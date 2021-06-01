10 Neighbours spoilers for next week

Neighbours spoilers follow for UK viewers.

Next week on Neighbours, things are getting complicated in the romance department for several Ramsay Street residents, while an old favourite makes a permanent comeback.

Here are 10 Neighbours spoilers to look forward to.

1. Paul is unable to make things right

Paul is in the doghouse next week – which may as well be his permanent home – after Terese and Ned learn that he made Holden change his story to incriminate Brent.

The pair are furious at him for being so underhanded, and while Paul goes to see Holden to get him to change his version of events back, he is unable to persuade him to do the right thing.

Will Paul find a way to put things right, or is he facing a long-term cold shoulder from his family?

2. Yashvi struggles with the Harold's makeover

One of the first orders of business for Nicolette after taking over the running of Harold's Store from Dipi is to oversee the place getting a revamp – and the grand unveiling occurs early next week.

While Nicolette is thrilled with the new look, one person that is not overjoyed by the change is Yashvi, who is missing her mum and finds that this is just another reminder that she has left town.

Nicolette is not someone known for her patience, and she takes issue with Yashvi having a problem with it. Are these two set for a showdown?

3. Bea and Levi are on the rocks

Things have not been the same between Bea and Levi ever since he heard her say on her podcast that she can never fully trust someone again. While he understands the pain that Finn put her through, it is still a blow and things show no signs of improving next week.

The new Sheila does not help matters when she makes Bea think that she is just with Levi to help her move past all that happened – an assumption that appears to be true.

While Levi is all in with Bea and tries to salvage things by showering her with gifts, it seems that this pairing is doomed to end in tears.

4. Ned and Sheila grow closer

Their shared love of art has seen Ned and the new Sheila Canning form a strong bond that was there from almost the moment they met – and now it is getting complicated.

When the two share yet another moment, Ned tells Sheila how he feels and he instantly starts to feel guilty about it. The two are both adamant that nothing can happen between them, and Ned tries to placate his guilt by focusing his attention on Yashvi. But is it only a matter of time before he crosses the line?

5. Volleyball training continues in Erinsborough

Playing volleyball was supposed to be fun, but the Brennan clan soon realised it was anything but when Nicolette proved to have the temperament of a drill sergeant. But when Nicolette is tied up with work, Chloe and Aaron breathe a sigh of relief that they can train in a more relaxed way.

Unfortunately, Nicolette has roped Jane into taking her place and they soon realise that she is even worse than Nic ever was, and they are left exhausted by the time she is done with them. It seems that volleyball is not as enjoyable as the Brennan siblings were hoping it would be.

6. Roxy chases her dream

Roxy is tired of feeling like she has no direction, and she has her mind set on taking over the management of The Flamingo Bar. With volleyball all the rage in Erinsborough at the moment, she has decided to host a tournament and she is confident that it will bring in the crowds and impress Paul and Terese enough to give her the gig.

While the event itself is as big a success as Roxy had hoped, it is not enough to secure the job – and she is about to find out an old face nabbed it from her.

7. Will Toadie and Melanie go public?

The secret of Toadie and Melanie's surprise romance has been fun for the pair, but Toadie is starting to wonder whether it might be time for them to go public. His concern though is that the relationship could crumble once the community finds out about it and he shares his worries with Karl and Susan.

Toadie and Melanie then have a conversation about it to see how to move forward, but Toadie is about to have other things on his mind when he receives some rather bad news when he loses an important client. But who is to blame?

8. Amy's return rocks Roxy

Roxy is dismayed to learn she did not get the job of manager at The Flamingo Bar and then is surprised to learn who did land the position – Amy Greenwood.

Last seen in town after her relationship with Shane Rebecchi came to an end, Amy is thrilled to be back and this time she is here to stay. But while she celebrates a return to her old stomping ground, she has no idea that things are about to get messy with Roxy.

9. Harlow and Brent say goodbye

Harlow and Brent seem like they were always doomed to fail as a couple, and they enter their biggest test yet next week when Brent departs Erinsborough to start a new life in the army.

While they are devastated to be leaving each other, Paul is thrilled that his granddaughter is free from him – at least that is what Paul initially believes. It turns out that the pair have instead decided to stay together and try and make things work long-distance – but is Harlow just prolonging her heartbreak?

10. Amy and Roxy are set for war

Roxy is still seething over Amy and confides in Chloe, who suggests that she look at Amy as a mentor so she can land a managerial job of her own. Despite being solid advice, it seems that trouble is on the way when Roxy notices that Amy is pinching her ideas to solidify her position as manager.

With Roxy already seething over Amy's return, it seems that the running of The Flamingo Bar is set to become a battleground between the two women. Will they find a way to work together?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

