10-year-old reports ice-cream-truck driver abducted her. But he didn’t, NY cops say

After a 10-year-old girl reported an ice-cream-truck driver abducted her in his vehicle, police in New York City began investigating.

However, “there was no abduction,” NYPD spokeswoman Lt. Jessica McRorie told McClatchy News on Sept. 5.

The man met with the child on Sunday, Sept. 4, in Staten Island after they were messaging on social media, McRorie said. The girl lied to the ice-cream-truck driver about her age, police say.

The child’s mother called police around 4:30 p.m. to report that her daughter said she was abducted by the man, PIX11 reported.

Based on the girl’s account, it was initially believed the ice-cream-truck driver forced the girl into his vehicle and drove away before she later escaped, according to the outlet.

A subsequent investigation revealed this was not the case, McRorie said.

The 20-year-old man was taken in for questioning by police, and “charges are still possible,” WABC reported.

