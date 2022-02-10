The 10 Most Popular Beers People Drink During The Super Bowl

Caroline Bologna
·1 min read
In this article:
A new report from Instacart reveals people&#39;s game-day beer preferences.&#xa0; (Photo: Michael Cogliantry via Getty Images)
A new report from Instacart reveals people's game-day beer preferences. (Photo: Michael Cogliantry via Getty Images)

Chicken wings. Nachos. Seven-layer dip. We all have our favorite Super Bowl foods. The same goes for game-day drink preferences.

In anticipation of “the Big Game” on Sunday, Instacart put together a report detailing the 10 most popular beverages during the Super Bowl. It turns out many Americans like to wash down their salty snacks and appetizers with Modelo Especial, Coors Light and Blue Moon.

(Photo: Instacart)
(Photo: Instacart)

Instacart’s list indicates of the types of alcohol that saw the highest increase in total sales during the week leading up to Super Bowl LV in 2021 compared to the previous week.

The grocery delivery service also examined the top alcohol categories during Super Bowl week. Unsurprisingly, types of beer occupy the eight of the top 10 spots, but a couple of other varieties of alcohol also made the ranking.

Top Alcohol Categories:

  1. Light Lager

  2. Mexican Style Lagers

  3. Hard Seltzers

  4. India Pale Ale

  5. Beer Variety Packs

  6. American Style Lager

  7. Pale Ale

  8. Pale Lager

  9. Wheat Ale

  10. Canned Cocktails

So while some people like to whip up big batch cocktails to serve during the game, it’s clear that easy canned and bottled beverages are the go-to pick for others.

Read the full report on Instacart’s website for more interesting Super Bowl food and drink insights ― from America’s chip preferences to which states consume the most wings.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

