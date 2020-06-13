10 Prime Member-Exclusive Deals That Are Hiding on Amazon Right Now

There are tons of summer sales happening on Amazon right now, including an array of exclusive deals just for Prime members.

Amazon’s latest markdowns for Prime subscribers only start at just $10 and are available to shop through the Just for Prime page. The new markdowns are another way for shoppers to make use of their membership and save — and that’s on top of the 1,000+ offers currently available in the massive Goldbox deals section.

Shop Amazon Deals for Prime Members:

Every member-only markdown features a “Prime price,” which indicates the exclusive savings and is only visible if you’re signed into your account. While some discounts are just a few bucks, others are much bigger, offering up to 50 percent off on popular home, beauty, kitchen, fashion, and electronics products.

Among the many offers are two customer-loved items that have earned an impressive number of five-star reviews. The HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock, which has racked up over 2,100 perfect reviews, is marked down to under $35, while the Bubm Desk Pad Protector and Mouse Pad with over 700 praise-filled reviews is more than 40 percent off. Both will come in handy if you’re trying to find small but impactful ways to make all that time you’re spending at home a bit better, whether that’s brightening your mornings or optimizing your at-home office setup.

There are even more highly rated home items on sale, like the MooSoo Cordless Convertible Stick Vacuum and Homexpect Foldable Sink Drying Rack, as well as organizational tools like the Granny Says Jumbo Storage Bins Set and the StorageWorks Six-Shelf Hanging Organizer, which will both corral clutter.

Shop our curated list of deals below, or browse all of Amazon’s current offers through its Just for Prime deals section. Unlike the retailer’s lightning deals, which feature countdown clocks, there’s no word on how long these sales will last, so be sure to get them now before the prices go back up.

Buy It! Relavel Two-Layer Cosmetic Bag, $9.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! iHeartRaves Seamless Face Mask, $10.95 (orig. $17.95); amazon.com

Buy It! MooSoo Cordless Convertible Stick Vacuum, $97.99 with coupon (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bubm Desk Pad Protector and Mouse Pad, $18.69 (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Homexpect Foldable Sink Drying Rack, $17.09 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Granny Says Jumbo Storage Bins Set, $28.79 (orig. $36.99); amazon.com

Buy It! StorageWorks Six-Shelf Hanging Organizer, $35.09 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

Buy It! HeimVision Sunrise Alarm Clock, $39.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Prilan Waterproof Phone Pouch Set, $10.15 with coupon (orig. $11.88); amazon.com

Buy It! Etekcity Inflatable Air Mattress with Built-In Pump, $58.49 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

