10-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Shark During Expedition at Bahamas Resort

The shark bit the boy on the right leg, causing him to require medical attention at the hospital, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force

A 10-year-old boy from Maryland was bit by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas.

The incident occurred while the boy participated in an expedition inside a shark tank at a local resort in Paradise Island, according to a news release from the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Monday, a shark bit the boy on the right leg, causing him to require medical attention at the hospital. He is in stable condition, police said.

Authorities have not named the resort where the incident occurred, and an investigation is ongoing.

Police Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings declined to name the resort in an interview with NBC News when asked if any precautions were in place.

"I'm a police officer on the island and I have never been over to the aquarium that they're referring to. As far as how it's set up, you'll have to speak to personnel at the resort," she told the outlet.

The incident follows a shark attack that occurred in Nassau, Bahamas, on Dec. 4 and left 44-year-old Massachusetts math editor Lauren Erickson Van Wart dead. Van Wart was on vacation with her husband, whom she was paddle boarding with near a resort, at the time of the incident.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a news release that Van Wart and her husband were brought to safety on a rescue boat by a resort lifeguard who saw the incident unfold. CPR was administered to Van Wart, who sustained "significant trauma to the right side of her body," according to authorities.

After being examined by emergency medical technicians at the scene, it was concluded that Van Wart "showed no vital signs of life."

That same month, a 26-year-old woman in Mexico died after being bit on the leg by a shark while swimming with her 5-year-old daughter off the coast of Melaque.



Wyatt Werneth, a lifeguard of 28 years and a public service spokesperson for the American Lifeguard Association, urged beachgoers to be aware of their surroundings in the water while speaking to PEOPLE in August 2023.

"Just know the vibe. If fish start jumping around, there could be something chasing these fish. They're scared, they're nervous. Get out of the water," he told PEOPLE of ways to prevent a shark attack.

"If someone around you starts yelling shark or whatever, obviously get out of the water. But be comfortable and enjoy your experience while in the water," he continued. "You don't have to constantly [be] looking for a shark."

