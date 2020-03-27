10 of the best PJ sets at every budget

Looking for more of the best deals, latest celebrity news and hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter.

(Getty Images)

Often, pajamas are the section of our wardrobe where worn-out and oversized things go to die. Your high school gym shorts? Pajamas. The team T-shirt from that company walkathon? Pajamas. Your favourite sweatshirt with a slightly-too noticeable hole in it? You got it - pajamas.

While there’s nothing wrong with these ultra-comfortable clothing choices for heading to sleep, I’ve always been of the mindset that dedicated PJ sets are a great way to pamper yourself and add a bit of luxury to your everyday routine. Blame my mom’s tradition of gifting a new pair of PJs every Christmas, but there’s nothing I love more than slipping into a fresh pair at the end of a long day.

Since we’re all going to be spending more time indoors for the next while, now might just be the perfect time to pick up a pair or two that bring you joy. And if you’re planning to stay in your pj’s all weekend, who am I to judge?

I’m all for anything that brings some light into your life, especially as the current state of world affairs continues to change daily. Ahead, I’ve rounded up 10 pairs of chic pajamas to brighten up any at-home situation.

For a sweet, feminine take on what can often skew more masculine, these satin pajamas come with a delicate cami and matching tap shorts.

Embrace your inner child with this playful sleep set that has an allover robot printed design and retro-inspired colours.

This dreamy satin shirt not only works well for nighttime when paired with the matching shorts, but throw it on with some heels and skinny jeans and you’re ready for a night out.

These draped pj’s feature contrasting piping for extra style points even while you’re sleeping.

It doesn’t get much more classic than these vintage-inspired pj’s that come with equally vintage-inspired softness.

With a wide leg silhouette and bohemian pattern, these sleep pants and matching tank call for a relaxing weekend in.

Made from the same ultra-soft fabric as Rails’s classic button up shirts, these lightweight pj’s are a stylish way to drift off to sleep.

Get your beauty rest in these luxe silk pajamas styled with a starry print and contrasting piping.

Emblazoned with fierce panthers, you’ll be ready to take on whatever the day ahead has to throw at you in these 100 per cent silk pajamas.

The ultimate in luxury, these silk-satin floral trousers can be worn both at home and on the go.

