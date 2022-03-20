10 Pollinator Friendly Plants That’ll Bring All the Birds and Bees to Your Yard

editor@purewow.com (PureWow)
·3 min read

The expression “busy as a bee” certainly applies when it comes to our tiny garden visitors that carry minuscule pollen grains from flower to flower. Those industrious insects—along with other pollinators such as moths, wasps, butterflies and hummingbirds—are doing the hard work of transferring pollen so that plants can reproduce and make fruits and seeds. Without their help, there’s no food! The scary thing is that pollinator populations, especially bees and butterflies, are declining, likely due to pesticide misuse and habitat destruction, says Penn State University. But there’s plenty we can all do to help them thrive in our gardens. Plus, nothing’s more beautiful than seeing a jewel-toned hummingbird flit from flower to flower or a plump bee tumbling out of a dewy blossom.

Here are the most beautiful pollinator friendly plants to attract them to your garden:

RELATED: The 10 Easiest Vegetables to Grow This Spring

1. Cuphea

Cuphea, also called firecracker plant, is a gorgeous annual that comes in brilliant shades of red, purple and orange with tubular flowers that are hummingbird magnets.

Cuphea loves the heat, but keep it watered. It also needs full sun, so avoid planting them in shady spots.

BUY IT ($27)

2. Scarlet Runner Bean

This vining plant needs a sturdy trellis or garden structure to climb. Its small reddish-orange flowers are beautiful, and hummingbirds adore them. Bonus: The beans are edible! The more you pick, the more it produces. It needs full sun.

BUY IT ($27)

3. Catmint

Bees, butterflies and hummingbirds love the spikes of lavender flowers on this hardy perennial. It’s tough enough to withstand drought, but it also tolerates even the coldest winters. It blooms for weeks and can be cut back to encourage new blooms. This plant likes full sun but will tolerate some shade.

BUY IT ($19)

4. Herbs

Almost all culinary herbs—which have surprisingly pretty flowers—attract pollinators. You’ll be able to harvest the leaves for cooking, while the pollinators enjoy the blooms. Chives, thyme, mint and sage are good perennial choices, while basil, fennel and parsley are annuals. Most herbs need full sun.

BUY IT ($30 FOR SIX PLANTS)

5. Fuchsia

This stunning annual looks smashing in a hanging basket or window box. Its exotic-looking blooms come in deep reds and purples, and it blooms all season long, attracting butterflies and hummingbirds. Fuchsia needs partial to full shade.

BUY IT ($10)

6. Bee Balm

All sorts of pollinators love the pink, purple or red fringed blooms of this tough-as-nails perennial. Plant these heat- and cold-tolerant flowers in masses for the best visual effect. It’s also easier for pollinators to find them if you plant in “drifts” so they don’t have to search for a single plant like a needle in a haystack. Likes full sun to partial shade.

BUY IT ($25)

7. Sweet Alyssum

Bees and butterflies enjoy the teeny honey-scented blooms of this lovely low-growing annual. Alyssum is particularly attractive cascading from a large pot or window box, and it even survives a light frost. Likes full to partial sun.

BUY IT ($18)

8. Salvia

Bees, butterflies and hummingbirds love the spikes of lavender, deep purple or white flowers on this hardy perennial. It’s also most attractive planted in drifts. Needs full sun.

BUY IT ($10)

9. Torenia

Torenia, also known as wishbone flower, attracts hummingbirds with its pink, purple or yellow tube-shaped blooms. This annual doesn’t have to be deadheaded (i.e., have its spent blooms removed) in order to keep flowering all season. It does need partial to full shade, though.

BUY IT ($30)

10. Stonecrop

Stonecrop attracts plenty of bees and butterflies when it blooms in late summer to late fall. This perennial is sturdy and upright, so it provides nice vertical height to the back of a bed or border. The pretty seed heads remain on the plant, so it still looks pretty in the winter. This plant needs full sun.

BUY IT ($12)

RELATED: The 9 Easiest Herbs to Start an Herb Garden

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Free rail journey offered to Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Britain

    The Rail Delivery Group says the scheme, aimed at helping Ukrainians reach their final British destinations, will begin on Sunday

  • 5 ways to use frozen bananas as ‘ice cream’

    You can easily make this vegan ice cream alternative at home.

  • Ukraine's cultural capital no longer distant from the war

    Until the missiles struck within walking distance of the cathedrals and cafes downtown, Ukraine’s cultural capital was a city that could feel distant from the war. The early panic had eased, and the growing response to morning air raid sirens was not to head downstairs but roll over in bed. Lviv was already returning to its centuries-old role as an ever-adapting crossroads.

  • Shane Warne funeral: Family and famous friends attend private ceremony in Melbourne

    The leg-spinner died earlier this month at the age of 52

  • Ukraine war: Former PM David Cameron driving van to Poland with nappies and first aid kits for Ukrainian refugees

    David Cameron has revealed he is assisting the war effort by driving a van containing supplies for Ukrainian refugees to Poland. Announcing his upcoming trip on social media on Friday, the former Conservative prime minister said he would be travelling with two colleagues from the Chippy Larder, a food project in west Oxfordshire with which he is believed to have volunteered for two years. Mr Cameron said the project had collected enough donations for fleeing Ukrainian refugees "to fill a small lorry with everything from nappies to sanitary products, warm clothes to first aid kits".

  • This Insane 555-Foot Gigayacht Concept Has a Retractable Deck That Opens to a Giant Sunken Pool Oasis Below

    The Lazzarini concept also has two moveable helipads and a giant garage for your supercars.

  • Leah Remini pokes fun at Jennifer Lopez’s ‘annoying’ pool day attire

    The pair have been close friends since 2004

  • Reba McEntire Fans Are Going Wild Over These New Photos Featuring Her Boyfriend Rex Linn

    Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn attended the Gateway Celebrity Fight Night event for charity. Fans went wild to see the two together at a public event.

  • Meet a 25-year-old trucker who says there's 'not a trucker shortage, it's a pay shortage'

    Clayton Atkins said trucker is a "last resort" career for young people. He thinks the starting wage should be at least $70,000 to recruit more talent.

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • The most hyped PC games of March

    Here are some of the major PC games coming later in March.

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • CF Montreal's Champions League run ends with 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal's CONCACAF Champions League run ended Wednesday night as a 1-1 home draw against Cruz Azul saw them bow out of the tournament on aggregate. Rudy Camacho scored for CF Montreal while Uriel Antuna was the lone goal-scorer for Cruz Azul who have qualified for their second consecutive Champions League semifinal. Montreal came out of the gate firing, showing an intensity that was sorely missed last Wednesday at Azteca Stadium with more shots on target in the first 30 seconds th

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Zibanejad scores late, Rangers beat Lightning 2-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored a tiebreaking power-play goal with 16 seconds left in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 on Saturday night. Jacob Trouba also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 28 shots for New York. Brayden Point scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 25 saves for the Lightning, who were coming off a 3-3 road trip. Zibanejad scored from the left circle off a nifty pass from Artemi Panarin. The Rangers' second-ranked power play went 1 f

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.