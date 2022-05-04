10 pairs of men's swim trunks that Amazon shoppers swear by

Best Men’s Swimsuits on Amazon.

It’s nearly summer, which means now is the time to start planning beach days, make a friend that has a pool if you don’t have one in the chamber, and sort out your go-to swimwear. Whether you’re looking for a more incognito pair for transitioning between water and activity or want trunks with a print so loud it echoes off the awning, Amazon has what you’re looking for.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite men’s swim trunks for the sunny days ahead. Here are the best men’s swimsuits on Amazon with thousands of reviews.

1. These versatile Columbia shorts

Best Men’s Swimsuits on Amazon.

Reviews: 2,772

Sizes: S to XXL

The well-known outdoor outfitter Columbia makes these shorts that are “engineered for action on the shore, or in the surf.” They’re made of 100% nylon for quick drying capability and have an interior mesh brief, but read more like a classic pair of casual shorts thanks to the pockets and belt loops. They come in a slew of different colors and sizes. Reviewers love that you can choose between a 6- and 8-inch inseam and insist these shorts are now the go-to for any outdoor activities, be it hiking, cycling, or fishing. The shorts are cut in a more relaxed fit for maximum comfort and functionality.

Get The Columbia Men's PFG Backcast III Water Short for $26

2.These throwback trunks

Best Men’s Swimsuits on Amazon.

Reviews: 4,496

Sizes: XS to XXL

These trunks are cut in a retro silhouette with bold and colorful prints. The Maamgic shorts are fitted with a 4- to 5-inch inseam depending on what waist size you take, but the length should hit at about your upper to mid-thigh. The description suggests that you size up for a looser fit, but almost all reviewers took their normal sizes and were happy with the fit. The waistband is elastic with a drawstring closure and the brief liner is mesh for breathability. The scalloped hem on the legs adds to the vintage look and feel of these shorts but also adds to their comfort and mobility.

Get the Maamgic Mens Shorts Vintage Swim Trunks for $25

3. This longer essential pair of swim trunks

Best Men’s Swimsuits on Amazon.

Reviews: 15,478

Sizes: XS to XXL

If the shorter lengths aren’t your style, Amazon makes these swim shorts in a more subtle 9-inch inseam and come in a wide array of both solid colors and patterns. The elastic-drawstring waist ensures a perfect fit and the fabric is 100% polyester for quick drying capability. Reviewers noted the mesh liner is remarkably comfortable and “not at all scratchy like most mesh liners” and the more neutral color options just look like a regular pair of shorts for easy transitions from water to walking around.

Get The Amazon Essential 9-inch Quick-Dry Swim Trunk For $27

4. These color-blocked swim trunks

Best Men’s Swimsuits on Amazon.

Reviews: 12,062

Sizes: XS to 3XL

This Amazon best-seller hits all the hallmarks of a good pair of swim shorts: quick drying, true to size fit, mesh liner, and pockets. What caught our attention was the variety of colors and color-blocking patterns they had available. They have solid colors available as well, but the color-block pairs were more interesting while still being subtle. Reviewers especially liked that the lightweight fabric dries fast, “They dry almost immediately, save for the waistband, and are such a comfort as a result.”

Get the Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks for $11

5. This sportier pair of swim shorts

Best Men’s Swimsuits on Amazon.

Reviews: 231

Sizes: XS to 4XL

The sportswear staple put their classic stripes on this pair of swim shorts made from high performance recycled material. The streamlined silhouette has two side pockets but no back pocket and a shorter leg for mobility, coming in at about a 3-inch inseam. An inner mesh brief gives you breathable coverage and the elastic drawstring waist ensure a secure fit. Reviewers like the fit of these shorts but recommend you choose your color wisely; some noted that the yellow/acid mint color becomes almost translucent when it gets wet and advise going with a darker color.

Get The Adidas Men's Classic 3-Stripes Swim Shortsfor $23

6. This solid athletic pair

Best Men’s Swimsuits on Amazon.

Reviews: 1,353

Sizes: S to XXL

If you’re die-hard checks over stripes, then you may prefer these Nike trunks instead. The cut has a 7-in. inseam that will hit just past mid-thigh and the elastic waistband will give you all the comfort you need. The brief liner is mesh along with the two side pockets, so water drains quicker and doesn’t cause any poofing up when you first get into the water. It’s made from quick drying polyester that does not stretch in the seat or leg, so some reviewers suggest taking one size bigger than your normal size.

Get the Nike Men's Solid Lap Volley Short Swim Trunk for $27

7. This ultra-stretchy pair of trunks

Best Men’s Swimsuits on Amazon.

Reviews: 402

Sizes: S to XXL

Chubbies first made waves by leading the short shorts charge some years back, so it seems only natural they also make a good pair of swim trunks. They’re made from a 4-way stretch fabric that offers all-around comfort, not just a bit of stretch in the waistband. The inner mesh liner also stretches whereas most liners don’t. The inseam is 5.5 inches, so it’ll hit at your upper to mid-thigh. These Chubbies trunks are available in the bright, bold patterns that the brand is known for.

Get the Chubbies Men’s Swim Trunks, Stretch Swimming Board Shorts or $70

8. These Nautica classic swim shorts

Best Men’s Swimsuits on Amazon.

Reviews: 2,852

Sizes: XS to XXL

The classic preppy brand makes these swim shorts adorned with their sailboat logo at the left leg hem. Inseam length is 8-inch so should fall just above your knee if you prefer more coverage and the drawstring elastic waistband can be tightened for the perfect fit. If you are looking for a more substantial fabric in your trunks then these are a good bet. Reviewers noted how sturdy the fabric feels versus most other, thinner trunks and depending on personal preference, the weighty fabric can be a positive or negative. They do run true to size and come in different solid colors with a contrasting white stitching.

Get the Nautica Standard Classic Logo Trunks for $24

9. This stretchy pair of retro trunks

Best Men’s Swimsuits on Amazon.

Reviews: 2,883

Sizes: XS to XXL

Maamgic also makes their retro cut swim trunks in a 4-way stretch fabric. This version is made with 7% spandex and stretch not only in the waist, but also the legs and seat. They also make a non-scalloped leg with this fabric but be sure to notice the difference as the leg varies with the different colors and patterns. This stretchy version also includes the two mesh hip pockets and the one zip pocket in back.

Get the Maamgic Mens Vintage 4 Way Stretch Swim Trunks for $20

10. These trunks that are board-short length

Best Men’s Swimsuits on Amazon.

Reviews: 11,900

Sizes: S to 5XL

Board-short length will offer you the maximum coverage and protection against UV rays as the fabric comes down right to the knee. Unlike board shorts, these come with a built-in liner, though most reviewers opted to cut it out and either wear compression shorts, or nothing underneath. The longer leg on these also allows room for a cargo pocket on the right leg for extra storage. Customers also commented on the sturdy construction of the Kanu swim shorts, noticing the triple stitched seams add to their durability. They come in a bunch of different colors and patterns and are available in both regular and extended sizes.

Get the Kanu Surf Men's Flex Swim Trunks for $19

