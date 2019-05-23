10 most popular signature shoes worn around the NBA 2018-2019

Footwear is an easy way for your favorite NBA player to show off their signature style on the court. With dozens to choose from and a more relaxed uniform policy across the league, part of the excitement of watching your favorite athlete play includes seeing what kicks they’ll sport and the points they’ll accrue while wearing them.

Baller Shoes DB compiled a list of the most popular shoes worn around the league and the number of players who wore them. Nike reigns supreme with 63% of players choosing to wear the timeless brand on gameday. However, two other brands are hoping to give the swoosh some competition. Here are the 10 most popular shoes worn by players around the NBA this past season.

Nike Hyperdunk X

Baller Shoes DB reports that 40 players across the league wore the Nike Hyperdunk X this season. The dynamic lacing system keeps your foot firmly placed inside the shoe to prevent any slips on the court.

Nike Kobe AD Exodus

The Nike Kobe AD is is a lightweight low-top shoe with details that pays homage to the 5-time NBA champion. Hidden lacing, Zoom Air cushioning and micro-blade traction are all key features of this signature shoe.

Nike Kobe AD Mid

Released in August 2018, this was the fifth model from the AD line. Ballers DB call these kicks the “jack-of-all-trades,” and they’re commonly seen on the feet of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyle Kuzma.

Nike Kyrie 4

The Nike Kyrie 4 enhances the flexibility of your game with great traction, responsive cushioning, and a plush feel. These shoes are best suited for a guard and constructed for the agile footwork and the clear-cut dribbles that make the Boston Celtic so challenging to defend.

Nike PG 2

The Nike PG 2’s made headlines when they famously exploded on the feet of former Duke player Zion Williamson against North Carolina in the NCAA this year. George dominates the game on both ends of the court, so naturally his second signature shoe should reflect that. The half-bootie design delivers a tight and stable fit as you play and the inner collar secures the ankle for increased protection.

Adidas Pro Bounce 2018

Only one of three non-Nike shoes in the top-10, the Adidas Pro Bounce features heat-pressed, TPU-coated fibers that are stitched in to provide targeted support and lightweight stability. Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams often plays in this model.

Nike KD 11

Kevin Durant is one the league’s most talented athletes, so he deserves a shoe that’s both versatile in function and minimalist in style. The upper is manufactured with a full Flyknit body, and a plush-like bootie look that hugs the foot while providing maximum breathability when the game intensifies.

Nike PG 2.5

George’s “half” model comes with slight modifications from the original design. The midfoot strap is back and now adjustable to provide custom support and fit. Elevate your game by investing in a pair of these comfortable kicks.

Adidas Dame 4

Damian Lillard’s shoes pay tribute to Rip City, as the upper features Portland’s official colors. This is perhaps the most personable shoe on this list. Numbers on the tongue symbolize poignant moments in Dame's life, and the wavy tread pattern signify the passing of time.

Under Armour Hovr Havoc

Under Armour's unique HOVR tech gives you the exceptional energy and impact protection to remain comfortable and explosive with every movement you make on the court. Joel Embiid and Josh Jackson have both worn these shoes on gameday.

