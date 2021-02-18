10 of the most popular products from celebrity QVC lines

Isabelle Kagan, Reviewed.com
·7 min read
Shop your favorite celeb&#39;s exclusive collections at QVC.
Shop your favorite celeb's exclusive collections at QVC.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

In recent years, QVC has proven itself as much more than the television channel your older relatives like to watch. In fact, the home shopping powerhouse is so popular, even big-name Hollywood stars have launched exclusive collections with the company. From apparel and beauty labels to homeware and decor lines, customers can shop a range of brands from their favorite celebrities including Katy Perry, Jamie Foxx, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and many more! Better still, you don't have to tune into QVC's TV network to get your hands on these celeb-made items—every piece from each collection is up for grabs on the QVC site.

Ahead, we've compiled a list of 10 popular products designed by plenty of famous faces, all based on customer ratings and reviews. Keep scrolling to shop the best of the best from QVC's impressive celebrity brands.

1. A glittering pair of slides by Katy Perry

This collection is a total (teenage) dream.
This collection is a total (teenage) dream.

Katy Perry's bubbly personality and playful sense of style helped make her a star, so it should come as no surprise that her footwear line for QVC is just as glamorous as the singer herself. Her eye-catching collection includes an array of whimsical pumps, sandals, flats, and sneakers that are sure to provide a pop of color to any outfit. This pair of iridescent slides, for instance, will totally elevate your trip to the beach or pool, and according to reviewers, they're ultra-comfy too (though some warn to size up)!

Get the Katy Perry Jimmi Iridescent Slide Sandal for $33.75

2. A refined pair of readers from Jamie Foxx

This curated eyewear is also budget-friendly!
This curated eyewear is also budget-friendly!

Aside from being an Oscar-winning actor and acclaimed singer-songwriter, Jamie Foxx can add best-selling QVC designer to his list of accomplishments. The star's stylish eyewear line, Prive Revaux, has been hugely successful on QVC since its 2019 launch, and includes a ton of affordable, on-trend eyeglasses and sunglasses, each priced below the $50 mark. Take these blue-light readers: Simple yet sophisticated, they'll protect your eyes from straining against the harsh light from your computer or TV and frame your face while they're at it. Out of more than 250 positive reviews, one shopper writes, "These frames are wonderfully made...The compliments flow every time I wear them."

Get the Prive Revaux The Alchemist Blue Light Readers Strength 0-2.5 for $29.95

3. Apparel and cookware from Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart has truly done it all.
Martha Stewart has truly done it all.

No one does lifestyle innovation quite like Martha Stewart, who's managed to expand her domestic empire even further through her signature QVC line. Stewart's curated collection spans multiple categories, from fashion to gardening to kitchen and gourmet food items—talk about an entrepreneurial spirit! Best-sellers range from this relaxed chambray shirt that can be worn any season to a gorgeous set of au gratin dishes (with wooden trays!) that are "worth every penny" according to buyers.

4. This top-rated skillet by Rachael Ray

Whip up old classics and new favorite with the Rachael Ray cookware.
Whip up old classics and new favorite with the Rachael Ray cookware.

Ever wished you had a kitchen like Rachael Ray's? Good news: the celebrity chef's cookware line at QVC can help bring that dream one step closer to reality. With all sorts of vibrant bakeware, utensils, and tools up for grabs, this collection makes it easier for home chefs to start cooking like the television personality no matter their every level of experience. For instance, this 4.8-star nonstick skillet features a deep design, hard-anodized construction for fast, even heating, and is oven-safe to 400 degrees, so it can manage all sorts of recipes with ease.

Get the Rachael Ray Create Delicious 9.5-Inch Nonstick Deep Skillet for $19.99

5. A pigmented eyeshadow palette from RuPaul

This special-edition Mally x RuPaul collection will have you looking fierce.
This special-edition Mally x RuPaul collection will have you looking fierce.

When he's not busy being the queen of drag, RuPaul is extending his talents to beauty collabs with celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal. Their QVC-exclusive collection runs the gamut of eyes, lips, and face, from a trio of eyeliners to a mascara and highlighter duo—just to name a few. The RuPalette 2.0 Eye Shadow Palette is the most popular among shoppers, who laud its wearability and long-lasting formula. Of course, it wouldn't be RuPaul-worthy without a touch of glam either: Each product comes encased in chic white and gold packaging. Sashay, shantay!

Get the Mally RuPalette 2.0 Eye Shadow Palette for $48.50

6. A set of sheets by the Property brothers

The Scott brothers want to help you have your dream home.
The Scott brothers want to help you have your dream home.

If you're a fan of their HGTV shows, you're bound to find a few gems from Jonathan and Drew Scott's QVC line, which consists of all things home, including bedding, decor, and so on. While there's plenty worth scooping up from the Scott Living collection, one highly rated option is this HygroCotton Tencel sheet set that boasts close to 500 positive reviews. Designed with "Flexi-Fit" technology for a no-slip grip on your mattress and made with HygroCotton to help regulate your body temperature, these sheets check all the boxes for a peaceful slumber.

Get the Scott Living 400TC HygroCotton Tencel Sheets for $76.05

7. This flattering blouse by Lisa Rinna

Rinna&#39;s California chic apparel is only available at QVC.
Rinna's California chic apparel is only available at QVC.

You may know her as one of the OG stars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (or perhaps from her signature pout), but Lisa Rinna has made quite a name for herself outside of the hit Bravo series. The TV personality is carving out her own space in the fashion industry through her collection at QVC, which captures her effortless West Coast style and allows fans to shop her looks. Out of the clothing line's cozy cardigans, breezy tops, and lounge-worthy pants, one standout piece comes in the form of this twist front top and cami set that has garnered love from close to 200 shoppers for its elegant cut and overall comfort.

Get the Lisa Rinna Collection Twist Front Top for $49.96

8. An ultra-soft comforter set by Catherine Zeta-Jones

Transform your home into a lap of luxury.
Transform your home into a lap of luxury.

We can all safely assume that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' home looks like a page right out of Architectural Digest, right? If her QVC homeware collection is any indication, we assume correctly. The actress's exclusive line, Casa Zeta-Jones (an amazing name, I might add), includes all manner of luxurious linens, faux-fur throws, and elegant trinkets to add a touch of glamour to any space. This two-tone comforter and shams set is just one example that can instantly elevate your bedroom, while those with an eye for detail are sure to appreciate its medallion pattern.

Get the Casa Zeta-Jones Two Tone Medallion Queen Comforter for $93.31

9. This flattering tunic from Isaac Mizrahi

From the runway to the home shopping retailer, Isaac Mizrahi is an icon.
From the runway to the home shopping retailer, Isaac Mizrahi is an icon.

Just like his larger-than-life personality on Project Runway: All Stars, Isaac Mizrahi's designs are equally as bold and lively. The fashion designer has been a staple at QVC for years as the host “Isaac Mizrahi Live!” and through his ongoing, ultra-successful clothing line with the company. Featuring an assortment of colorful basics, everyday wear, and bold patterns, there's something for every woman—with plenty of inclusive sizes to boot. This v-neck, for instance, is a certified wardrobe staple, available in a rainbow of colors and range of sizes from XS to 3X. As one shopper writes, "This is the shirt I have been looking for. I'm set for spring and summer!"

Get the Isaac Mizrahi Live! Essentials V-Neck Elbow Sleeve Tunic for $36

10. A hydrating cream from Josie Maran

Give your skin that youthful glow.
Give your skin that youthful glow.

Before the launch of her popular clean makeup and skin care brand, Josie Maran was a successful model with a love for all-natural ingredients. Now, the cosmetics CEO is dominating the beauty realm with her nourishing products uniquely formulated with argan oil. The top-sellers from her collection include the body butter, hydrating serum, and Infinity creamy oil with close to 400 reviewers in particular praising the latter for dramatically improving their skin's tone and texture.

Get the Josie Maran Super-size Argan Infinity Creamy Oil for $34

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 10 of the most popular products from celebrity QVC lines

Latest Stories

  • Haaland leads Dortmund past Sevilla in Champions League

    SEVILLE, Spain — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund ended Sevilla’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. The hosts took the lead early through Suso Fernández but Dortmund rallied with a goal by Mahmoud Dahoud and Haaland’s double before halftime at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium. Luuk de Jong scored Sevilla's late second goal to improve the Spanish team's chances in the return leg. The win ended Sevilla’s good run and put Dortmund back on track after a series of poor results that had left coach Edin Terzic under pressure in Germany. The second leg will be on March 9 in Germany. In the other round-of-16 match on Wednesday, Porto defeated Juventus 2-1 at home. Suso opened the scoring for Sevilla in the seventh minute with a shot from outside the area that deflected off two defenders before finding the net. The visitors equalized when Dahoud fired a right-footed, long-range shot into the top corner in the 19th. The 20-year-old Haaland put the visitors ahead in the 27th from inside the area after a nice give-and-go exchange of passes with Jadon Sancho, then added to the lead in the 43rd from close range after a fast breakaway for his 18th goal in 13 Champions League games. The Norwegian forward only trails Kylian Mbappé as the player with most Champions League goals before his 21st birthday. The 22-year-old Mbappé, who scored a hat trick in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, scored 19 goals before turning 21. De Jong pulled Sevilla closer with a goal from a set piece in the 84th. Dortmund travelled to Spain having won only one of its last six German league matches. It had lost its last four away matches in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Sevilla’s last loss in all competitions had been a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league in January. It was coming off a league win against Huesca and a 2-0 victory over Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Sevilla, the reigning Europa League champion, is playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2018, when it lost to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Dortmund is playing in the round of 16 for the seventh time in eight seasons, but it last made it to the quarterfinals in 2017, when it lost to Monaco. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Report: NBA stars hesitant to appear in league's PSAs promoting COVID-19 vaccine

    The league's top doctor said players have asked him if the vaccine will hurt their performance.

  • Sources: Damian Lillard to participate in 3-Point Contest at All-Star Game

    Lillard is third in the league in 3-pointers made (105) while shooting 38% from that range.

  • Several NHLers will wear skates inspired by Willie O'Ree

    A Canadian plant has produced skates honouring the NHL's first Black player as part of Black History Month.

  • Fast start sees Porto stun Juventus in Champions League

    PORTO, Portugal — Porto scored at the start of each half to beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. Mehdi Taremi gave Porto the lead after just 63 seconds after a defensive mixup by Juventus gifted him an easy finish, and Moussa Marega netted 19 seconds into the second half. Federico Chiesa scored what could prove to be a vital away goal for Juventus in the 82nd minute. “Our approach changed after a minute, because when you concede like that after a minute you lose confidence,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. “The lads let their heads drop a but and they (Porto) could play the match they wanted, closing themselves up and counterattacking. “Luckily we managed to get back on track for the return match with Chiesa's goal. We shouldn’t have played this type of match and it’s a pity, we could have done better. We had prepared a different game.” Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was kept quiet on his return to his homeland as the visitors struggled to make an impact, although the Portugal international did have a penalty appeal waved away in the final seconds of stoppage time. The second leg will be on March 9 in Turin. “Juventus had its first dangerous shot only in the 70th minute and we are talking about the Italian champion, a very strong team with some of the best players in the world,” Porto coach Sérgio Conceição said. "That shows the solidity of our performance. “We could have made it 3-0. ... It is bittersweet: the players did not deserve the goal we conceded.” Juventus beat Porto home and away without conceding a goal the last time the two sides met at the same stage four years ago. But it gifted Porto the lead after barely a minute when Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur attempted to play a back pass to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, not realizing Taremi was right behind him to intercept and slot home from six yards. Juventus appeared to lack energy and ideas and its night got worse in the 35th when captain Giorgio Chiellini limped off with a calf injury. Porto was even quicker off the mark at the start of the second half when Wilson Manafá ran down the right before rolling across for Marega to turn in at the near post. Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo brought on forward Álvaro Morata shortly after the hour mark for Weston McKennie. Morata had scored six goals in as many Champions League appearances this season and Juventus looked more dangerous after he came on. Porto hadn't conceded a goal at home in the Champions League this season but that streak came to an end when Adrien Rabiot burst down the left and crossed for Chiesa to fire a first-time shot into the far corner. Chiesa became the first Juventus player apart from Ronaldo to score in a Champions League knockout game since Blaise Matuidi in 2018. That appeared to wake Juventus up and it came close to snatching what would have been an undeserved draw. Ronaldo was left furious when he went down under a challenge from Zaidu Sanusi seconds before the full-time whistle and the incident was not looked at on video review. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • CFO at Jerry Jones' gas company on rising prices due to Texas freeze: 'Like hitting the jackpot'

    Roughly 2 million homes in Texas were without power Monday.

  • Steelers GM on Ben Roethlisberger coming back: 'We have to look at this situation'

    Would the Steelers actually part ways with Ben Roethlisberger?

  • Tim Tebow retires from baseball after four years with Mets

    Tim Tebow hit .233 over 287 games in the minors.

  • Podcast: Paul Hendrick talks best and worst moments covering Leafs

    Long-time Maple Leafs reporter Paul Hendrick talks about his journey to his dream job, and the best and worst moments on the Leafs beat.

  • Mets fire coach for sexual harassment over 2 years after women first complained

    The Mets have fired hitting coordinator Ryan Ellis more than two years after three women complained to Mets HR that he was sexually harassing them.

  • Simone Biles has no patience for SportsCenter's very male GOAT illustration

    Simone Biles isn't happy that women keep getting left out of GOAT conversations.

  • Paul Hendrick's favourite Leafs to cover and cheer for

    Long-time Maple Leafs reporter Paul Hendrick reveals which former Toronto stars he continues to cheer for now that they have moved on to different teams.

  • 9 storylines that will define the 2021 MLB season

    Baseball is back. These are the plot lines that could define the sport's precarious 2021 season.

  • Report: Fernando Tatis Jr. agrees to 14-year, $340 million extension with Padres

    The Padres end a dream offseason with an exclamation point.

  • Jaguars to launch Urban Meyer era with new, old-school teal look

    If you're changing out the engine and transmission, you might as well slap on a new coat of paint.

  • Sawamura eager to follow Uehara's footsteps to Red Sox

    BOSTON — Hirokazu Sawamura already copied Koji Uehara's entrance music and now he is following the former Red Sox closer to Boston. The Japanese right-hander signed a two-year contract with the Red Sox this week, joining the franchise that won the 2007 World Series championship with Daisuke Matsuzaka and another in 2013 with Uehara. “He told me a lot of good stuff about the Red Sox. He shared with me a lot of his experiences,” Sawamura said in a Zoom call from Tokyo on Wednesday night. “I think that Koji Uehara had a lot of influence and he helped me get to where I am today.” Sawamura has spent the last 10 years pitching in Japan's top league, going 48-52 with 75 saves, four shutouts, a 2.77 ERA and 790 strikeouts in 352 appearances (88 starts). He said he hasn't talked to manager Alex Cora about whether he will start or come out of the bullpen. “Whenever coaches tell me to pitch, that’s when I pitch,” he said. “I’m a baseball player. My job is to pitch at the highest level possible. I believe that MLB is the highest level of baseball in the world. I want to see how well I can pitch at this level.” Sawamura would become the ninth player born in Japan to play for Boston. His signing didn't have the excitement of the Red Sox pursuit of Matsuzaka before the 2007 season, when the team bid more than $51 million for the exclusive right to negotiate with him and fans tracked his journey on team owner John Henry's private jet. Matsuzaka was 33-15 in his first two seasons in the major leagues before injuries limited his availability and effectiveness. Uehara, who used the entrance music “Sandstorm,” by Darude, saved 72 games for Boston from 2013-15. He finished the last five games of the '13 World Series, striking out Matt Carpenter for the final out in Game 6 to clinch the title. Sawamura visited Boston this month and posted a picture on Instagram of himself standing on the snow-covered field at Fenway Park, which was then being used as a COVID-19 vaccination site. “When I visited the Fenway Park for the first time, it was so much different than what I see in Japan,” he said through an interpreter. “I just imagined myself standing on the hill, and dominating the batters.” Sawamura said the team gave him permission to continue working out in Japan while visa and other issues are sorted out. “There is a lot of uncertainty, with COVID and all. Once the visa gets approved, I am ready to come over,” he said. “I’m excited about joining the Red Sox as soon as I can.” ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

  • Tim Tebow retires from baseball after five years with Mets

    Tim Tebow is retiring from baseball after five years as a minor leaguer with the New York Mets. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and reached Triple-A, encouraged by then general manager and current team president Sandy Alderson. Tebow played 77 games at baseball's highest minor league level in 2019, batting .163 with four home runs. He finishes his career with a .223 average over 287 games. “I want to thank the Mets, Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization,” Tebow said in a statement released by New York on Wednesday. “I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. "I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100% in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time." A lefty-hitting outfielder, the 33-year-old was invited the major league spring training this season, taking one of New York's 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution. Position players aren't slated to report to the Mets' spring complex in Port St. Lucie, Florida, until next week. Over four big league spring trainings, Tebow batted .151 in 34 games, connecting for his first and only homer last spring before camps were closed. “It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets,” Alderson said. “By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.” Tebow's baseball career began with a bang — he homered in his first professional at-bat during an instructional league game against the St. Louis Cardinals in the fall of 2016. Later that fall, he made headlines by comforting a fan who had a seizure in the front row of Tebow's Arizona Fall League debut. The former NFL quarterback was an All-Star at Double-A in 2018, when he batted .273 with six homers in 84 games. He struggled the next year at Triple-A and had his season cut short by a laceration on his left hand. ___ Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jake Seiner, The Associated Press

  • Vincent Jackson's untimely death, Ryan Leaf's emotional plea reignite a push for the NFL to look after its brotherhood

    Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf is asking the league to help former players have a 'sustainable, powerful impact in life.'

  • High-stakes sports bettor Mattress Mack opens furniture stores to Texans seeking shelter from winter storm

    Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has welcomed displaced Texas residents to sleep on his showroom furniture.

  • Curtis Blaydes on Derrick Lewis: 'I feel real good about my chances of getting him down'

    UFC's No. 2-ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes is confident he'll be able to handle fourth ranked Derrick Lewis on Saturday at UFC Vegas 19.