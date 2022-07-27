The 10 Most Profitable Small Business Ideas for 2022

Moubin Ghafoory
·9 min read
RyanJLane / Getty Images
RyanJLane / Getty Images

Since mid-2020, the number of new businesses formed in the U.S. has remained higher than in the previous decade. High levels of unemployment, improved competence with technology and simplified e-commerce and website creation services are considered significant factors among many others.

Discover: 5 Affordable Places To Retire Near the Beach
More: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

In short, now is the best time to consider planning out profitable small business ideas. Here are 10 of the most profitable ones.

What To Consider Before Launching a Small Business?

The U.S. Small Business Administration defines a small business as an independent entity that has fewer than 500 employees. Anyone interested in launching a small business should consider the structure it’ll operate — or how it will be legally organized. The most common business structures are:

  • Sole proprietorships

  • Partnerships

  • Corporations

  • Limited liability companies

  • Cooperatives

Choosing the proper structure is important because a company’s organization affects various facets of a business, including daily operations, taxes, personal assets, legal protections and risk.

How Many Small Businesses Will Be Launched in 2022?

Experts estimate that roughly 5.6 million small business applications will be filed in 2022, a 28% increase compared to figures for 2020. That number might be slightly higher, with a recent survey finding that roughly 17 million people aspire to launch a new business in 2022.

What Makes a Small Business Successful?

Even a good idea for a small business requires knowledge of how to operate effectively, especially if new business owners want to succeed in a competitive industry. Here are some key concepts on how to ensure a small business becomes successful.

Live Updates: Financial Trends, Money News and More

Seek a Specialty

A successful business brings something original to the marketplace, even if its products or services are similar to those in its area and industry. It can accomplish this by offering specialized products or services that none or few other competitors provide.

Consistently Network

Neither individuals nor businesses thrive in isolation. Connecting to other professionals in the same industries, whether in person or online, ensures business owners are always in the loop about new developments. It also gives them the chance to build long-lasting relationships that could prove mutually beneficial in the future.

Achieve With Digital Marketing

For most small businesses, forming and expanding their online presence is almost a necessity. It’s also among the best and most affordable ways to generate leads and increase revenue. Using the tools of social media, email marketing and search engine optimization to their fullest will pay dividends for any small business in the future.

Adopt Systems That Work for Large Businesses

Just because a large business operates on a wider scale doesn’t mean a small business can’t benefit from using similar systems, like toll-free numbers, interactive voice response and website automation. Adopting these practices will surely lead to good outcomes for any small business.

What Small Businesses Make a Lot of Money?

A tremendous concern when coming up with a great small business idea is whether or not it will be profitable. Those seeking to start a small business should first consider what types of businesses tend to make a lot of money. Here are some potentially profitable business ideas.

Money-Making Small Businesses

 

What Are the Top 10 Most Successful Small Businesses?

While brainstorming potential ideas for a small business, it’s important to consider the ones that are usually the most successful. Doing so can help narrow down the best ideas and perhaps reveal unseen gaps in the market. Here are 10 of the most successful ones.

1. App Development

Becoming an app developer requires a low initial investment and a few resources to start up, meaning nearly anyone with a solid idea for a mobile app that’s entertaining or useful can potentially succeed. The app industry is also highly profitable, with more than $28 billion spent on apps in 2020 alone. So anyone who comes up with an idea for an app their friends and family would use can likely develop a successful small business around it.

2. Personal Training

Personal training is another great small business idea that requires few initial resources with a high potential for success. All it requires is some pieces of equipment, maybe a gym membership with a guest pass and considerable knowledge in personal health, fitness and nutrition. Becoming a trainer requires no degree or certification, but instead client satisfaction and consistent results as well as solid personal branding and social media skills.

3. Cleaning Service

Starting a cleaning service is also a lucrative small business idea, as residences and businesses almost always require cleaning. This necessity means there will be a steady stream of clients and revenue. Additionally, a cleaning service is a great business to start from home and expands well over time.

4. Freelance Copywriting

Becoming a freelance copywriter is another profitable business idea. All one needs is a strong writing portfolio, a good internet connection and some key knowledge in search engine optimization and best practices of content and social media platforms. As a small business with low overhead and a great degree of flexibility and creative freedom, becoming a freelance copywriter is an attractive small business idea.

5. Real Estate

Creating a real estate agency can be challenging, but also has a high potential for success. Some may want to attend courses and pass an exam to become licensed real estate agents. Others can simply purchase properties and resell them for large returns or rent for passive income. Real estate is a great small business that can easily become successful with enough dedication and smart decision-making.

6. Freelance Graphic Design

Similar to copywriters, freelance graphic designers can develop a highly successful small business based on their artistic abilities. Numerous businesses locally and online seek expert graphic designers to create logos, websites and other media that establish the look and feel of their business. With an impressive enough portfolio, nearly anyone with skills in style and visual art can potentially create a successful small graphic design business.

7. Tutoring

In line with online educational services, tutoring is a small profitable business idea as individuals and families seek assistance with continuing education, test prep and coursework help. With the wide availability of video conferencing platforms and screen-sharing programs, offering tutoring services has become a low-cost, east-to-start business. All one requires is proof of expertise within a subject and a track record of satisfied clients.

8. Landscaping

Homeowners and businesses want their outdoor spaces to look as presentable as their indoor ones but may not have the expertise or equipment. That’s why landscaping is another great small business one can easily start. All that’s required is an investment in proper equipment, a great degree of basic knowledge in gardening and horticulture and some simple online marketing to establish the business’s presence.

9. Home Improvement

Maintenance, repairs and installations are constants within every house. Handymen and home improvement experts can form highly-successful small businesses with a decent set of tools, a steady stream of replacement parts and a strong foundation of knowledge in repairs and installations.

10. Child Care

Fewer than one-in-three children in the U.S. has a stay-at-home parent caring for them on a full-time basis, which is what makes providing child care services another profitable business idea with a high potential for success. It requires a track record of assured parents and happy, active children and, most importantly, trustworthiness. With those elements in place, anyone can build an excellent small business, providing childcare to local families in their area.

What Is the Best Business for a Starter?

The best business for a starter — or someone looking to launch a small business — is one that matches their talents, abilities and experience. No business can be successful without its founder knowing the ins and outs to some degree.

Any one of the ideas for a small business listed in the previous section can be a great idea for a beginner, but it must be one that they are good at and that they feel fulfilled and committed to continue doing for years to come.

What Business Will Grow in 2022?

There are no guarantees in predicting what businesses will succeed or fail, especially in light of the effects the recent pandemic had on business in the U.S. and the world. However, looking at data from the U.S. Department of Commerce can help show what small businesses will grow in 2022. Here are some types of businesses that are projected to expand within the year:

  • Administrative and Support.  This industry consists of businesses that provide services in general management, personnel administration, clerical duties and janitorial services.

  • Real Estate. This industry involves the renting and leasing of properties as well as managing, selling or buying them for others. Assisting with appraisals of property values is also part of the work.

  • Utilities. This industry focuses on providing electric power, gas, water and sewage to residents. This also includes specific services like generation, distribution, treatment and disposal.

Takeaway

Anyone looking to launch a small business has several options to consider. The most profitable business ideas tend to stem from a passionate, skilled individual or group of individuals working together in the same field.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 10 Most Profitable Small Business Ideas for 2022

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Big Night for Big Papi: Red Sox honour Hall of Famer Ortiz

    BOSTON (AP) — With three giant World Series banners laid across the outfield grass, three championship trophies on a table and his Hall of Fame plaque hanging behind him, David Ortiz basked in the welcome of the Fenway fans on Tuesday, two days after he was inducted in Cooperstown. Thanking those who helped him throughout his career — many of them seated in folding chairs along the first- and third-base lines — Ortiz took the field to chants of “Papi!” and told the crowd before the slumping Red

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?

  • Canada's Marco Arop wins bronze in men's 800m at athletics worlds

    Marco Arop has become just the second Canadian man in history to win a medal in the 800 metres at the World Athletics Championships. With a roaring crowd at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., Arop powered his six-foot-four frame to the finish line in a time of 1:44.28 to win bronze. The 23-year-old from Edmonton draped himself in a Canadian flag and couldn't stop flashing his signature smile as he basked in the cheers from the fans. He did a victory lap around Hayward, stopping to take photos, sign

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • Flames' newest faces Huberdeau, Weegar 'excited' for season following shock of trade

    CALGARY — With the initial shock having finally subsided after learning that they had been traded from the Florida Panthers to Calgary , Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar are ready to get started with the Flames. “It was a big shock for me and my family,” Huberdeau, who had been with the Panthers since they drafted him third overall in 2011, said in a media availability Monday. “Late on Friday night, you don't think you're going to get a call, but we did and it's part of the hockey busines

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ