10-year-old boy drowns during school field trip in Quebec City

Quebec City police were called to the Base de plein air de Sainte-Foy on Thursday, after a boy was reportedly seen struggling in the middle of the lake. The 10-year-old was found unconscious and died. (Steve Jolicoeur/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A 10-year-old boy has drowned in a small lake at the Base de plein air de Sainte-Foy, in Quebec City. The boy was on a school field trip, according to Quebec City police (SPVQ).

First responders were called just after 12:30, after lifeguards reported seeing a child struggling in the middle of the lake.

"By the time the lifeguards reached the child, they had lost sight of him" in the water, said police spokesperson David Poitras. Bystanders also started looking for the boy and eventually found him, unconscious.

He was taken to hospital and his death was confirmed at the Centre mère-enfant Soleil.

The city of Quebec, which oversees activities at the outdoor activity centre, offered its condolences to the family and loved ones of the child.

"Considering there is an ongoing police investigation, the city will make no further comments at this time," said spokesperson David O'Brien in a statement, mentioning that the safety of people using the city's installations "remains a priority."