10-year-old drowns after fall from floating play structure on Michigan lake, cops say

A 10-year-old boy fell into the middle of a lake and drowned in Michigan at a popular “family-oriented” park.

The boy was on a floating play structure when he fell into the water at Camp Dearborn in Milford, Michigan State Police announced on social media.

He was on the beach, unresponsive but alive, when first responders arrived at the camp around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6, police said.

Milford firefighters said the boy still had a pulse when he was loaded onto an ambulance heading to a hospital, according to MSP. He was receiving CPR even as he arrived, but the lifesaving efforts ultimately failed and he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled, state police said, adding that “it appears this was a tragic accident.”

The camp, which is run by the City of Dearborn, boasts a “beautiful landscape of 626 acres of rolling hills, encompassing 6 lakes, (and) is enhanced with a long list of amenities to make it fun and convenient for people of all ages,” according to the camp website.

