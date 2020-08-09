A 10-year-old and man injured in Fort Lauderdale weekend shooting, authorities say

A Fort Lauderdale shooting Saturday night sent a child and a man to the hospital, authorities said.

Around 7 p.m., a shooting occurred in the area of 101 NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said. A 27-year-old and 10-year-old were taken to Broward General Hospital in stable condition.

Apart from the two transported victims, no one else was treated after the shooting, fire rescue said.

Fort Lauderdale police did not immediately respond for comment on the shooting.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more is available.