10 Outstanding Barolos to Buy Right Now—to Drink or Cellar

Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen
·5 min read

Made of 100 percent Nebbiolo grown in vineyards as high as 1,500 feet in Piedmont, Barolo has been called the jewel in the crown of Italian winemaking, and for good reason. Nebbiolo gets its name from the Italian word for fog, nebbia, and this altitude and morning fog on south facing slopes in and around Barolo, Serralunga d’Alba and Castiglione Falletto helps the wine to maintain its characteristic freshness and long lifespan.

One of the first things you may notice about Barolo is its distinctive brick red color with a touch of rust at the rim; it is far closer in hue to Burgundian Pinot Noir than to Napa Cab. To be labeled Barolo DOCG, wine must age for at least 38 months, with a minimum 18 months in barrel. Riserva Barolos are required to age 62 months (more than five years!) before release. Barolo only gets better in the bottle, and although the Barolos we have chosen are great for drinking now, any of these will last and still taste great for four or five decades if properly stored. This is one of the few categories of wine that maintains its value at auction.

More from Robb Report

Barolo can have recognizable aromas of tar and rose petal. They will offer a bouquet that includes notes of raspberry, plum, violet, anise, baking spices, dark chocolate and leather, all of which will be noted on the palate as well. Expect a powerful wine with sturdy yet polished tannins, bold acidity and a long-lasting finish.

The saying “If it grows together, it goes together” may reach its zenith in Alba, where pairing Barolo with truffles is a regional pastime and restauranteurs compete to see who can create the most creative truffle pairing menu. Enjoy your Barolo alongside risotto with Parmigiano-Reggiano and truffles, cheese ravioli with butter and truffles, or truffle studded loin of pork or breast of veal. Barolo is also fantastic with grilled porterhouse topped with sautéed mushrooms or earthy meats like duck breast or rack of lamb.

Cogno 2016 Ravera Vigna Elena Riserva DO Barolo

Cogno_Ravera_Vigna_Elena_Riserva_2016_DO_Barolo
Cogno_Ravera_Vigna_Elena_Riserva_2016_DO_Barolo

This amazing Barolo draws you in to the glass with enticing scents of eucalyptus, rose hips, cigar box and black fruits of the woods. In the mouth the fruit flavors shine yet are framed by tobacco leaf and cedar. The tannins are silky and supple so you can drink now or hold for 20 years.

Buy Now: $200

Gaja 2018 Dagromis Barolo

Gaja_Dagromis_2018_Barolo
Gaja_Dagromis_2018_Barolo

An intoxicating Barolo from the house of Gaja, Dagromis is named after the Gromis family that tended the vines prior to their transfer to the Gaja family. The vines are planted at more than 1200 feet above sea level in clay and calcareous soils. This wine is aged for 12 months in oak barrels then transferred to large oak casks for an additional 18 months and is an excellent example of what a Barolo should taste like. It’s drinking beautifully right now but could only improve with a decade or two of ageing.

Buy Now: $110

Michele Chiarlo 2018 Tortoniano Barolo

Michele_Chiarlo_Tortoniano_2018_Barolo
Michele_Chiarlo_Tortoniano_2018_Barolo

Tortoniano is named for the 9-million-year-old sedimentary soil hailing from the Tortonian period during which this vineyard would have been the ocean floor. It is ruby garnet colored with aromas of red raspberry, leather and black currant. In the mouth it is smooth with rounded tannins and great persistence.

Buy Now: $70

Damilano 2017 Cannubi Barolo

Damilano_Cannubi_2017_Barolo
Damilano_Cannubi_2017_Barolo

Aromas of toasted hazelnuts, forest floor and ripe black raspberry present themselves in a well-integrated bouquet. In the mouth the fruit flavors come crashing through with a touch of dry earth and black licorice in the post palate. The tannins are a bit powerful right now, so if you like your tannins a bit softer we recommend drinking from 2025 to 2045.

Buy Now: $85

Beni Di Batasiolo 2015 Brunate Barolo

Beni_Di_Batasiolo_Brunate_2015_Barolo
Beni_Di_Batasiolo_Brunate_2015_Barolo

A whiff of juniper serves as an entry point to the complex bouquet of red raspberry, bramble, tar and rose hips. In the mouth there are flavors of black cherry, espresso and dark chocolate with firm and pleasantly grippy tannins. Drink now through 2030.

Buy Now: $102

Mascarello Giuseppe e Figlio 2015 Monprivato Barolo

Mascarello_Giuseppe_e_Figlio_Monprivato_2015_Barolo
Mascarello_Giuseppe_e_Figlio_Monprivato_2015_Barolo

Garnet colored in the glass, this intriguing wine offers a bouquet of sweet spices, saddle leather and ripe cherry. In the mouth it is very soft with silky tannins and flavors of plum, rose petal and dried wild herbs.

Buy Now: $225

Giacomo Conterno 2004 Cascina Francia Barolo

Giacomo_Conterno_Cascina_Francia_2004_Barolo
Giacomo_Conterno_Cascina_Francia_2004_Barolo

This 18-year-old Barolo is as youthful and delicious as one would expect coming from Conterno.  It has aromas of dried cherries, tar, black plum and saddle leather and flavors of dark fruits lifted with a touch of eucalyptus. It still has a lot of life so enjoy it now or open in ten years, either way you won’t be disappointed.

Buy Now: $350

Roberto Voerzio 2000 Rocche dell’Annunziata Torriglione Barolo

Roberto_Voerzio_Rocche_dell_Annunziata_Torriglione_2000_Barolo
Roberto_Voerzio_Rocche_dell_Annunziata_Torriglione_2000_Barolo

Beautiful garnet colored in the glass, this twenty-two-year-old Barolo has aromas of dark fruits and candied violets. In the mouth it has a touch of smoke and flavors of black currant and black raspberry with great mouthfeel and gently rounded tannins. Drink now or over the next decade.

Buy Now: $365

Bruno Giacosa 2017 Falletto Barolo

Bruno_Giacosa_Falletto_2017_Barolo
Bruno_Giacosa_Falletto_2017_Barolo

This delicious Barolo has aromas of black olive tapenade, cigar box and ripe dark berries, accentuated with a lifted whiff of pine resin. In the mouth it has a light floral characteristic on entry but then fills the mouth with dark fruits and dense, chewy tannins.

Buy Now: $270

Rocche dei Manzoni 2004 Vigna Madonna Assunta La Villa Riserva Barolo

Roberto_Voerzio_Rocche_dell_Annunziata_Torriglione_2000_Barolo
Roberto_Voerzio_Rocche_dell_Annunziata_Torriglione_2000_Barolo

Ruby-garnet colored in the glass this Barolo has an intoxicating bouquet of red plum, red raspberry, mocha and cigar box. In the mouth the fruit flavors shine through but are framed by secondary notes of espresso, chocolate and tobacco leaf.  Drink now or through 2027.

Buy Now: $238

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Morant, Jones lead Grizzlies to 118-108 victory over Kings

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 35 points, Tyus Jones added 18 and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 118-108 on Sunday night. Dillon Brooks added 15 for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 14 and three blocks as the Grizzlies won their third straight. Morant added eight rebounds and five assists. Jones had eight assists and Steven Adams tied his career-high with 23 rebounds. De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 19 points

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4 in shootout, win 11th straight

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • Lions rout Bears 41-10 and take playoff hopes to Green Bay

    DETROIT (AP) — Jared Goff threw two of his three touchdown passes to Brock Wright in the first half, and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears 41-10 on Sunday to remain in the playoff chase. The Lions (8-8) have won seven of nine to give themselves a shot at earning a postseason spot for the first time since 2016 going into their regular-season finale at Green Bay. The Justin Fields-led Bears (3-13) took two leads in the opening quarter before collapsing and losing a franchise-record ninth st

  • Svechnikov scores in shootout, Hurricanes beat Devils 5-4

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at

  • McBain scores 2 late goals, Coyotes top Maple Leafs 6-3

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season. “Lawson is playing unreal right now," McBain said. "He made a good pass there and I was just g

  • Rosburg, Broncos try to move on from officiating in KC

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday. It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons. “I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing offici

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the

  • Montreal-area teen punches her way to boxing success

    Two years ago, Talia Birch hadn't set foot in a boxing ring. She decided to lace up the gloves as a way to stay in shape during the pandemic. Now, she has collected a series of accolades, is undefeated after five fights, and is on her way to the Canada Games in Prince Edward Island in February. The 17-year-old said she wants to ride her boxing success as far as it will take her. "I know it's just the beginning," she said during an interview on Friday at her home boxing gym, Club de Boxe G1, in V

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Hartman scores twice to help Wild beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored twice in the second period to help the Minnesota Wild beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night in their first meeting since the first round of the playoffs last season. Jordan Greenway, Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon also scored for the Wild, who lost that postseason series in six games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 29 saves. “I feel like we owed them,” Fleury said. “It doesn’t fix last spring, but it’s still nice to get a win here.” Minnesota has earned at le

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Bears' Fields uncertain to play with rushing mark in reach

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields might not get the chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback. Coach Matt Eberflus threw Fields' status for the Chicago Bears' season finale against Minnesota into question Monday, saying there are “ongoing conversations about everybody” with general manager Ryan Poles. Fields needs 63 yards to break the QB rushing record of 1,206 set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season. But it's not clear he'll get that op

  • Morant leads Grizzlies past Raptors 119-106 as Brooks dominant in return to Toronto

    TORONTO — All-star point guard Ja Morant had a double-double to lead the Memphis Grizzlies past the Toronto Raptors 119-106 on Thursday. Morant finished with 19 points, 17 assists and four rebounds. Dillon Brooks from nearby Mississauga, Ont., added 25 points, six assists and four rebounds for Memphis (21-13). Steven Adams scored 14 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Pascal Siakam had 25 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for Toronto (15-20). Scottie Barnes had a double-double with 14 points