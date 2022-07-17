10-year-old Japanese golfer closing in on 12th sponsor

  • Miroku Suto poses for a photo after the final round of the Junior World Championships golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    1/9

    Junior World Championships Golf

    Miroku Suto poses for a photo after the final round of the Junior World Championships golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miroku Suto poses for a photo after the final round of the Junior World Championships golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    2/9

    Junior World Championships Golf

    Miroku Suto poses for a photo after the final round of the Junior World Championships golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miroku Suto walks off the green after hitting a birdie putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the Junior World Championships golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    3/9

    Junior World Championships Golf

    Miroku Suto walks off the green after hitting a birdie putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the Junior World Championships golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Miroku Suto, of Japan, poses for a photo after the final round at the Junior World Championships golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    4/9

    Junior World Championships Golf

    Miroku Suto, of Japan, poses for a photo after the final round at the Junior World Championships golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miroku Suto of Japan runs to her cart on the fifth hole during the final round of the Junior World Championships golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    5/9

    Junior World Championships Golf

    Miroku Suto of Japan runs to her cart on the fifth hole during the final round of the Junior World Championships golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miroku Suto follows through on her tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Junior World Championships golf tournament held at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    6/9

    Junior World Championships Golf

    Miroku Suto follows through on her tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Junior World Championships golf tournament held at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Miroku Suto of Japan hits her tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round at the Junior World Championships golf tournament held at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    7/9

    Junior World Championships Golf

    Miroku Suto of Japan hits her tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round at the Junior World Championships golf tournament held at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miroku Suto of Japan holds up the ball after hitting a birdie putt on the ninth hole as Isabell Duan lines up her putt during the final round at the Junior World Championships golf tournament held at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    8/9

    Junior World Championships Golf

    Miroku Suto of Japan holds up the ball after hitting a birdie putt on the ninth hole as Isabell Duan lines up her putt during the final round at the Junior World Championships golf tournament held at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Miroku Suto of Japan follows through on her tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round at the Junior World Championships golf tournament held at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    9/9

    Junior World Championships Golf

    Miroku Suto of Japan follows through on her tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round at the Junior World Championships golf tournament held at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Miroku Suto poses for a photo after the final round of the Junior World Championships golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Miroku Suto poses for a photo after the final round of the Junior World Championships golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Miroku Suto walks off the green after hitting a birdie putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the Junior World Championships golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Miroku Suto, of Japan, poses for a photo after the final round at the Junior World Championships golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Miroku Suto of Japan runs to her cart on the fifth hole during the final round of the Junior World Championships golf tournament at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Miroku Suto follows through on her tee shot on the sixth hole during the final round of the Junior World Championships golf tournament held at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Miroku Suto of Japan hits her tee shot on the fifth hole during the final round at the Junior World Championships golf tournament held at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Miroku Suto of Japan holds up the ball after hitting a birdie putt on the ninth hole as Isabell Duan lines up her putt during the final round at the Junior World Championships golf tournament held at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Miroku Suto of Japan follows through on her tee shot on the seventh hole during the final round at the Junior World Championships golf tournament held at Singing Hills Golf Resort on Thursday, July 14, 2022, in El Cajon, Calif. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BERNIE WILSON
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tiger Woods
    Tiger Woods
    American golfer

EL CAJON, Calif. (AP) — Miroku Suto of Japan looks like a professional golfer with logos of 11 sponsors splashed across her polo shirt, cap, bag and even her belt. Her parents say the deals are worth in the mid-six figures annually, with some contracts for 10 years. A 12th sponsorship is waiting when she returns to her home three hours outside of Tokyo.

The sponsors are so important that Suto's mother and caddie, former figure skater Miyuki Suto, had her daughter change into a sponsor's belt before she sat for a video interview and carefully arranged her hat in her hands so the logos could be seen.

Miroku Suto has extreme confidence, saying through an interpreter she wants to become “a legend.”

She has a ways to go.

She's only 10.

Although Suto won consecutive titles in the 6-and-under age group at the Junior World Golf Championships in 2017-18 on a par-3 course, she hasn't done as well as she's moved up in age.

She struggled this year in the 9-10 age group and tied for 17th, 18 shots behind the winner on a par-74, 4,201-yard layout at Sycuan Resort Willow Glen Course. It’s the third straight time she has left San Diego without a title (the 2020 tournament was canceled because of the pandemic).

While other girls and boys in the 9-10 age group goofed around on the putting green waiting for the awards ceremony, Suto did interviews on the fringe of a nearby green, including one with a Tokyo TV crew that had followed her around for three days on a suburban course. She did show some playfulness when she briefly laid on her back and did the equivalent of a snow angel on the shaded grass.

Otherwise, it’s all business. She and her mother were dressed alike, including wearing coral-colored seersucker shorts.

Suto is well-known in Japan, a golf-crazed country that has produced two major champions in recent year — Hinako Shibuno in the 2019 Women's British Open and Hideki Matsuyama at the 2021 Masters. It is not uncommon for TV ratings in Japan to be higher for women than men.

Even at her age, Suto's golfing exploits are routinely featured on TV, but not so much in the rest in the world — at least not yet.

She is not the first child star. Michelle Wie was 10 when she shot 64 on her home course in Honolulu and became the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women's Amateur Public Links. At age 13, she won that tournament and remains the USGA's youngest champion. She nearly won an LPGA major at 16 and eventually won a U.S. Women's Open in 2014.

That same year, 11-year-old Lucy Li became the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women's Open. The sixth-grader missed the cut at Pinehurst No. 2. Earlier this month, now a pro, Li won her second Epson Tour event and is all but assured an LPGA card for next year.

For sponsorships, Suto came along at the right time.

Li ran into trouble with the USGA three years ago when she appeared in an Apple ad. The rules back then prohibited amateur golfers from using their names or likeness for personal gain in promotions or advertisements for products. The USGA gave her a one-time warning.

But the USGA and R&A — Japan falls under the jurisdiction of the latter — have modernized rules. Starting this year, the rules for amateur status eliminated all advertising, expense-related and sponsorship restrictions. The rule change was aimed at elite amateurs who might need funding to reach their full potential.

The kid still has a long way to go to fulfill that.

Golf's most famous prodigy was a young Californian named Tiger Woods. He won his age division in the Junior World, a tournament that has attracted the best from around the world since 1968, six times in eight years.

Sponsorship money wasn't available for Woods, who appeared on the “Mike Douglas Show” when he was 2. During his World Golf Hall of Fame induction speech in March, Woods spoke passionately about his parents taking out a second mortgage on their home to pay for his development through national junior programs.

Lorena Ochoa of Mexico, another Hall of Famer, won five consecutive Junior Worlds in her age division.

Suto has won other international junior titles, such as the US Kids Championship last year, along with titles in Malaysia and Europe.

Acknowledging through giggles that it is “very difficult” to win these tournaments, she said her putting wasn't good at the Junior World. She also broke her driver during a practice round and a new one was rush-ordered and brought over by the Tokyo TV crew.

Suto, who is home-schooled, said she would like to match Woods' six Junior World titles. She has plenty of time, given the top end is the 15-18 age group.

Does Suto feel any pressure?

“No pressure,” she said.

And there is no lack of attention or sponsorship as she chases her goals.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • This Calgary youth basketball coach is helping more kids experience sport

    Youth sports can be expensive for parents looking to sign their kids up, but one Calgary father is volunteering his time to make it a little easier for other families. Angel Martinez coaches the Calgary Bulls basketball team nearly every weeknight — and he doesn't make a dime doing it. "Yes it's a lot of work, but I love this game," explained Martinez. "I can see the results, so that is my paycheck for me. That is the money." Not only does Martinez spend his time teaching the U16 team at no char

  • Canadian women beat Jamaica 3-0, will face U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Almost a year after Canada downed the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympic semifinal, they meet again — this time with Olympic qualification on the line. The top-ranked U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadian women face off Monday in the final of the CONCACAF W Championship after dispatching No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play Thursday at the eight-team tournament. Canada outshot Jamaica 18-1 (9-0 in shots on target), according to CONCACAF. The U.S. out

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Ahmed Hill leads Nighthawks past Alliance to snap 5-game losing skid

    Ahmed Hill scored 26 points and helped the Guelph Nighthawks end a five-game losing streak with a 96-80 victory over the Montreal Alliance on Wednesday. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Guelph (7-8), including Stefan Smith, who had 11 points off the bench and secured the win with a three-pointer in the Elam Ending. "We just wanted to get back on track," Hill said after the game. "It's about being us. I think today we came out with energy, we defended, rebounded and ran. "Today w

  • 12 Ks for Ray, 12 Ws in row for M's after 8-3 win in Texas

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Robbie Ray struck out 12 without a walk over 6 2/3 innings, rookie All-Star center fielder Julio Rodríguez hit a grand slam and the Seattle Mariners extended their longest winning streak in more than two decades to 12 games with an 8-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. The only time the Mariners had a longer winning streak was their team-record 15 in row in 2001, their last playoff season. Atlanta has the only longer streak in the big leagues this season with 14

  • Andreescu's comeback continues at site of her 2019 Canadian Open title

    TORONTO — Bianca Andreescu says she is returning to Toronto's Sobeys Stadium with confidence as she gets set to continue her comeback at the upcoming National Bank Open. "I definitely feel more confident, than for instance, if I came back last year, in Toronto especially. Because it is different playing in Montreal and Toronto," Andreescu said Thursday at a Tennis Canada media conference to announce the player list for the WTA 1000 tournament. "Toronto, I feel like, it’s just the memories that I

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Cam Levins shattered his own Canadian record in racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships on Sunday. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush the 2:09.25 he ran in Toronto in 2018. Tairat Tola of Ethiopia pulled away over the final kilometres to win gold in 2:05.36. Teammate Mosinet Geremew won the silver in 2:06.44, while Bashir Abdi of Belgium took bronze in 2:06.48. The previous

  • Riders' kicker Lauther hoping to walk out of Raymond Field with a victory

    HALIFAX — Brett Lauther has some unfinished business to take care of Saturday afternoon. The veteran kicker will return to Raymond Field in Wolfville, N.S., when the Saskatchewan Roughriders face the Toronto Argonauts in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. Lauther, a native of Truro, N.S., played his final collegiate game there, his tenure with the Saint Mary's Huskies ending with a 17-9 loss to the Acadia Axemen in the '12 Loney Bowl (Atlantic University Sport's football conference championshi

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Red Wings aim for relevancy with moves in NHL free agency

    Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman just kick-started the franchise's rebuild. Yzerman made some relatively bold moves when free agency opened Wednesday, generating a jolt of excitement for the once-proud franchise that it has not had since the former team captain was hired three-plus years ago. The Hockey Hall of Famer signed center Andrew Copp to a $28.1 million, five-year contract soon after the market opened. Yzerman, who built the Tampa Bay Lightning into a Stanley Cup winner, f

  • Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023. The trade ends a tenure of seven-plus seasons in Montreal for Petry, who was acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Edmonton on March 2, 2015. He had 70 goals and 178 assists in 508 games with the Canadiens. Matheson had 11 goals and 20 assists in 74 games with the Penguins last season and added one goal and five

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • 'He's ready to go': Andre De Grasse healthy, primed to compete at world championships

    Athletics Canada head coach Glenroy Gilbert says the country's most decorated track and field superstar Andre De Grasse is healthy and expects the six-time Olympic medallist to compete in the 100-metre, 200m and 4x100m relay at the world championships. De Grasse tested positive for COVID-19 a second time just two weeks ago and has been slowly recovering from symptoms, including shortness of breath. It forced him to miss Nationals in Langley, B.C., at the end of June. But despite a less-than-idea

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • How invested are the Raptors in Kevin Durant trade talks?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at the state of Kevin Durant trade talks and why the Raptors will hesitate to shift off their current stance. Full podcast including takeaways from Summer League is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Romeo Beckham scores free kick reminiscent of Dad David Beckham

    David Beckham's 19-year-old son made his Dad proud as he scored a beautiful free-kick goal for Inter Miami II, reminiscent of David's Premier League free-kick record.

  • Blue Jays need more from Bo Bichette to reach full potential

    Bo Bichette has looked like himself in small stretches this season, they just haven't occurred consistently enough.

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Matt Murray eager to turn page with Maple Leafs

    A Maple Leafs fan in his childhood, Matt Murray has now been touted to solve the franchise's issues in the net and steer the team towards playoff success.