10 Neighbours spoilers for the season finale week

It's Christmas in Erinsborough, but festive cheer is not on the cards for some Ramsay Street residents.

Here are 10 Neighbours spoilers to look forward to next week as the soap heads on a three-week break.

1. Terese crumbles at the police ball

Despite her best intentions, Terese ends up sharing a dance with Paul at the Police Ball. While it may just be the one, it is enough to send her spiralling again – and turning to alcohol to help numb her pain.

While Paul thinks the dance was a good sign, Terese's actions say otherwise, and it is Glen who is the one to find her drunk and he offers to take her home. Will anyone be able to help Terese before her alcohol problem goes too far?

2. Kyle and Roxy reach an understanding

Kyle is determined to make sure that Roxy has a good night at the Police Ball, but it is not long into the night before his nausea starts to get the better of him. It gets to the point where he is unable to stay, and Roxy offers to drive him home.

Kyle feels as if he has ruined her evening and he worries that she may be regretting being with him. But Roxy is adamant that they have their whole lives together and she is going nowhere.

3. Amy's night turns sour

The Police Ball does not end well for Amy when Ned's concerns about her being the victim of snide comments comes to pass. There with both her boyfriends, Amy soon finds herself being the victim of some sickening remarks that push her over the edge.

Levi and Ned both jump to her defence against the small-minded cop and things threaten to turn ugly before they are all forced to leave. Will this latest turn of events prove to be the beginning of the end for Amy's polyamorous lifestyle?

4. Glen crosses a line

Glen's determination to keep Terese from reuniting with Paul has been starting to raise eyebrows – and Terese herself notices it could be a problem next week.

Glen does not hide his thoughts when Terese reveals she has decided to attempt marriage counselling with Paul, and he is quick to try and talk her out of it. But Terese is adamant that she is going, and she reminds Glen that it is her life to lead – but will he be able to heed her wishes and stay out of it?

5. Number 32 faces Christmas problems

Just because it is Christmas does not mean that things will be smooth sailing for the residents of Number 32. Each of them has their own idea of where they want to spend Christmas and none of them are able to agree to stay in the same place.

Eventually, the decision is made to stay on Ramsay Street for it and to have everyone head there. But with so much animosity between many of their guests, are they about to have a Christmas to remember for all the wrong reasons?

6. Kyle struggles when Sheila takes charge

Kyle is trying to plough ahead with his wedding plans, but his treatment has knocked him for six and he realises he will need help – unfortunately, that help comes in the form of an over-eager Sheila.

Not wanting to bother Roxy, who is busy with work, Kyle is forced to listen to all of Sheila's plans, which include a chocolate fountain, and he soon realises he may have made a mistake roping her in.

Will Sheila's plans ruin the big day, or will Kyle be able to find a way to reign his gran in?

7. Marriage counselling does not go well for Paul and Terese

Terese has agreed to marriage counselling with Paul – but she will soon wish that she had not bothered going in the first place. It does not take long in the session for things to turn sour, and it is Paul that loses his cool when he reminds Terese how much she has bent the rules in the past.

Things get even more heated before Terese ups and leaves in the middle of the session. Have Paul's plans to get them to reunite only made things worse than they already were?

8. Concern grows for Harlow

Harlow's personality change finally causes enough concern for her friends to take notice when Hendrix, Mackenzie and Roxy all band together to discuss what is going on with her.

With Harlow pushing her friends away and being rude in the process, they are all keen to find out what has happened – but they are left deeply concerned when they learn that Harlow has been visiting her father in prison more than usual. Is Robert's influence turning Harlow into the sort of person that he is?

9. Will Christmas go smoothly in the Tanaka house?

The decision has been made for Christmas to be held at number 32 and everyone descends on the house for what they hope will be a day of unity. But with things still awkward with Chloe and Nicolette, and Jane making it clear that she wants nothing to do with Paul, it will take a Christmas miracle for the day to go smoothly.

While things look to be going well when Britney arrives, everything soon takes a turn when they get worrying news about Terese…

10. Terese's life is on the line

Glen's announcement that Terese is drinking again prompts a desperate search to find her after they realise that she has lied to be on her own. Harlow, who has just got some dirt from Paul's PI on Glen, finds her on the hotel roof by the pool and the two are soon caught up in a harsh war of words.

But a drunken Terese soon takes several steps too many and ends up hanging over the edge of the roof, clinging on for dear life. With Paul and Glen spotting her from the ground, will they be able to save her before she falls?

