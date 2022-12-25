10 people buried in Austrian avalanche on Christmas Day

One person has been rescued as helicopters and search teams were deployed (APA/AFP via Getty Images)

Around 10 people have been buried in an avalanche in the Lech/Zuers free skiing area in western Austria on Christmas Day, local media have reported.

The avalanche occurred at about 3pm local time, the Austria Press Agency (APA) said, adding that several helicopters and search teams were deployed soon afterwards.

One person has been rescued.

“We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter sports enthusiasts,” APA quoted the municipality of Lech as saying.

Some 100 people were involved in the search, with rescuers requesting headlamps so that they can continue the search in the dark, APA added.

Lech/Zuers markets itself as “one of the best ski areas in the world” and part of the cradle of Alpine skiing.

The resort’s website said that the ski area was closed as of 5pm local time on Christmas Day and that there would be an update on skiing at 8am on Monday.