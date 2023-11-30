10 Neighbours spoilers for next week

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Next week on Neighbours, the Erinsborough community is rocked by the chaos that unfolds at the school protest.

Elsewhere, David is honest with Cara after agreeing to move back to Ramsay Street, while Chloe's secret is in danger of being uncovered.

Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up.

1. Michelle's return makes an impact on Susan

Susan worries about the impact of Nicolette and Wendy's planned protest to save Erinsborough High. The drama threatens to hit close to home, as Karl texts Susan to let her know that he intends to accept Terese's job offer at the retirement experience, which will be taking the school's place.

Summer hosts a live radio broadcast about the protest and interviews former student Michelle Scully, who appears in the show for the first time since 2004.

Michelle speaks movingly about the impact that Erinsborough High had on her life. Susan is struck by her powerful words and finally decides to take a side, believing that the school deserves to be saved from Terese's development plans.

2. More familiar faces return

Staff and students – including some from the past – take part in the protest. This leads to the return of other familiar faces from Neighbours' history, including Brett Stark and Melissa Jarrett.

Jane is touched when she sees the effort that Nicolette and her allies have gone to with their plans to save Erinsborough High from closure.

3. Terese feels betrayed

Terese is hurt when she finds out about the protest and the revelation that Susan already knew about it.

Terese feels that Susan should have warned her about what was about to transpire at the school, but there may be no swaying Susan now that her mind is made up.

4. A riot rocks the school

Terese sends security guards to deal with the protest, but it's not enough to stop things from getting out of hand. A group of protestors break the gates and gain access to the school, sparking a riot in the building.

Melanie finds herself in a skirmish with one of Terese's security guards, while Nicolette fears that the inevitable negative publicity will make matters worse for the school.

5. David is honest with Cara

David and Aaron prepare for their permanent move back to Erinsborough with Nicolette. When they realise that the Varga-Murphys live so close by, Aaron points out that David will have to be honest with Cara about how he's not really a doctor.

Without disclosing the details of his medical manslaughter drama, David explains that he used to be a doctor but has since moved onto a different chapter in his life. Much to David's relief, Cara accepts this without asking for a further explanation.

6. Nicolette is arrested

Nicolette is excited over her move back to Ramsay Street, but her joy turns to horror when she's arrested for unlawful assembly, property damage and affray for her role in organising the ill-fated protest.

Jane is outraged on Nicolette's behalf when she finds out, but a reflective Nicolette decides that the punishment is deserved.

7. Wendy makes a bold move

Wendy feels guilty when she learns about Nicolette's arrest, thinking it's unfair after her own role in organising the protest.

Wendy demands that Andrew should arrest her too, since she was just as culpable. The argument helps Wendy and Andrew to realise that they're still dealing with difficult emotions following the recent drama surrounding JJ's paternity.

8. Terese fights for a truce with Jane

Terese hopes to make amends with Jane following the chaotic events of the protest. She believes that a new idea she has about the Eirini Rising development could help to win Jane over again.

Jane refuses to listen to Terese as she's already busy setting the house up for Christmas. Terese decides not to take 'no' for an answer, so she sets up camp in Jane's driveway and ultimately manages to pique her former friend's curiosity.

9. Andrew and Wendy talk things through

Wendy becomes regretful after an argument with Andrew at the police station. She seeks advice from Susan, who suggests that her anger may not be entirely directed at Andrew.

The Rodwells sit down for a talk about their marriage, but will they be able to work things out?

10. Nicolette gets suspicious over Chloe

Nicolette is confused after spotting Chloe at the hospital, only to be mysteriously ignored by her. She seeks an explanation for the snub, but ends up uncovering a big trail of lies that Chloe has been telling since returning to Erinsborough.

Nicolette realises that something significant is going on with her ex-fiancée, so she orders her to confess all.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

