10 pieces of ethical jewelry to gift from Brilliant Earth

Shop Brilliant Earth's catalog of jewelry for the holidays.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The holidays are a great time to set people up with heirloom pieces—the kind of gifts they’ll use and wear forever, or even pass down later on. If the people on your list are due for some keepsakes, Brilliant Earth has you covered.

Get on the nice list. Sign up for our newsletter to get all the best gift guides, deals and holiday planning advice.

On top of offering classic jewelry styles and timeless diamond earrings, necklaces, rings and more, Brilliant Earth positions itself as a leader in the sustainable, ethically sourced jewelry space. Brilliant Earth released its 2020-2021 Sustainability Report earlier this year, which details the various methods they use to certify their practices and ensure that their diamonds and materials are conflict-free and carbon neutral.

Prices at Brilliant Earth range from the low hundreds for simple pieces made with recycled gold and skew higher for gemstone-studded rings and beyond, so you can shop on the lower end or go higher depending on the statement you want to make, with the assurance that all options adhere to Brilliant Earth’s standards for quality and sustainability. You can also customize the materials used for their pieces in some cases, adjusting the price depending on the carat weight and metal of your choosing.

1. For the minimalist: Classic Hoop Earrings

Brilliant Earth gifts: Classic Hoop Earrings

There’s nothing more timeless than a simple gold hoop. Perfect for everyday wear, layering and much more, this classic hoop set from Brilliant Earth is made with recycled 14 carat yellow gold, white gold or rose gold and features a simple, secure back latch. The earrings are also certified Carbonfree, and Brilliant Earth works with Carbonfund.org to donate to the Tropical Rainforest Conservation in Brazil in order to offset the energy output of its production process.

Story continues

$325 at Brilliant Earth

2. For the one who loves sparkle: Round Diamond Stud Earrings

Brilliant Earth Gifts: Round Diamond Stud Earrings

Diamond studs are one of those pieces that you’ll end up wearing forever, and these basket-set diamond earrings are perfect for the giftee who’s in need of an extra special treat. The most popular version of the earrings comes in ½ carat total weight and costs $825, but you can go up to four carats, totaling up to $27,990.

$825 at Brilliant Earth

3. For the classy one: Classic Signet Ring

Keep things elegant and timeless with a classic signet ring, which you can personalize with an engraving (for an additional $40). You can get this smooth, oval-face ring in 18k white gold, rose gold, yellow gold or platinum—if you want to make sure you’re getting the right size for your giftee, check out our handy guide to ring sizing.

Brilliant Earth’s selection of men’s jewelry isn’t as expansive as its other collections, but if you want to explore, you can browse Brilliant Earth’s options.

$850 at Brilliant Earth

4. For the one whose best friends are diamonds: Quinta Diamond Ring

Brilliant Earth gifts: Quinta Diamond Ring

A kiss on the hand, Satine from Moulin Rouge—you know the drill. The Quinta diamond ring comes with five glimmering diamonds in slightly offset settings on a simple band. Each diamond is 3/4 carat total weight, and you can get the ring in 18k white gold, rose gold, yellow gold or platinum. It’s a great heirloom piece for someone in your life you truly care for (or for yourself).

$2,050 at Brilliant Earth

5. For the picky one: Floating Solitaire Pendant

Brilliant Earth gifts: Floating Solitaire Pendant

Brilliant Earth has great customization options, and this simple diamond solitaire pendant has a huge swath of possible diamond shapes, sizes and settings. If you’re planning on conspiring with your giftee to get them exactly what they desire, you can work with them to design a simple diamond necklace that they can wear for a long, long time.

$550 at Brilliant Earth

6.For the one who’s looking to update their personal style: Homme Serpent Tag Necklace

Brilliant Earth gifts: Homme Serpent Tag Necklace

Snake jewelry is evergreen, and this serpent tag necklace from Brilliant Earth’s Homme men’s line is a great option for someone who’s looking to expand their signature style and wear more jewelry in the new year. The pendant is made with recycled silver.

$250 at Brilliant Earth

7. For the one who loves gemstones: Solitaire Morganite Gemstone Stud Earrings

Brilliant Earth gifts: Solitaire Gemstone Stud Earrings

If someone on your list is apt to steer away from neutrals, this pair of bright, colorful gemstone earrings will lend a pop of color to their jewelry ensembles. We linked the peridot earrings, but you can choose from eleven different gems, including amethyst, opal, garnet and topaz. Each pair comes in a simple silver or gold basket setting.

$125 at Brilliant Earth

8. For the one who’s in their villain era: Cabaret Garnet and Diamond Cocktail Ring

Brilliant Earth gifts: Cabaret Garnet and Diamond Cocktail Ring

Your giftee can channel their inner antagonist with this dramatic blood-red garnet and diamond cocktail ring. The ring is part of Brilliant Earth’s selection of cocktail rings, and features a band and setting studded with tiny diamonds and a bright red, beautiful garnet as the centerpiece.

$1,990 at Brilliant Earth

9. For the Scorpio: Scorpio Zodiac Diamond Pendant

Brilliant Earth gifts: Scorpio Zodiac Diamond Pendant

It’s Scorpio season, and if someone on your list is always on the hunt for zodiac-themed jewelry, you can snag them a scorpion embossed pendant in either 14k white gold or yellow gold, studded with three tiny diamonds. Brilliant Earth has pendants for all the zodiac signs available, so you can browse their selection if you’re looking for a different sign.

$995 at Brilliant Earth

10. For the one that craves meaningful gifts: Fairmined Classic Hoop Earrings

Brilliant Earth gifts: Fairmined Hoop Earrings

We already had a pair of classic hoops on this list, but if your giftee has an eye out for tangible contributions this holiday season, consider investing in the Fairmined gold hoops. Purchasing items from the Fairmined selection supports environmental protection and socioeconomic development for the mining communities that Fairmined serves.

$795 at Brilliant Earth

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Brilliant Earth jewelry: Shop ethical gifts, diamond rings and more