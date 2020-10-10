Photos show Hurricane Delta's aftermath as Louisiana suffers back-to-back storms

Photos show a path of destruction in hurricane-weary Louisiana after Delta made landfall as a Category 2 storm Friday night.
Hundreds of thousands remain without power in a state already reeling from the devastation of Hurricane Laura in late August, which killed at least 26 people.
While it rapidly weakened upon landfall, Delta further damaged an already hard-hit area — particularly in towns like Lake Charles, Louisiana, where repairs from Laura were still incomplete.
The latest on Delta: Lake Charles reports 'disturbing' damage, undoing Laura recovery efforts
Photos below show the aftermath of Hurricane Delta — downed wires, broken windows and intense flooding after it made its way cities and towns throughout southern Louisiana.
