Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida
Although the housing market is finally cooling down, there are some areas across the U.S. where the market remains hot, and buyers are still paying much more than homes are actually worth.
Florida Atlantic University determined the most overpriced housing markets in the nation by comparing the average expected home values based on historical trends to the average list prices across the 100 largest metro areas and finding the cities with the largest percent differences between the two.
Here’s a look at the 10 most overpriced housing markets in the U.S., ranked from least to most overpriced.
10. Nashville, Tennessee
Average listing price: $420,932
Expected home value: $296,827
Difference between home value and list price: 41.81%
9. Tampa, Florida
Average listing price: $361,065
Expected home value: $252,643
Difference between home value and list price: 42.9%
8. Deltona, Florida
Average listing price: $334,978
Expected home value: $233,050
Difference between home value and list price: 43.74%
7. Detroit, Michigan
Average listing price: $226,101
Expected home value: $157,046
Difference between home value and list price: 43.97%
6. Palm Bay, Florida
Average listing price: $345,520
Expected home value: $238,308
Difference between home value and list price: 44.99%
5. Lakeland, Florida
Average listing price: $303,766
Expected home value: $209,260
Difference between home value and list price: 45.16%
4. Memphis, Tennessee
Average listing price: $225,958
Expected home value: $154,575
Difference between home value and list price: 46.18%
3. Charlotte, North Carolina
Average listing price: $355,613
Expected home value: $240,670
Difference between home value and list price: 47.76%
2. Cape Coral, Florida
Average listing price: $375,812
Expected home value: $251,100
Difference between home value and list price: 49.67%
1. Atlanta, Georgia
Average listing price: $357,677
Expected home value: $236,627
Difference between home value and list price: 51.16%
All data is sourced from Florida Atlantic University’s Top 100 U.S. Housing Markets and is accurate as of Jan. 31, 2023.
More From GOBankingRates
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida