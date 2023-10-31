Housing Market 2023: The 10 Most Overpriced Housing Markets in the US — 5 Are in Florida

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Although the housing market is finally cooling down, there are some areas across the U.S. where the market remains hot, and buyers are still paying much more than homes are actually worth.

Florida Atlantic University determined the most overpriced housing markets in the nation by comparing the average expected home values based on historical trends to the average list prices across the 100 largest metro areas and finding the cities with the largest percent differences between the two.

Here’s a look at the 10 most overpriced housing markets in the U.S., ranked from least to most overpriced.

10. Nashville, Tennessee

Average listing price: $420,932

Expected home value: $296,827

Difference between home value and list price: 41.81%

9. Tampa, Florida

Average listing price: $361,065

Expected home value: $252,643

Difference between home value and list price: 42.9%

8. Deltona, Florida

Average listing price: $334,978

Expected home value: $233,050

Difference between home value and list price: 43.74%

7. Detroit, Michigan

Average listing price: $226,101

Expected home value: $157,046

Difference between home value and list price: 43.97%

6. Palm Bay, Florida

Average listing price: $345,520

Expected home value: $238,308

Difference between home value and list price: 44.99%

5. Lakeland, Florida

Average listing price: $303,766

Expected home value: $209,260

Difference between home value and list price: 45.16%

4. Memphis, Tennessee

Average listing price: $225,958

Expected home value: $154,575

Difference between home value and list price: 46.18%

3. Charlotte, North Carolina

Average listing price: $355,613

Expected home value: $240,670

Difference between home value and list price: 47.76%

2. Cape Coral, Florida

Average listing price: $375,812

Expected home value: $251,100

Difference between home value and list price: 49.67%

1. Atlanta, Georgia

Average listing price: $357,677

Expected home value: $236,627

Difference between home value and list price: 51.16%

All data is sourced from Florida Atlantic University’s Top 100 U.S. Housing Markets and is accurate as of Jan. 31, 2023.

