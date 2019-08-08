The 10 most interesting Premier League players to watch in 2019-20

To many, it appears the 2019-20 season in the Premier League will involve reigning champion Manchester City and ferocious challenger Liverpool again staging a classic duel to determine the winner.

It does not appear as though the people in charge at Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal are willing to concede this.

And so there figures to be plenty of intrigue as the season plays out between Friday and May 17. A fascinating competition requires fascinating contestants, and these are 10 who’ll best fit that description for the coming season in England’s top flight.

10. Teemu Pukki, forward, Norwich City

He will enter the Premier League for the first time at age 29, and it certainly has not been a typical journey. A Finland international with 74 caps, he has played in Spain, Scotland, Germany and Denmark. Before last season, which Norwich played in the Championship, the Canaries signed Pukki on a free transfer from Brondby, where he’d scored 55 goals in four years.

Pukki produced the season of a lifetime, scoring 29 times and delivering nine assists in 43 appearances and leading Norwich to the top spot in the Championship, which carried with it promotion to the 2019-20 Premier League season.

He has not played in a top-four European league since an unsatisfying two-year stay at Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga from 2011-13.

“I want to test myself against the best,” Pukki told The Telegraph.

“Of course, I hope I can score as many again, but the Premier League is far tougher than the Championship. We think we can surprise people this year. A lot of people won’t know much about us, but we are confident that we are ready.”

9. Danny Ings, forward, Southampton

Danny Ings has hobbled off the field so many times it’s tempting to wonder if his next stop will be a senior center, but for all the injuries and pain he has endured he still is only 27 years old.

Ings spent three seasons at Liverpool and played in a combined 14 games. Some of that was his function: He was meant to be a reserve. Most of the issue, though, involved multiple knee injuries that stole a combined 18 months from his career. He scored three league goals in his time at Liverpool and ultimately realized he needed to move to rejuvenate his career.

A loan to Southampton last season led to 24 appearances and a not-bad return of seven goals, enough to convince the Saints to purchase him for $25.3 million. They’ll expect more production for that figure, but at last he has a chance to start and maybe to star. Let’s hope he can stay healthy.

8. Moise Kean, forward, Everton

Having won the past eight Serie A titles, and having attracted veterans Gonzalo Higuan and Cristiano Ronaldo to join Mario Mandzukic in its forward core, and with an eye on possibly adding Romelo Lukaku from Manchester United, Juventus did not need to keep Kean on hand for the 2019-20 season. It’s rather a surprise, though, that the club would be willing to sell him to Everton even for $30.8 million.

In 21 appearances in all competitions as an 18-year-old, Kean scored 8 goals. Seven of those were in Serie A. His play was impressive enough to earn him a call-up to the Italy national team, where he scored in Euro 2020 qualifiers against Finland and Lichtenstein.

Everton scored just 54 league goals lasts season. Only one forward, Richarlison, scored more than a half-dozen. The Toffees would love to see Kean harness his potential and make Juventus regret the day they chose to cash in early on the young striker instead of holding out for a greater return – or until he was ready to play in their side.

7. Divock Origi, forward, Liverpool

Barring injury, Origi is not going to find himself in LFC’s starting lineup anytime soon. But as was the case a year ago, when he scored three of the most important goals of the club’s run to a sixth European Cup, Origi can make himself an essential part of the pursuit of a first-ever Premier League title.

Origi scored twice in LFC’s comeback from a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals last May, then delivered the game-clinching goal in the final against Tottenham Hostspur.

Origi’s role now could grow because longtime Reds forward Daniel Sturridge has been released. Sturridge appeared 18 times last year in league games, compared to 12 for Origi. That’s a lot of playing time left behind for Origi to grab.

He is a big forward who plays differently than the established front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. Origi could use his size better to hold up the ball and distribute to those elite wingers, but he does have a knack for finishing that could be polished with more opportunity.

6. Son Heung-Min, forward, Tottenham Hotspur

After starting just four of the first 10 Premier League games for Spurs last season – and not producing a goal in any competition for the first three months – Son scored twice in a Carabao Cup victory over West Ham and ignited the greatest season of his career.

He didn’t necessarily produce anything he hadn’t before. Son has been a consistent scorer for Tottenham throughout his time in England. But as the games got bigger, as Tottenham advanced deeper into the UEFA Champions League, Son’s brilliance grew more obvious and his impact more profound.

He now might be the most popular soccer player in Asia, and he is approaching the point when he will rival Cha Bum-kun and Park Ji-Sung as the greatest player in his nation’s history.

Is there more, though? Son hinted in last season’s final months that, as he turns 27, he could be prepared to make another step forward, from a player considered to be dangerous to one who regularly is lethal.

5. John Stones, defender, Manchester City

Since Stones made his Premier League debut for Everton at age 19, his countrymen have been eager for the day when he would establish himself as the next great English defender. Certainly Man City viewed that as a possibility when paying nearly $58 million for him in 2016.

And it’s gone … OK. He did start for England in central defense in the successful run to the 2018 World Cup semifinals, and he was a frequent starter for Manchester City teams that dominated the Premier League the past two seasons. But it’s not like he was the first name on the team sheet. He was in the lineup 20 times last season, basically half the time.

With the great Vincent Kompany retiring following last season’s championship, there is the opportunity for Stones to perhaps play an even greater role. He will have to fight for that position, though, with Aymeric Laporte established at one spot and Nicolas Otamendi battling for the other. Stones has great size and terrific passing ability. At 25, he remains young enough to still grow into a star

4. Nicolas Pepe, forward, Arsenal

Pepe should be a lesson to those who give up on any soccer prospect who isn’t dominating the world by age 21. When he was that age, Pepe scored three goals in 33 appearances in Ligue 1, although his performances were bright enough that Lille thought him worthy of an $11 million transfer fee. He produced 35 goals in his two seasons there, leading Arsenal to invest more than $90 million in acquiring him.

Pepe is an extremely deft ballhandler with the ability to burst quickly into gaps he creates with his movement. He excels playing on the right wing and either tucking inside to challenge defenders or bringing along the ball to step into a left-footed shot.

Arsenal was the third-most prolific scoring team in the Premier League last season, but Pepe could make an attack featuring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang even more dynamic.

3. Harry Maguire, defender, Manchester United

Maguire’s rise to becoming the most expensive defender in the world is one of the most amazing stories in recent English soccer history. Only three years ago he was playing his first season as a starter for relegation-bound Hull City, performing well enough to earn a transfer to Leicester City and ultimately to a spot in the England national team less than a year before the World Cup.

Maguire’s debut at Russia 2018 represented his sixth England cap, but he became a force in Gareth Southgate’s three-man back line and scored his only international goal in the quarterfinal victory over Sweden.

Maguire spent the past two years at Leicester demonstrating his England form was not a fluke, but there will be enormous responsibility on him at ManU. How will he fit into a team that is trying to reclaim its position among the country’s and the continent’s elite?

2. Kevin De Bruyne, midfielder, Manchester City

There isn’t any doubting De Bruyne is one of the world’s best players, a marauding playmaker who can be nearly impossible for opposing defenders to contain.

What stopped him last year: injury. He damaged a knee ligament in training last August and wound up starting only 11 games all season. A year earlier, as Man City rang up a record 100 points, he’d started 36 of the 38 games and produced eight goals and 16 assists.

It’s not yet clear whether, at age 28, he will be the same player for City as he was before going down. He produced only two goals and two assists in 19 appearances and 11 starts after returning to the team. It’s also not clear City needs him to be the terror that he was, but it’s hard to imagine such a competitor being content with drifting into the background. His comeback season should be something to watch.

1. Christian Pulisic, forward, Chelsea

Even with all we were able to see from Pulisic during his three seasons at Borussia Dortmund – the playmaking, the competitive fire, the eagerness to take on the greatest challenges – it still seems hard to believe that someone in the world’s most prestigious league was willing to pay $73 million for an American player.

Nothing like that ever had happened with a U.S. player before. When Jozy Altidore scored 31 goals in all competitions for AZ Alkmaar in 2012-13, he was sold for $11.2 million. When Michael Bradley returned from Europe to play for Toronto FC, the fee was $8.2 million. Clint Dempsey never went for more than $8.4 million in all his moves. The largest fee ever paid for an American before Pulisic was $20 million for defender John Brooks, who was a product of Germany’s developmental system.

The point is, this is a huge deal.

Pulisic had a difficult 2018-19 season mostly because English forward Jadon Sancho emerged as an elite talent and basically took his job, but that did not dissuade Chelsea, and for good reason. Pulisic remains an inventive player who connects well with his teammates and excels at breaking down defenders to fire dangerous shots or create opportunities for others.

He must fight for a job, but watching that battle will be fascinating.