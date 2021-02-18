10 of the most popular products from celebrity QVC lines

Shop your favorite celeb's exclusive collections at QVC.

In recent years, QVC has proven itself as much more than the television channel your older relatives like to watch. In fact, the home shopping powerhouse is so popular, even big-name Hollywood stars have launched exclusive collections with the company. From apparel and beauty labels to homeware and decor lines, customers can shop a range of brands from their favorite celebrities including Katy Perry, Jamie Foxx, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and many more! Better still, you don't have to tune into QVC's TV network to get your hands on these celeb-made items—every piece from each collection is up for grabs on the QVC site.

Ahead, we've compiled a list of 10 popular products designed by plenty of famous faces, all based on customer ratings and reviews. Keep scrolling to shop the best of the best from QVC's impressive celebrity brands.

1. A glittering pair of slides by Katy Perry

This collection is a total (teenage) dream.

Katy Perry's bubbly personality and playful sense of style helped make her a star, so it should come as no surprise that her footwear line for QVC is just as glamorous as the singer herself. Her eye-catching collection includes an array of whimsical pumps, sandals, flats, and sneakers that are sure to provide a pop of color to any outfit. This pair of iridescent slides, for instance, will totally elevate your trip to the beach or pool, and according to reviewers, they're ultra-comfy too (though some warn to size up)!

Get the Katy Perry Jimmi Iridescent Slide Sandal for $33.75

2. A refined pair of readers from Jamie Foxx

This curated eyewear is also budget-friendly!

Aside from being an Oscar-winning actor and acclaimed singer-songwriter, Jamie Foxx can add best-selling QVC designer to his list of accomplishments. The star's stylish eyewear line, Prive Revaux, has been hugely successful on QVC since its 2019 launch, and includes a ton of affordable, on-trend eyeglasses and sunglasses, each priced below the $50 mark. Take these blue-light readers: Simple yet sophisticated, they'll protect your eyes from straining against the harsh light from your computer or TV and frame your face while they're at it. Out of more than 250 positive reviews, one shopper writes, "These frames are wonderfully made...The compliments flow every time I wear them."

Get the Prive Revaux The Alchemist Blue Light Readers Strength 0-2.5 for $29.95

3. Apparel and cookware from Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart has truly done it all.

No one does lifestyle innovation quite like Martha Stewart, who's managed to expand her domestic empire even further through her signature QVC line. Stewart's curated collection spans multiple categories, from fashion to gardening to kitchen and gourmet food items—talk about an entrepreneurial spirit! Best-sellers range from this relaxed chambray shirt that can be worn any season to a gorgeous set of au gratin dishes (with wooden trays!) that are "worth every penny" according to buyers.

4. This top-rated skillet by Rachael Ray

Whip up old classics and new favorite with the Rachael Ray cookware.

Ever wished you had a kitchen like Rachael Ray's? Good news: the celebrity chef's cookware line at QVC can help bring that dream one step closer to reality. With all sorts of vibrant bakeware, utensils, and tools up for grabs, this collection makes it easier for home chefs to start cooking like the television personality no matter their every level of experience. For instance, this 4.8-star nonstick skillet features a deep design, hard-anodized construction for fast, even heating, and is oven-safe to 400 degrees, so it can manage all sorts of recipes with ease.

Get the Rachael Ray Create Delicious 9.5-Inch Nonstick Deep Skillet for $19.99

5. A pigmented eyeshadow palette from RuPaul

This special-edition Mally x RuPaul collection will have you looking fierce.

When he's not busy being the queen of drag, RuPaul is extending his talents to beauty collabs with celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal. Their QVC-exclusive collection runs the gamut of eyes, lips, and face, from a trio of eyeliners to a mascara and highlighter duo—just to name a few. The RuPalette 2.0 Eye Shadow Palette is the most popular among shoppers, who laud its wearability and long-lasting formula. Of course, it wouldn't be RuPaul-worthy without a touch of glam either: Each product comes encased in chic white and gold packaging. Sashay, shantay!

Get the Mally RuPalette 2.0 Eye Shadow Palette for $48.50

6. A set of sheets by the Property brothers

The Scott brothers want to help you have your dream home.

If you're a fan of their HGTV shows, you're bound to find a few gems from Jonathan and Drew Scott's QVC line, which consists of all things home, including bedding, decor, and so on. While there's plenty worth scooping up from the Scott Living collection, one highly rated option is this HygroCotton Tencel sheet set that boasts close to 500 positive reviews. Designed with "Flexi-Fit" technology for a no-slip grip on your mattress and made with HygroCotton to help regulate your body temperature, these sheets check all the boxes for a peaceful slumber.

Get the Scott Living 400TC HygroCotton Tencel Sheets for $76.05

7. This flattering blouse by Lisa Rinna

Rinna's California chic apparel is only available at QVC.

You may know her as one of the OG stars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (or perhaps from her signature pout), but Lisa Rinna has made quite a name for herself outside of the hit Bravo series. The TV personality is carving out her own space in the fashion industry through her collection at QVC, which captures her effortless West Coast style and allows fans to shop her looks. Out of the clothing line's cozy cardigans, breezy tops, and lounge-worthy pants, one standout piece comes in the form of this twist front top and cami set that has garnered love from close to 200 shoppers for its elegant cut and overall comfort.

Get the Lisa Rinna Collection Twist Front Top for $49.96

8. An ultra-soft comforter set by Catherine Zeta-Jones

Transform your home into a lap of luxury.

We can all safely assume that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' home looks like a page right out of Architectural Digest, right? If her QVC homeware collection is any indication, we assume correctly. The actress's exclusive line, Casa Zeta-Jones (an amazing name, I might add), includes all manner of luxurious linens, faux-fur throws, and elegant trinkets to add a touch of glamour to any space. This two-tone comforter and shams set is just one example that can instantly elevate your bedroom, while those with an eye for detail are sure to appreciate its medallion pattern.

Get the Casa Zeta-Jones Two Tone Medallion Queen Comforter for $93.31

9. This flattering tunic from Isaac Mizrahi

From the runway to the home shopping retailer, Isaac Mizrahi is an icon.

Just like his larger-than-life personality on Project Runway: All Stars, Isaac Mizrahi's designs are equally as bold and lively. The fashion designer has been a staple at QVC for years as the host “Isaac Mizrahi Live!” and through his ongoing, ultra-successful clothing line with the company. Featuring an assortment of colorful basics, everyday wear, and bold patterns, there's something for every woman—with plenty of inclusive sizes to boot. This v-neck, for instance, is a certified wardrobe staple, available in a rainbow of colors and range of sizes from XS to 3X. As one shopper writes, "This is the shirt I have been looking for. I'm set for spring and summer!"

Get the Isaac Mizrahi Live! Essentials V-Neck Elbow Sleeve Tunic for $36

10. A hydrating cream from Josie Maran

Give your skin that youthful glow.

Before the launch of her popular clean makeup and skin care brand, Josie Maran was a successful model with a love for all-natural ingredients. Now, the cosmetics CEO is dominating the beauty realm with her nourishing products uniquely formulated with argan oil. The top-sellers from her collection include the body butter, hydrating serum, and Infinity creamy oil with close to 400 reviewers in particular praising the latter for dramatically improving their skin's tone and texture.

Get the Josie Maran Super-size Argan Infinity Creamy Oil for $34

