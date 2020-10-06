10 of the best women's jeans to shop under $125 this fall

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!

Can you ever have too many pairs of jeans? This former denim expert (seriously, it’s a title I earned working at American Eagle in my teens and early 20s) says no.

From skinny to wide leg, cropped to slouchy, I’ve tried nearly every style imaginable and don’t plan on cutting my denim habit any time soon. It’s true that since switching to working from home there’s less of an opportunity to wear my treasured jeans out and about, but that hasn’t stopped me from racking up a wish list of lust-worthy new styles for the season.

If you’re also on the hunt for some new jeans, might I suggest one of the pairs below? With everything from timeless classics to the newly-minted trends of 2020, shop 10 of the best jeans of the season — all of which happen to be under $125.

Like the plain white tee, no closet is complete without a pair of black skinny jeans. This pair from Yoga Jeans features a pull-on high rise (no buttons or zippers here!) and a super soft, high stretch fabric that’s even comfortable enough to wear at home all day.

Love them or hate them, bootcut jeans are making their comeback this season. Rather than the low-rise versions that bring back early-2000s flashbacks, look for ones with a mid or high rise for a thoroughly modern appeal.