The 10 most stressful jobs in the US: Judges, retail managers, gynecologists rank among top

Whether it's tight deadlines, long hours or life-or-death situations, every job has its share of stress – though some have more than others.

According to Mental Health America’s Mind the Workplace 2022 Report, a quarter to a third of people's lives will be spent in the workplace, and four in five employees say workplace stress affects their relationships.

The Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, part of the U.S. Department or Labor, recently ranked 873 of the most stressful jobs in the nation. The rankings note the importance of accepting criticism and dealing calmly and effectively with high-stress situations in each role.

The jobs don't just include careers that pay high salaries including urologists (ranked No. 1) and judges (ranked No. 4). Some of the jobs pay low median wages like retail supervisors (No. 9).

While some positions on O*NET's ranking require multiple degrees or post-graduate school, the list is comprised of "many low and middle skilled occupations with high levels of stress," notes Sania Khan, chief economist at Eightfold AI.

Khan said the U.S. could see a decline in high-stress jobs like entry-level positions at investment banks or law firms, citing "overall worker sentiment changes."

"People are less tied to their employers nowadays, as we encountered with the 'great resignation,' so workers may feel less inclined to pursue such paths," Khan said.

Here are the 10 most stressful jobs on O*NET's list, including their duties, median annual salaries, and stress level out of 100.

1. Urologists

Duties: Urologists specialize in conditions affecting the urinary tract, and also deal with diseases that affect the reproductive system.

Stress level: 100

Median annual salary: $208,000

2. Film and video editors

Duties: Film and video editors edit moving images on film, video, or other media. This position, which includes jobs in television and news editing roles, may work with producers or directors to organize images and soundtracks for final production.

Stress level: 99

Median annual salary: $62,680

3. Anesthesiologist assistants

Duties: These assistants administer anesthesia for surgical and non-surgical procedures. They also monitor patient status and provide patient care during surgical treatment.

Stress level: 98

Median annual salary: $121,530

4. Judges and magistrates

Duties: Judges administer justice in a court of law. They may sentence defendants, determine liability of defendant in civil cases, or even perform wedding ceremonies.

Stress level: 98

Median annual salary: $148,030

Hamilton County (Ohio) Common Pleas Judge Robert P. Ruehlman, 70, talks with an inmate who wanted to change lawyers, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

5. Phone operators

Duties: Phone operators provide information to callers by accessing directories and assisting them with a variety of tasks,, such as billing requests, charges, credits or refunds. They may also handle emergency calls and help children or people with physical disabilities make telephone calls.

Stress level: 98

Median annual salary: $37,630

6. Acute care nurses

Duties: These nurses provide advanced nursing care for patients with acute conditions like heart attacks, respiratory distress syndrome, or shock. They may also care for patients or before and after operations as well as perform advanced, invasive procedures.

Stress level: 98

Median annual salary: $77,600

Registered nurse Estella Wilmarth tends to a patient in the acute care unit of Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

7. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Duties: Obstetricians and gynecologists give medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth, including diagnosing and treating diseases affecting the reproductive system. They may also perform medical and gynecological surgery, as well as general care to women.

Stress level: 97

Median annual salary: $208,000

8. Public safety telecommunicators

Duties: Public safety telecommunicators receive and communicate 9-1-1 requests via telephone, radio or another communication system for emergency assistance. They record information regarding crimes, threats, disturbances, acts of terrorism, fires, medical emergencies, and other public safety matters, while also giving advice or instructions to callers.

Stress level: 97

Median annual salary: $46,670

Communications Officer Chloe Northart works at the Okaloosa County Emergency Operations Center in Niceville. Northart, who answers between 50 and 100 calls per day, is among 54 dispatchers who are the first point of contact for people who call 911.

9. First-line supervisor of retail sales workers

Duties: These supervisors directly manage and coordinate activities of retail sales workers. On top of obligations as a supervisor, other duties may include purchasing, budgeting and accounting.

Stress level: 96

Median annual salary: $39,230

10. Nurse anesthetists

Duties: These nurses administer anesthesia, monitor patient's vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia, possibly in an assistant role to anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. They must be registered nurses with specialized graduate education.

Stress level: 96

Median annual salary: $195,610

