10-year-old boy reportedly attacked by shark at Bahamas resort: Police

A 10-year-old boy from the United States was reportedly attacked by a shark at a resort in the Bahamas, police said.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. local time Monday on Paradise Island, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a news release.

"Preliminary reports indicate that the boy was bitten on the right leg by a shark while participating in an expedition in a Shark Tank at a local resort on Paradise Island," the release said.

The boy -- who was visiting from Maryland -- was transported to a hospital and was in serious but stable condition, police told "Good Morning America." The boy remains hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to police.

The child is recovering well from surgery at Doctors Hospital in Nassau and arrangements are being made for him to be airlifted back to Maryland Wednesday afternoon, a hospital spokesperson told ABC News.

PHOTO: Aerial view of the sandy coastline on Paradise Island, Bahamas. (STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images)

The incident occurred at the Atlantis Bahamas resort on Paradise Island, which is known for its marine lagoons. The resort, which appears to have removed references to its shark activities on its website, did not respond to requests for comment.

"Investigations are ongoing into the incident," police said.

In December, a 44-year-old woman from Massachusetts was killed by a shark while paddleboarding in the Bahamas, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Five people were killed worldwide in unprovoked shark attacks in 2022 -- one in the U.S., two in Egypt and two in South Africa -- according to the most recent data available from the Florida Museum of Natural History's International Shark Attack File.

