosse in Niagara Falls, Ont. — and ultimately took out Team Ontario in the final — Ben was undergoing chemotherapy in a Vancouver hospital. "It sucks not being able to make the memories with them there

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Auger-Aliassime drops quarterfinals match in straight sets to Coric in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime lost 6-4, 6-4, to Borna Coric Friday in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament. The Montreal native fired 12 aces to Coric's eight but committed five double faults in the loss. Coric broke the 22-year-old on two out of nine opportunities, while Auger-Aliassime recorded zero break points. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed in the tournament, defeated Alex de Minaur in the second round, then Jannik Sinner on Thurs

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Gauld scores twice to steer playoff-seeking Whitecaps past Rapids 2-1

    VANCOUVER — Ryan Gaud kept thinking about the goal he didn’t score. Even though Gauld scored two first-half goals to help the Vancouver Whitecaps keep their Major League Soccer playoff hopes alive with a 2-1 win over the Colorado Rapids Wednesday night, he wasn’t happy with himself. “It was good, but it probably should have been a hat trick,” said the Scottish midfielder. “I had a couple of chances. I’m a bit annoyed with myself that I didn’t get the third.” Gauld has been on a roll, collecting