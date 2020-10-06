10 of the best women's jeans to shop under $125 this fall

Want more fall fashion, shopper-approved buys and the hottest trends? Sign up for Yahoo Lifestyle Canada’s newsletter!
Can you ever have too many pairs of jeans? This former denim expert (seriously, it’s a title I earned working at American Eagle in my teens and early 20s) says no.
From skinny to wide leg, cropped to slouchy, I’ve tried nearly every style imaginable and don’t plan on cutting my denim habit any time soon. It’s true that since switching to working from home there’s less of an opportunity to wear my treasured jeans out and about, but that hasn’t stopped me from racking up a wish list of lust-worthy new styles for the season.
If you’re also on the hunt for some new jeans, might I suggest one of the pairs below? With everything from timeless classics to the newly-minted trends of 2020, shop 10 of the best jeans of the season — all of which happen to be under $125.
Yoga Jeans Bandeau Waist Rachel skinny jean
Like the plain white tee, no closet is complete without a pair of black skinny jeans. This pair from Yoga Jeans features a pull-on high rise (no buttons or zippers here!) and a super soft, high stretch fabric that’s even comfortable enough to wear at home all day.
SHOP IT: Simons, $118
Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Bootcut Jeans
Love them or hate them, bootcut jeans are making their comeback this season. Rather than the low-rise versions that bring back early-2000s flashbacks, look for ones with a mid or high rise for a thoroughly modern appeal.
SHOP IT: Abercrombie & Fitch, $84
Everlane The ’90s Cheeky Straight Jean
Made from premium non-stretch Japanese denim, these straight-leg jeans definitely take some time to break in. Once you do though, you’ll have the perfect vintage-inspired pair that can truly be worn anywhere.
SHOP IT: Everlane, $117
Levi's Blue 501 Original Fit Jeans
You can’t go wrong with a classic pair of light-wash jeans, and these Levi’s 501 Originals are about as timeless as it gets. Made from non-stretch denim, this pair has the signature Levi’s button fly and a straight-leg cut.
SHOP IT: SSENSE, $110
H&M Balloon Ultra High Ankle Jeans
After a pair of jeans that’s totally on trend? Then ditch the slim and skinny silhouettes for a voluminous pair of “balloon jeans.” Named for their curved silhouette, they feature an extra-high waist and wide leg that tapers in at the ankles.
SHOP IT: H&M, $40
Frank And Oak The Kim Comfort Slim Jean
Made using a blend of cotton and recycled fibres, these slim-leg jeans look good and do good for the planet. Featuring a comfortable stretch fabrication, they’re ideal for a relaxed look and feel.
SHOP IT: Frank and Oak, $100
Mango Wide Leg High Waist Jeans
For an edgy take on denim this season, reach for a pair of wide trouser-style jeans for an updated take on the flared leg. This pair features a frayed hem for a lived-in look that works just as well for weekends as it does for a night out.
SHOP IT: Mango, $100
Universal Standard Seine High Rise Skinny Jeans
Available in sizes 00-40, these skinny jeans truly are universally flattering, and these best-sellers are a hit with women of all shapes and sizes. Made with enough stretch to hug your curves, they’re a wardrobe staple for a reason.
SHOP IT: Universal Standard, $124
Gap Sky High Straight Leg Jeans
With a “borrowed from the boys” feel, these straight leg jeans feature slight distressing at the pockets and just a hint of stretch. Pair them with your favourite chunky knit this season and you’ve got a perfect fall look.
SHOP IT: Gap, $98
American Eagle AE Comfort Stretch Waistband 90s Boyfriend Jean
Tired of mom jeans? Reach for these dad-inspired jeans that feature an icy blue acid wash and destruction at the knees, along with a relaxed silhouette that pops would approve of.
SHOP IT: American Eagle, $75
