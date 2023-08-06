The 10 Most Lucrative Movie Merchandise Franchises, From ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Batman’ to ‘Frozen’ and ‘Cars’

Today, movie merchandise floods every shopping mall shelf. But before the 1970s, the market for T-shirts, Funko Pops, posters, and all other toys and games associated with Hollywood was virtually non-existent. Although Walt Disney experimented with merchandising as early as 1929 — when he Mickey Mouse to an entrepreneur who paid him $300 to place the iconic character on a writing tablet he planned to manufacture — it wasn’t until over four decades later that movie merchandise became mainstream. Although it was largely seen as a passive source of income during the time, the commodities associated with movie themes, characters, and other pop culture references became a cash cow for film companies, oftentimes generating enough revenue to feed production costs.

Luckily for the studios, even a film that strikes out with critics has a chance to make a killing on the merchandising front. It’s no doubt that movie merchandise is big money in today’s market where remakes and spinoffs ensure that characters never leave the public consciousness for too long. But it isn’t always a sure thing. Ultimately, if the audience doesn’t care about a franchise, odds are they won’t bite at the merch either. In this case, the risk lies mostly on the licensee, the company that pays the producers (licensor) for the rights to create and distribute products based on their work. The licensee is responsible for paying all manufacturing costs and selling the merchandise, typically paying an advance to the studios in addition to royalty payments. Licensing the rights to merchandise-producing companies while in the pre-production stages doesn’t only promote the movie itself, it increases the film’s budget.

Not every film becomes a merchandising juggernaut, but the ones that do tend to pay dividends for years to come. Keep reading to see the franchises that have sold the most merchandise in the 21st century.

