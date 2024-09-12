10 players with the most to gain (or lose) this NBA season with David Aldridge | Good Word with Goodwill

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by The Athletic’s David Aldridge and the guys kick off the show by talking about Jamal Murray’s 4-year max contract extension with the Denver Nuggets, before wondering if the new CBA rules have hurt the Nuggets more than other teams.

Then, they guys each give their top 5 players with the most to gain (or lose) in the upcoming NBA season. Find out what is on the line for Jalen Green, Rudy Gobert, Karl Anthony-Towns, Ja Morant, Trae Young, Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson, Julius Randle, Paul George & Jimmy Butler.

Finally, Knicks executive chairman James Dolan has once again sent a letter to the league Board of Governors voicing his displeasure with the league, continuing a pattern of complaints that show how unhappy Dolan is with the direction the league is headed.

(02:10) - Jamal Murray signs 4-yr max extension with Nuggets

(16:35) - The NBA players with the most to gain/lose this season

(48:05) - Knicks & James Dolan vs. the NBA

Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

