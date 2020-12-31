10 Pop-Culture Moments in 2020 That Actually Made Us Happy

Marlow Stern, Kevin Fallon, Laura Bradley, Matt Wilstein, Melissa Leon
·10 min read
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast
Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Rudy Giuliani’s Series of Unfortunate Events

It began with the onetime “America’s Mayor” getting pranked into grabbing his junk on camera by Maria Bakalova and Sacha Baron Cohen—with the embarrassing image plastered on tabloid front pages across the country. Then, on Nov. 7, four days after losing the presidential election, Giuliani conducted a wacky press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping—a nondescript-looking business in Northeast Philadelphia, sandwiched between a sex shop and crematorium—to argue on behalf of his old pal Trump. (They apparently tried to book the Four Seasons hotel and screwed up.)

Twelve days later, his head appeared to be leaking black fluid, like Gary Oldman’s baddie in The Fifth Element, during an unhinged presser. In early December, he was caught unleashing a strident fart during a fraudulent voter fraud hearing. And finally, Trump announced on Twitter that Giuliani, who’d gone maskless for months and appeared at numerous crowded events doing his corrupt boss’ bidding, had contracting COVID-19. (He’s since recovered.) While decidedly treasonous and despicable behavior, Rudy Giuliani’s six-week stretch from the release of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Oct. 23) to contracting COVID-19 (Dec. 6) will go down as one of the most spectacular periods of self-annihilation in history. —Marlow Stern

‘Parasite’ Winning Best Picture

Between the rise of BTS, the release of Sundance winner Minari, the near death of Kim Jong-un, and its excellent handling of COVID, it’s been a banner year for South Korea. But nothing seemed to warm my heart quite like seeing director Bong Joon-ho receive the Academy Award for Best Picture for his thrilling class-warfare satire Parasite. It was a history-making event, marking the first time in the Oscars’ 92-year history that a non-English language feature took home the biggest award in cinema, with a surprised Joon-ho remarking, “I feel like I’ll wake up to find it’s all a dream. It all feels very surreal.”

And it was a necessary course-correction given the previous year’s debacle, where the cloying white savior racial reconciliation drama Green Book took Best Picture over Alfonso Cuarón’s masterful portrait of an indigenous housekeeper, Roma. The image of Bong Joon-ho, who also became the first Asian filmmaker other than Ang Lee to win Best Director, making his two Oscar statuettes kiss is pure bliss. —Marlow Stern

Grey’s Anatomy’ Bringing Back McDreamy

I’m not usually too much of a mark for fan service, but even I have to admit that seeing Patrick Dempsey back on my screen for Grey’s Anatomy’s most recent season was as delightful as it was shocking. (We all remember that interview in which Ellen Pompeo spoke very candidly about his refusal to negotiate their salaries together, right?) Meredith Grey’s ABC run has slowly evolved into one of TV’s most gratifying character journeys—an arc that has seen her grow from a terrified surgical intern to chief of general surgery.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Premiere’s Jaw-Dropping Twist: The Return of McDreamy

McDreamy’s return as a COVID dream ghost is a perfectly calibrated gimmick—the kind Grey’s loves to traffic in. He’s likely just one of many returns to come this season, which has also brought back T.R. Knight as George O’Malley. It’ll be hard to top this surprise—but then again, this is the show that once kicked off its eighth season with a giant sinkhole eating up half of Seattle before killing off, like, half its cast months later in the season finale. So I haven’t ruled it out. —Laura Bradley

Miley Cyrus’s Rock Covers

Honestly, I’d write this entry for her “Doll Parts” performance on Howard Stern alone. Miley Cyrus has been covering rock songs here and there for years, from “Landslide” to “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” which she’s duetted multiple times with Ariana Grande. None of this is particularly surprising; Cyrus’s vocal talent has been astonishing since her Disney days, and even back then she proved adept at navigating and sometimes weaving together multiple genres. (Back then, largely country and pop.) But something happened after Cyrus covered Metallica at Glastonbury 2019.

This year, as millions entered quarantine, the singer covered Blondie’s “Heart of Glass,” The Cranberries’ “Zombie,” and, weeks ago, “Doll Parts.” She’s released her rock infused album, Plastic Hearts, in November, and she’s now hard at work recording Metallica covers. And somehow, each performance we see somehow tops the last. As the former Hannah Montana stomps her way across the stage in her black leotards and glam rock makeup—belting and, when the occasion demands, screaming into the mic—she projects pure joy. She’s clearly having the time of her life—and I, for one, hope she does not stop any time soon. —Laura Bradley

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

The most irresistible part of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira’s breathless, athletic, spectacular Super Bowl Halftime Show team up was how unapologetically triumphant the two performers clearly felt. They were sexy and strong. Their marathon-sprint dance choreography seemed to defy the laws of and biology and gravity, whether through Shakira’s hips or J. Lo’s pole dance. And it was a passionate celebration of Latinx cultures and music, blaring horns of pride in the face of a xenophobic administration. We didn’t know it then, but the epic, joyful set played like a grand finale for Before Times, with the world entering a stage of lockdown, darkness, and dread soon after. But what a performance to look back on. —Kevin Fallon

Jennifer Lopez Burned the Super Bowl Halftime Show to the Ground—and Gave the Oscars the Middle Finger

Trixie Mattel and Katya’s YouTube Videos

Nothing makes me laugh harder than popular RuPaul’s Drag Race alums Trixie Mattel and Katya sitting together and talking about things. On their YouTube talk show “Unhhhhh,” they leave modesty and, in some episodes, maybe even dignity at the door as they gab about their experiences on a range from topics from movies to exercise to fame and sex, no conversation getting from Point A to Point B without spiraling, with hilarious detours to Points C-Z and back again.

Their Netflix web series “I Like to Watch” has them watching episodes of the Netflix binge du jour and reacting in shock to the lunacy of the plots, often dragging the very streaming service that has hired them. Trixie and Katya are deeply strange people, but their self-awareness about that yields some of the most uproarious self-deprecating humor on the internet. Plus, in the year 2020 it is still a refreshing pleasure to watch two gay men talking about being gay without a thought in the world about censoring their thoughts or experiences—because why should they?! —Kevin Fallon

‘The Boys’ on Amazon

As someone who is decidedly not a superhero person—and has seen a grand total of two Marvel movies—I reluctantly checked out The Boys on Amazon this year after hearing that it was more parody of than participant in the popular genre. From the minute A-Train unrepentantly turns Hughie’s girlfriend into collateral damage in the first episode, I was hooked and gleefully binged seasons one and two while stuck at home during lockdown. All of the main players, from Jack Quaid’s Hughie to Karl Urban’s Butcher to Erin Moriarty’s Starlight to Antony Starr’s Homelander, are spot on. But the addition of You’re the Worst’s Aya Cash as a white supremacist supervillain Stormfront in season two just put the whole thing over the top. Nothing was more fun to watch on TV this year than The Boys. Am I a comic-book nerd now? —Matt Wilstein

The ‘Hamilton’ Episode of ‘Song Exploder’ on Netflix

In terms of TV episodes that just made me smile from start to finish this year, the one that stands above the rest has to be Song Exploder’s deep dive into my favorite Hamilton song “Wait for It.” After years of listening to the Song Exploder podcast, I was skeptical of how host Hrishikesh Hirway would be able to translate such an audio-centric show to the visual medium of Netflix. But this episode in particular, in which Lin-Manuel Miranda unveils the first voice memo he recorded of what ended up being Aaron Burr’s show-stopping number, proved me wrong. A month later, Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. managed to take that song to even greater heights by turning it into a public service announcement to urge people to wait for the results of the 2020 election before jumping to conclusions about who had won. Too bad Trump isn’t a Hamilton fan. —Matt Wilstein

Luke Skywalker Finally Made It to Tosche Station—and to Baby Yoda

Last year ended on a dud note for some Star Wars fans with the anti-climactic disappointment of The Rise of Skywalker. Luke Skywalker’s final appearance as his older, grizzled (Force ghost) self was as garbled and rushed as the rest of the film, somewhat undercutting the quiet power of the character’s final act in The Last Jedi. There was little to look forward to after that until the return of The Mandalorian this year.

In its second season, the Disney+ series became just about the platonic ideal of a live-action Star Wars TV show, using the expansive fictional universe as a limitless sandbox for its samurai-western space saga. And that was even before Luke Skywalker stepped in. The de-aging CGI was wonky, sure. And the most distinctive Star Wars property in years could probably have gone without finding a way to work in a Skywalker. But damn if watching Luke mow down a platoon of space Terminators wasn’t a thrill—and a dream for lifelong fans of the character.

A week and a half later, Hamill himself supplied the cherry on top. In the wake of a celebration of Luke’s latest laser-sword moves, Hamill tweeted a picture that called back to the character’s uncool beginnings. It showed him at a photoshopped gas station labeled “Tosche,” red power converters in hand. “I can finally cross this off my to-do list,” he wrote. “#BetterLateThanNever.” The whiny Tattooine farm boy and the unstoppable Jedi Master are one and the same. And Mark Hamill's Twitter is forever a treasure trove of dad-joke cheese. —Melissa Leon

Dan Stevens in ‘Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga’

I have never been to Iceland. I have never met an Icelandic person. Yet every time I watch Rachel McAdams’ character Sigrit belt out the final notes of “Husavik (My Home Town)” in Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, I weep with pride for a nation I know next to nothing about. Such is the power of the goofiest movie spectacle of the summer, in which McAdams and Will Ferrell play definitely-not-related bandmates/childhood friends whose Icelandic musical act makes it to the Eurovision big leagues.

Ferrell and McAdams swing big and weird in this delightfully baffling comedy. But it’s Dan Stevens as the hyper-sexed Russian performer Alexander Lemtov who ends up stealing the show through good-natured silliness (and sheer pelvic force). Stevens gyrates and purrs and lip-syncs his way through the movie’s wildest number, “Lion of Love” (sample lyric: “I was happily laying ’round in the shadows unbothered by flies”), and seems to generate columns of flames and gold lamé wherever he steps. Sassy and flirtatious, macho yet naive, and as confident as he is confused, Lemtov is as overwhelming offstage as he is on—and full of surprises, too. This would-be Russian movie villain turns out to be supportive and sweet, making his happy ending a joy for us, too. —Melissa Leon

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • The 4 biggest problems plaguing the Raptors during winless start

    There are no shortage of problems to point out, but four trends stand out as the main reasons why the Raptors are losing.

  • Zdeno Chara parts ways with Bruins to sign with Capitals

    Zdeno Chara is leaving the team he has captained for the last 14 seasons.

  • LeBron James celebrates 36th birthday with another incredible milestone

    Happy birthday to The King.

  • Unbeaten Finland shuts out Slovakia, setting up first-place battle with Canada

    Finland improved to 3-0 at the world junior hockey championship with a 6-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

  • LaMelo Ball breaks out as Hornets crush Mavericks in Dallas

    Ball flashed his upside as the Hornets won in yet another blowout by an NBA road team.

  • Israel Adesanya to fight Jan Blachowicz in battle of champions at UFC 259

    Israel Adesanya will move up in weight and challenge fellow UFC champion Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259 in March.

  • Philip Rivers admits Sunday could be his final game in the NFL: 'We're not guaranteed anything'

    Philip Rivers isn't ready to call it a career yet, but he knows NFL teams could feel differently.

  • NBA announces no new positive COVID-19 tests after season's first week

    The NBA announced encouraging news from the first full week of its new season.

  • Terrell Owens says Donovan McNabb was out drinking the night before Super Bowl puking incident

    Terrell Owens says he knows "for a fact" Donovan McNabb was out drinking before Super Bowl XXXIX.

  • A way too early look at the 2021 fantasy football season

    It's never too early to start thinking about the 2021 fantasy football season.

  • Fantasy Hockey Draft Prep: Previewing the forwards

    Let's continue our fantasy hockey positional previews with the most important position: Forwards.

  • As transfer window opens, struggles of EPL summer signings

    With the January transfer window opening, Premier League clubs have the chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season. But the high expectations from new recruits aren't always reflected in their performances on the field — as the struggles of these high-profile summer signings show:GARETH BALE (TOTTENHAM)The homecoming to Tottenham was meant to be Bale's chance to revitalize a career that stalled at Real Madrid even as the forward won every major title. Still only 31 but prone to injury layoffs, Bale has been unable to find a consistent run in a team he starred for before securing the move to Madrid in 2013. Now the attacking threat comes most consistently from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. The announcement from Tottenham this week that Bale faces a “few weeks” out due to a calf problem is not the blow to the club it might once have seemed. He has made only one Premier League start since returning to Tottenham on a season-long loan in September, with Jose Mourinho usually deploying him in the Europa League when key players can be rested from the starting lineup. The scoring instinct is still there, but his only goals so far from open play have been a pair of headers. He will need to prove his fitness and form in the second half of the season to secure a longer stay at the north London club.KAI HAVERTZ (CHELSEA)Havertz arrived as the new sensation of German football but the 21-year-old forward is struggling to justify his $92 million price tag. While the intensity of the English game could be a step-up from what he experienced in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, Havertz might also be the player suffering most from Chelsea’s vast off-season overhaul that has left manager Frank Lampard searching for his best combinations and tactical approach. Indeed, Mason Mount — a fellow 21-year-old whose first-team chances looked to have diminished following the arrival of Havertz and other attacking players — appears to be Lampard’s preferred option in central attacking midfield, ahead of Havertz. Lampard is calling for patience with Havertz, though, especially with the player having been hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus after contracting it in November. “Long term, I have no concerns,” Lampard said of Havertz. “In fact, I feel quite the opposite — he’s going to be a huge player for this football club.”DONNY VAN DE BEEK (MAN UNITED)Van de Beek was United’s major off-season purchase at $46 million and the central midfielder appeared an odd signing at the time — not because of the price tag or doubts about his ability, but because of the team’s options already in his position. With Bruno Fernandes the first-choice No. 10, Paul Pogba able to play in different midfield positions and the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred fulfilling the criteria of a box-to-box midfielder, it was always going to be difficult for Van de Beek to establish himself in the team. He has started just twice in the Premier League — and in one of those games, at West Ham, he lasted just 45 minutes — and has mostly come on as a late substitute, like on his debut when he scored a consolation goal against Crystal Palace. That remains his only goal for United. He has had more goals (2) and starts (4) for the Netherlands in that period.RHIAN BREWSTER (SHEFFIELD UNITED)Brewster was described by Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder as “one of the country’s hottest properties” when he joined for a club-record fee that was in excess of $30 million in October. Aged 20 and tipped for great things while at Liverpool, the England under-21 striker moved in a bid to get regular game time but has been in and out of Wilder’s lineup despite the team being cut adrift in last place and the lowest scorer in the league. Brewster hasn’t scored, either, or even looked threatening in front of goal. Whether Sheffield United is the best side for Brewster is open to question. It is a hard-running, well-drilled team whose strikers have typically been physical and selfless. Brewster is more of an instinctive player, a pure goal-scorer who finishes off chances rather than getting involved in the build-up. And confidence cannot be high given United has made one of the worst starts ever by a top-flight team.WILLIAN (ARSENAL)After averaging seven goals a season during his six-year stint at Chelsea, Willian is yet to reproduce that form across London at Arsenal. The Brazilian hasn’t scored a single goal. While the 32-year-old winger has three assists, two came in Arsenal’s opening-day win at Fulham in September. But he is still being started — when fit — by Mikel Arteta. Willian's struggles are reflective of the entire team he has joined. The north London club, which last won the league in 2004, is 13th in the 20-team standings.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Douglas And Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Yahoo Sports' Transcendent 12: Athletes who inspired us outside the lines in 2020

    Here are Yahoo Sports’ Transcendent 12 for 2020 — athletes who inspired and made an impact outside the lines.

  • Jason Witten set to break all-time games mark for tight ends

    When Jason Witten entered the NFL 17 years ago as a third-round pick in Dallas, his famously blunt coach, Bill Parcells, delivered him a simple message.“He taught me early on, reliability, dependability, consistency, that’s how you make it in this game,” Witten said Wednesday. “Those are traits that I’ve kept near and dear to me for my entire career.”For nearly two decades that included a one-year interruption in the “Monday Night Football” announcing booth, Witten has taken that advice to heart.The 38-year-old Witten has missed only one game in 17 seasons in the NFL and will break Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez’s record for tight ends with his 271st career game in Sunday’s season finale for the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) against the Denver Broncos (5-10).“To have an opportunity like this, I think that’s just the way I tried to play,” Witten said. “I think in this league, the minute you feel like you’ve arrived or you belong, you’re going to get passed up. I think my advantage and kind of my edge for me was that every day of every moment, I never felt like this game owed me anything. I had to go earn it. That’s go out there and play. You hear people talk about it often. It’s a ‘show me’ game.”Witten has shown plenty in a career that featured 11 Pro Bowl berths, first-team All-Pro selections in 2007 and 2010, and some of the most prolific stats anyone has put up at the position.He had eight seasons with at least 75 catches, four 1,000-yard campaigns and ranks second all-time at the position with 1,228 receptions and 13,046 yards, and is fifth with 74 TDs.The Raiders signed him to a one-year deal for a veteran presence in the tight ends room and are pleased with what they got despite only 13 catches for 69 yards.“He’s been great for the tight ends, he’s been great for me, he’s been great for our offence,” coach Jon Gruden said. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to have a lot of team gatherings, team meals, team meetings because of the protocols and the quarantines and all that stuff. But he’s had a real impact on our guys. ... He’s one of the great war daddies of all-time and he’s going to break Tony Gonzalez’s record on Sunday, and it’s great to have been a small part of that.”Witten said he hasn’t decided whether he wants to try to come back next season or retire for good. He stepped away once already after the 2017 season to replace Gruden as analyst on “Monday Night Football” for ESPN.That didn’t go well and Witten returned to the Cowboys in 2019 before signing with the Raiders this past off-season. Gruden said he believes Witten could follow his path again and get into coaching if he wanted.“I think he’d be a great coach,” Gruden said. “I think after seeing what we went through this year, I’d say hell no, I think he’s going to get back into TV or go do something else. But yeah, I think he’d be a stellar coach. I think he’d be a Tom Landry, a Bill Cowher. I think he’s got very good football intellect, he’s got great motivational skills, he’s an excellent communicator and he loves the game.”NOTES: DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) was placed on IR. ... DE Takk McKinley, who was claimed off waivers in November, won’t play this season for the Raiders. He went on IR with a groin injury as soon as he arrived and hasn’t recovered. ... S Jeff Heath (concussion) was activated from IR and DB Daryl Worley was activated from the COVID-19 list. ... RB Jalen Richard was placed on the COVID-19 list. ... T Trent Brown (knee), G Denzelle Good (ankle), DT Maurice Hurst (calf) and DB Lamarcus Joyner (thigh) did not practice.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • As Cowboys enter watershed offseason with Dak Prescott, his offensive coordinator is expected to get opportunity elsewhere

    Given Prescott’s unresolved contract situation, would he have any input on the next coordinator, which would be Prescott’s third in four seasons?

  • Ball, Hornets dominate Mavs' home opener in 118-99 win

    DALLAS — LaMelo Ball scored 22 points, Miles Bridges had 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets blew out Dallas 118-99 in the Mavericks' home opener Wednesday night.Terry Rozier, who scored 18 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers early in a 14-0 run to start the second half, giving the Hornets a 25-point lead coming off their first win — over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets — after an 0-2 start.Charlotte silenced Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, who are still without European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis as the 7-foot-3 Latvian recovers from knee surgery.Still, Dallas was coming off its first victory after dropping the first two games as well, a 51-point blowout at the Los Angeles Clippers that included an NBA-record halftime lead of 50 points (77-27).“For us it’s just about building and growing,” Charlotte coach James Borrego said. “We didn’t have the best training camp. There’s a lot of factors there, but I believe now we have found our footing.”The Hornets were up 68-57 at the break and outscored Dallas 30-12 in the third quarter. Doncic was limited to 12 points for the game and sat the fourth with the game out of reach while Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 18 points.“Their game plan was to come out as aggressively and as physically as they could and try to take any rhythm out of our game,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “They succeeded on some levels. It’s clear Luka doesn’t have his rhythm yet.”Charlotte went 5 of 10 from 3-point range in the third while the Mavericks missed their first nine after the break from long range, including three in one possession, and finished the quarter 1 of 15 from beyond the arc. Dallas was 11 of 41 for the game.Ball, the third overall pick in the draft, finished 7 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 5 from deep and made all four free throws to easily beat the high from his first three games of 13 points. The 19-year-old had eight rebounds and five assists.“He's growing up right before our eyes,” Bridges said. “As long as he's playing his game and having fun, we just want to focus on the defensive end.”Devonte Graham's 3 gave the Hornets their first 25-point lead, and Jalen McDaniels made it 90-60 midway through the third with an alley-oop layup.The Hornets had no trouble with a Western Conference playoff qualifier from last season despite 4-of-16 shooting from Gordon Hayward, who scored 11 points.TIP-INSHornets: Washington, McDaniels and centre Bismack Biyombo had little trouble getting good looks close to the rim, combining to go 11 of 18 from the field. Washington scored 11 points, McDaniels 10 and Biyombo nine. ... All 16 of Bridges' rebounds were on the defensive end.Mavericks: Porzingis went through his first full workout Tuesday after Dallas returned from its season-opening three-game trip. Carlisle says Porzingis is still on track for a January debut. ... Dallas shot 30% in the second half after being right at 50% at halftime. ... Doncic backup Jalen Brunson scored 16 points, and Maxi Kleber had 12 — all on first-quarter 3-pointers.TESTY JOHNSONJames Johnson was ejected along with Cody Martin after the two had an altercation late in the fourth quarter. Johnson, a newcomer who figured to add toughness to the Dallas roster, was called for a technical from the bench in the first quarter before even entering the game.UP NEXTHornets: Memphis visits Charlotte on Friday after sweeping the season series last year. The Hornets had won the previous five meetings.Mavericks: Miami visits Dallas on Friday in what could be the third meeting between Doncic and Slovenian countryman Goran Dragic. Doncic is 0-4 against the Heat, who have won six consecutive games against the Mavericks.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSchuyler Dixon, The Associated Press

  • 20 things we liked seeing in the NFL in 2020

    Among our favorites: Lamar's legendary MNF performance. Tom Brady's instant meme lapse. And Derrick Henry's nastiness.

  • Kyle Trask's early struggles spark No. 6 Oklahoma's Cotton Bowl blowout of No. 7 Florida

    Oklahoma rushed for over 400 yards against a depleted Gators team.

  • Hammon takes over for Popovich, 1st women to direct NBA team

    SAN ANTONIO — Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct an NBA team, taking over the San Antonio Spurs after coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in a 121-107 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.James celebrated his 36th birthday with 26 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the Lakers’ third double-digit victory. The teams will compete the two-game set Friday night.Popovich was ejected by official Tony Brown with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter. Popovich screamed at Brown and entered the court following a non-call on DeMar DeRozan’s attempted layup and a subsequent attempted rebound by Drew Eubanks. Popovich was applauded as he exited the court by several of the team’s family members in attendance.Hammon took over the team’s huddles during timeouts and walked the sideline following Popovich’s ejection. Hammon was the first full-time female assistant coach in league history.Tim Duncan took over last season when Popovich was ejected against Portland on Nov. 16, 2019. The Hall of Famer opted not to return as assistant this season.A three-time All-American at Colorado State, Hammon played for the New York Liberty and San Antonio Stars in the WNBA as well as overseas before retiring to join Popovich’s staff in 2014.Dennis Schroder had 21 points, Anthony Davis had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Lakers. Dejounte Murray had 29 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for the Spurs.HEAT 119, BUCKS 108MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Heat engineered a 58-point turnaround against the Milwaukee Bucks in 24 hours. And just like that, an embarrassing loss was avenged.Goran Dragic scored 26 points, Bam Adebayo finished with 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and the Heat beat the Bucks a day after Milwaukee made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers on the way to a 47-point romp on Miami’s home floor.Tyler Herro had 21 points and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds for Miami, which trailed by 14 early in the second half and rallied to get a split of the two-game, two-night series against the team that finished with the NBA’s best record in each of the past two regular seasons.Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double — 26 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists — for the Bucks.CELTICS 126, GRIZZLIES 107BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 18 of his 42 points in the second quarter and Boston pulled away to its 10th straight victory over Memphis.Brown matched his career best of 34 points with three minutes left in the third and tied a career-high with seven 3-pointers made. Jayson Tatum scored 16 points, and Marcus Smart had 14.Hours after announcing they will be without leading scorer and reigning Rookie of the Year Ja Morant for three to five weeks because of a sprained ankle, the Grizzlies lost for the third time in four games. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis.NETS 135, HAWKS 141NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving shook off three rough quarters to score 17 of his 25 points in the fourth, Kevin Durant had 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and Brooklyn handed Atlanta its first loss.In the opener of a two-game series between the teams that was almost entirely about offence — the third game in Nets franchise where both teams had 100 points through three quarters — Irving couldn’t get into the act. He was just 3 for 16 from the field and getting badly outplayed by point guard counterpart Trae Young. But he made three 3-pointers in the final period after missing all seven through three as the Nets rallied to win after dropping two straight following their 2-0 start.Young had 30 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, and John Collins had 30 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawks won their first three for the first time since 2016.HORNETS 118, MAVERICKS 99DALLAS (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 22 points, Miles Bridges had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Charlotte blew out Dallas in the Mavericks’ home opener.Terry Rozier, who scored 18 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers early in a 14-0 run to start the second half, giving the Hornets a 25-point lead coming off their first win, over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets.Charlotte silenced Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, who are still without European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis as the 7-foot-3 Latvian recovers from knee surgery. Doncic had 12 points.The Associated Press

  • Will Ohio State get revenge on Clemson? Opposing coaches break down College Football Playoff semifinal

    What can Ohio State do this year to pull the upset? We spoke to 10 coaches and scouts familiar with Ohio State and Clemson to see how the teams stack up this season.