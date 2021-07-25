10-year-old boy among 4 injured in dog attack in North Raleigh, reports say

A 10-year-old boy, his father and two others were injured Sunday when two dogs attacked them in North Raleigh, media outlets reported.

The boy was outside his home when the attack occurred at the 7300 block of Summerland Drive, off of Lynn Road, a little after 2 p.m., according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner.

A witness told CBS17 that he told the boy to go inside when two Rottweilers were running through the neighborhood. The Rottweilers then ran and jumped on the boy and attacked him.

His father ran outside to intervene, stabbing one the dogs, ABC11 reported. The father was bitten by at least one of the dogs during the stabbing, CBS17 reported.

The boy and two others are currently in the hospital for treatment, both outlets reported.

Authorities captured the Rottweilers around 3:25 p.m., according to CBS17.

Officials told WRAL that the dogs didn’t belong to any of the people bitten.

This is the third incident in the Triangle involving violent dog attacks. In Garner on April 28, a 7-year-old girl died and her mother was injured while caring for their neighbors’ dogs.

On May 25, a 10-month-old girl died in Johnston County after being attacked by two family dogs, according to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

This is breaking news story and will be updated.