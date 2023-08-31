10-year-old stabs man she saw abusing her mom, Texas sheriff says. ‘Awful situation’

Deputies with a Texas sheriff’s office were called to a Houston apartment complex, where they found a man stabbed in the leg.

The man physically assaulted a woman on Wednesday, Aug. 30, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. During the abuse, authorities said, the woman’s 10-year-old daughter intervened and stabbed the man.

“Awful situation for a (10-year-old) little girl to have to witness and experience,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a Facebook post. “Children who witness the abuse of their mothers, fathers, or other family members, are impacted.”

The man was taken to a hospital in fair condition, authorities said. The sheriff’s office did not state if the mom or her child had any reported injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

