The 10 most must-see movies of 2022, from 'The Batman' to 'Top Gun: Maverick'

New year, new COVID-19 variant sending Hollywood into a tizzy. If we can get this pandemic situation straightened out, though, 2022 looks to be a stacked year at the movies.

The holiday success of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" leads into a slate where big films are scattered throughout the year, starting next week with the return of the "Scream" horror franchise. Those who dig superheroes will have plenty of options, from Chris Hemsworth flexing once again in Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder" (in theaters July 8) to Dwayne Johnson's muscular DC debut in "Black Adam" (July 29).

Love Tom Cruise? He's back in a new "Top Gun" (May 27) and a seventh "Mission: Impossible" (Sept. 30). With his license to kill turned in, Daniel Craig is coming to Netflix later this year as Southern-fried detective Benoit Blanc in "Knives Out 2," while director James Cameron takes us all back to Pandora for "Avatar 2" (Dec. 16), a long-anticipated sequel to 2009's all-time box-office champ.

Here are exclusive peeks and intel on 10 movies you absolutely, positively must see in 2022. (Suffice it to say, thanks to COVID, release dates are tentative and may change.)

The villainous Ghostface returns to haunt another group of youngsters in "Scream."

'Scream' (Jan. 14)

Stars: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette

Directors: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett

The skinny: A new Ghostface haunts Woodsboro 25 years after the town's shocking murder spree and targets a fresh crop of teenagers (including Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette and Jenna Ortega). But old heroes return as well, including original survivor Sidney (Campbell), lawman Dewey (Arquette) and celebrity journalist Gale (Cox).

Where to watch: In theaters

Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson star as astronauts scrambling to save the world when the moon gets knocked out of orbit and is on a collision course with Earth in "Moonfall."

'Moonfall' (Feb. 4)

Stars: Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley

Director: Roland Emmerich

The skinny: Emmerich ("Independence Day") is back on his disaster kick with this sci-fi action film. When the moon gets knocked out of its orbit, it becomes a lethal lunar weapon headed straight at Earth, and a team of two astronauts (Berry and Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist (Bradley) work to stave off doomsday.

Where to watch: In theaters

Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) and Batman (Robert Pattinson) partner up as allies (and love interests) when a serial killer is loose in Gotham City in director Matt Reeves' "The Batman."

'The Batman' (March 4)

Stars: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano

Director: Matt Reeves

The skinny: Pattinson dons the cape and cowl for the first time as a young Dark Knight in a Gotham City plagued by corrupt cops and mobsters like the Penguin (Colin Farrell). And when the serial killer Riddler (Dano) turns the town upside down, Batman finds an ally (and love interest) in the thieving Catwoman (Kravitz).

Where to watch: In theaters

Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang, left) is a teenager who turns into a giant red panda when she gets excited and Ming (Sandra Oh) is her overreacting mom in Disney/Pixar's "Turning Red."

'Turning Red' (March 11)

Stars: Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse

Director: Domee Shi

The skinny: Pixar tells the origin story of a "Toy Story" regular with "Lightyear" (June 17) but before that unleashes this original coming-of age comedy. Mei (voiced by Chiang) is a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl navigating all the pitfalls of adolescence – which, for her, include turning into a giant red panda when she gets overly excited or stressed.

Where to watch: In theaters

Isobel Merton (Penelope Wilton, left) and Violet Grantham (Maggie Smith), the Dowager Countess, return for more big-screen period drama in "Downton Abbey: A New Era."

'Downton Abbey: A New Era' (March 18)

Stars: Michelle Dockery, Maggie Smith, Hugh Bonneville

Director: Simon Curtis

The skinny: A slew of original cast members return for the second movie spinoff from the British TV series. The 2019 film concerned a 1927 royal visit to the familiar Yorkshire country estate while the new film involves a wedding and a villa in the south of France inherited by the Dowager Countess (Smith).

Where to watch: In theaters

Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne, right) and his brother Theseus (Callum Turner) are on a mission to fight back against a dark wizard's power play in "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore."

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' (April 15)

Stars: Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Mads Mikkelsen

Director: David Yates

The skinny: When dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mikkelsen) makes a play to take over the wizarding world in the third "Beasts" entry, Albus Dumbledore (Law) entrusts Newt Scamander (Redmayne) to lead a motley crew of magical allies – plus Muggle pal Jacob (Dan Fogler) – on a dangerous mission involving many beasts and baddies.

Where to watch: In theaters

Messing with the Multiverse leads to a bunch of trouble for Wong (Benedict Wong) and his fellow heroes in Marvel's superhero sequel "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (May 6)

Stars: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor

Director: Sam Raimi

The skinny: Hot off helping Spidey in "No Way Home," Strange (Cumberbatch) continues to have issues dealing with the chaotic Multiverse, so the sorcerer reaches out to Avenger Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and gets help from old pal Wong (Benedict Wong) but also runs into returning rival Baron Mordo (Ejiofor).

Where to watch: In theaters

Maverick (Tom Cruise, far left) returns to oversee a new crop of pilots including Hangman (Glen Powell), Rooster (Miles Teller) and Phoenix (Monica Barbaro) in the sequel "Top Gun: Maverick."

'Top Gun: Maverick' (May 27)

Stars: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell

Director: Joseph Kosinski

The skinny: After spending three decades as one of the Navy's best aviators, test pilot Maverick (Cruise) is tasked to train a new group of Top Gun graduates for a special mission. However, the ace also has to deal with past tragedy when he runs into Rooster (Teller), the son of Maverick's late best friend and wingman Goose.

Where to watch: In theaters

Chris Pratt (with DeWanda Wise) returns for a third go-round of saving dinosaurs, this time traveling the world when a bunch of beasts get loose, in "Jurassic World: Dominion."

'Jurassic World: Dominion' (June 10)

Stars: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill

Director: Colin Trevorrow

The skinny: When a bunch of dinosaurs get loose around the world, Owen Grady (Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Howard) go on a globetrotting mission to round them up before mankind falls a few spots on the food chain. Back for this "Jurassic" installment are original trilogy characters including Alan Grant (Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern).

Where to watch: In theaters

Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore, right) meets Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) on a trippy adventure through the Multiverse in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)."

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)' (Oct. 7)

Stars: Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac

Directors: Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson

The skinny: In the animated superhero sequel to 2018's Oscar-winning "Into the Spider-Verse," Brooklyn's friendly neighborhood web-swinger Miles Morales (Moore) gets thrown into the trippy Multiverse, where he reteams with Gwen Stacy (Steinfeld) and other new Spider-variants – including Spider-Man 2099 (Isaac) – to face a dangerous new villain.

Where to watch: In theaters

