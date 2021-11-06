10-Year-Old Hospitalized After Incident That Killed 8 at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

A 10-year-old was among those injured in the mass casualty event that left eight people dead Friday night at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston.

PEOPLE confirms the youngest patient transported to a nearby hospital was aged 10 — one of more than 300 people who were injured and 25 who were hospitalized. The child is currently in critical condition, NBC News reports.

The chaos unfolded at approximately 9:15 p.m., when fans in the crowd of about 50,000 began to rush the stage. Several people were trampled, and there were also reports that some people were injected with drugs.

"One of the narratives was that some individual was injecting people with drugs," Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department said Saturday at a press conference, noting that a security officer who went unconscious and was revived with Narcan reported feeling a "prick" in his neck that looked similar to a needle injection.

In an interview with CNN, concertgoer Billy Nasser described a scene of chaos and fear. He said "people were just dying left and right," claiming things "heated up" around 15 minutes after Scott, 29, began his performance and "just progressively got worse."

Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

"People were getting trampled. They were losing their balance and then tripping over people on the floor," he told the outlet, adding that there was "shoving" in the crowd.

While trying to help one victim, Nasser said he watched his eyes "roll into the back of his head." He checked his pulse and "knew he was dead."

"I just had to leave him there," Nasser explained. "There was nothing I could do. I had to keep going."

Nasser told CNN that he was "frustrated" when the concert continued despite the chaos on the ground. "I wanted the music to stop and I wanted everyone around me to realize what's going on. But people didn't have very much self-awareness. Kids were just going crazy and partying for the festival and they weren't actually paying attention to the bodies dropping behind them."

Among those who died are a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old, two 21-year-olds, two 23-year-olds, and a 27-year-old. Another victim's age has not yet been identified. Turner said of the 25 people initially transported to the hospital, 13 remain hospitalized.

Scott addressed the incident in a statement released Saturday morning.

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," the rapper wrote on Twitter, offering his cooperation to the Houston Police Department.

The Utopia artist previously pled guilty to disorderly conduct in February 2018, after he was arrested for allegedly inciting a riot at his concert in Arkansas the year before.