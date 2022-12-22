10-year-old leads cops on chase with younger brother in SUV, Pennsylvania police say

A 10-year-old boy led state troopers on a late-night police chase while his younger brother was his passenger, according to authorities in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers spotted a red Ford Explorer traveling without headlights shortly before midnight Wednesday, Dec. 21, according to a news release.

The SUV was then seen going the wrong way around a traffic circle in Gettysburg, authorities said.

A state trooper activated their lights and sirens, officials said, trying to get the driver to pull over.

The driver ignored authorities and began driving the wrong way down a street, according to the release. The driver also ignored red traffic signals, authorities said.

Police initiated a chase, and the SUV “continued to swerve wildly across the roadway and fluctuated speed,” authorities said.

The chase lasted about 3 miles, police said, until the SUV struck a utility pole.

Authorities learned the driver was a 10-year-old child, and his 6-year-old sibling was in the vehicle with him.

The children, who police said were not hurt, were then taken home to their mother.

Gettysburg, in Adams County, is about 140 miles southwest of Philadelphia.

