10-Year-Old Student Dies After Being Hit by 2 Vehicles While Crossing Street Leaving School

Liyah-Grace Holsey was a fifth grader at Arlington ISD's Mary Moore Elementary School

Courtesy of Arlington ISD Liyah-Grace Holsey

A 10-year-old student in Texas died after being hit by two vehicles while crossing the street after school on Thursday.

The Arlington Police Department responded to the intersection of Sublett Road and Park Springs Boulevard to investigate an auto-pedestrian collision involving a child at approximately 3:56 p.m., according to a news release shared with PEOPLE.

The department said that investigators believe that the incident took place as the student — later identified as Liyah-Grace Holsey — was "attempting to cross from the north side of Sublett Road to the south side when she was struck by two vehicles that were traveling in the eastbound lanes of Sublett Road."

Holsey was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, and officers were made aware by medical staff later that night that she died from her injuries.

Getty Stock image of a school warning sign

According to the department, both drivers have cooperated with their investigation, and no criminal charges have been filed.

The Arlington Independent School District remembered Hosley as a "wonderful student who loved to sing so much that she joined the choir and never missed a practice," in a statement to PEOPLE.

"Words are not adequate to describe the grief everyone in the Arlington ISD feels today, especially our students, staff, and families at Mary Moore Elementary School, after learning that Liyah-Grace Holsey, a 5th grader at Mary Moore, died after being struck by a vehicle while crossing the street after school yesterday," their statement read.

Courtesy of Arlington ISD Liyah-Grace Holsey

The school district expressed that she "will be deeply missed and never forgotten" and said that additional school counselors would be present at her school to help comfort students and staff.

Mary Moore Elementary School principal Wendy Baker told KXAS-TV that she was at the scene of the accident with her assistant principal and accompanied Hosley to the hospital.

"We had a parent who had driven by and saw that there was an accident that had happened not too far away from here," she told the outlet while explaining that it left her community devastated.

“I think when you find out any of your children — as a parent, or as a principal, you are devastated. It is the worst nightmare that you can imagine," added Baker.

The school principal noted that Hosley had a significant impact on her peers.

“She had a big impact on them, and you can tell, when they heard this, whether they heard this at home or here at school, they were devastated," Baker said.



