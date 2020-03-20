10 Movies That Did Social Distancing Before It Was a Thing, From ‘Home Alone’ to ‘The Martian’ (Photos)

Welcome to self isolation. As a lot of Americans find themselves stuck inside (for who knows how many days) attempting to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, you might find yourself going a little stir crazy. Running out of things to stream on Netflix? Trying to avoid eating all the quarantine snacks? Here’s a list of 10 movies to keep you busy while tapping into that feeling of isolation.

“The Martian” (2015) After being stranded on Mars, with the rest of his crew assuming him dead, astronaut Mark Watney is forced to use his wits and knowledge as a botanist to survive alone on the planet for a year. “The Martian” was nominated for seven Oscars, including best picture, and grossed $630.2 million worldwide.

“Cast Away” (2000) Tom Hanks plays FedEx executive Chuck Noland who finds himself stranded on an island in the Pacific after a violent storm crashes his plane. Noland spends four years alone on an island with only a volleyball named Wilson as company. “Cast Away” garnered two Oscar nominations and grossed $429.6 million worldwide at the box office.

“Gravity” (2013) This Alfonso Cuarón-directed space disaster film puts Sandra Bullock through the ringer as an astronaut struggling to get back to earth after space debris leaves her and her partner, played by George Clooney, stranded in space. “Gravity” won seven Oscars, including best director, and grossed $723.2 million at the global box office.

“I Am Legend” (2007) Years after a virus kills most of humanity and transforms the rest to monsters, Robert Neville (Will Smith), as one of the sole survivors in New York City, valiantly searches for a cure. “I Am Legend” grossed $585.4 million at the box office worldwide.

“Moon” (2009) If you’re starting to talk to yourself, check out Sam Rockwell in “Moon,” another film about an astronaut alone in space. The film offers a nice wrinkle as it follows a man who experiences a personal crisis as he nears the end of a three-year solitary stint mining helium-3 on the far side of the Moon. “Moon” grossed $9.8 million at the box office.

