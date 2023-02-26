10-year-old girl flown to Madera hospital after car crashes into family’s Modesto home

A 10-year-old girl was airlifted to a Madera hospital Saturday afternoon after a car crashed into her family’s home at Sharon Way and Prescott Road in Modesto.

Her father, Miguel Perez, was cooking goat to take to a family reunion when the car crashed into the garage around 1:30 p.m. It went through the garage door and into the walls of a bedroom, his sister-in-law Ana Perez said.

The child, Samantha Perez, was sitting at the vanity in her parents’ bedroom when the crash happened, Ana Perez said.

She was bleeding from her forehead when her father found her beneath a pile of debris. An ambulance took her to Memorial Medical Center, where a helicopter later airlifted her to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, Samantha’s older sister Perla said.

Miguel’s wife was in the bedroom with Samantha minutes before the accident but had stepped out when the car struck, Ana Perez said.

The driver, an elderly woman, had a “medical issue,” police Sgt. Robert Gumm said. Members of the Perez family said she lives across the street.

Ana Perez had traveled with her family from Dixon to help get ready for the reunion, which was scheduled to take place in Tracy Saturday afternoon. But the family’s focus turned to Samantha.

“Everybody pray for her,” Miguel Perez said in Spanish.

A driver drove through the garage and into the bedroom of a house near the intersection of Prescott Road and Sharon Way in Modesto on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2023.