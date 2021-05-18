10 Of The Most Photogenic Hotels On The Planet
Travel has finally opened up – albeit with quite a few restrictions still in place. Still, we’re one step closer to galavanting around the world and we promised we will never take it for granted anymore.
You can finally stay in hotels now in England, as well as in select countries across the world, depending on if they’re on the government’s green, amber or red list. So, here’s a dose of wanderlust to inspire your next trip.
These award-winning hotels have been named the most photogenic in the world according to Tripadvisor travellers. The list was determined by an algorithm that analysed hotels with a rating of at least 4.5 bubbles and the greatest volume of highly-rated photos and photo upvotes on the travel ratings site.
1. Sextantio Le Grotte della Civita, Matera, Italy
This is something a bit different: rocky caves-turned boutique bedrooms. Simply furnished, candlelit and calming.
2. La Fortuna at Atitlan, Santa Cruz La Laguna, Guatemala
Bungalows, swim-up floating docks, and bamboo-furnishings in the middle of a lush jungle. Dreamy.
3. Cavas Wine Lodge, Mendoza, Argentina
All we can think about is wine, all the wine.
4. You and Me by Cocoon Maldives, Raa Atoll, Maldives
Yep, this hotel has an underwater restaurant, too.
5. Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico
If the picturesque beach isn’t enough, one of the five (five!) pools is sure to sweeten the deal.
6. W Koh Samui, Koh Samui, Thailand
Fancy a floating cocktail and gorgeous infinity pool views?
7. Wilderness Hotel Inari, Inari, Finland
It’s located by the arctic wilderness of Lake Inari, offering breathtaking views and an ideal location for aurora spotting.
8. Dana Villas & Infinity Suites, Santorini, Greece
White washed traditional cave spaces and corridors that are classic Santorini, which locals still believe to be the original site of the lost Atlantis.
9. The Outpost Hotel Sentosa by Far East Hospitality, Singapore
Another lavish infinity pool with stunning views of Singapore beyond it.
10. Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
This skyscraping hotel appeared in the film adaptation of the best-selling novel, Crazy Rich Asians.
You can see the full list of picture perfect hotels here.
