10 Pop Culture Events Happening This Week That Will Cure Your Boredom

So much is happening in pop culture this week to help stave off your boredom. From the launch of HBO Max (i.e.: you can stream Friends again!) to the release of Lady Gaga's sixth album, Chromatica, you will be more than occupied—and, more than likely, dancing. Rain on me!

Below, all the pop culture things to look forward to this week:

Sunday, May 24

Kirby Jenner: A new reality TV show starring Kendall Jenner's "secret twin brother." But it's not what you think. Watch a preview, below. Streaming on Quibi

Monday, May 25

I Was Lorena Bobbitt: Another dramatic adaptation of a real-life crime. Here's the synopsis from Lifetime: "Lorena Bobbitt became a household name and made tabloid headlines when after years of abuse by her husband, she cut off his penis with a knife in 1993. Now nearly 30 years later, Lorena tells her story, and hers alone, for the first time with Lifetime. This film follows her journey from a wide-eyed, immigrant bride to a battered wife into an unlikely media sensation. I Was Lorena Bobbitt also documents her ultimately emerging as a strong, thoughtful woman who has devoted her life to advocating for other abused women." 8 P.M. ET on Lifetime

Tuesday, May 26

World of Dance: A new season of the dance competition series, featuring judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough. 10 P.M. ET on NBC

The Paper Girl of Paris: The debut book from Jordyn Taylor, deputy editor at Men's Health magazine. Here is a synopsis of the YA novel, per Taylor's website: "My debut novel, The Paper Girl of Paris, is told in alternating perspectives between Alice, a girl in the present day who inherits a secret apartment in Paris that has been locked since the end of World War II, and Adalyn, a girl living in Nazi-occupied Paris who joins the French Resistance." Buy on Amazon

Wednesday, May 27

Legendary: Celebrity judges Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, and Law Roach watch as groups of voguing teams compete in several dancing showcases. The cast of dancers includes ballroom-culture icons like MC Dashaun Wesley and DJ MikeQ, so expect nothing but excellence. Streaming on HBO Max

Love Life: Anna Kendrick stars in this new anthology show that examines how people go through several brief romances to ultimately find their soulmate. Those flings, it turns out, morph Kendrick’s character into the person she is when she eventually meets the One. Streaming on HBO Max

Thursday, May 28

Questlove's Potluck: A fundraiser potluck special for America’s Food Fund hosted by musician Questlove, 10 P.M. ET on Food Network

Friday, May 29

Space Force: Space Force really is The Office meets astronomy, with Steve Carrell playing yet another manager in charge of an unruly operation and a quirky cast of characters. And when I say cast, I mean cast: John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow, Jane Lynch, Fed Willard, and the list goes on and on. Streaming on Netflix

The High Note: This new films sees Tracee Ellis Ross stepping into her mother’s shoes and playing a music diva, while Dakota Johnson portrays the singer’s overworked assistant. In addition to the great soundtrack, this is just the sparkly, Hollywood-centric movie we need to add some light to our lives right now. On Digital and VOD

Saturday, May 30

Chromatica: The sixth studio album for Lady Gaga (out May 29), which is sure to be a celebration of dance, color, and life. On music streaming platforms

