What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Lincoln last week?

A house in Lincoln that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lincoln in the past week.

In total, 49 residential real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $625,224. The average price per square foot ended up at $320.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 21 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$769,000, single-family residence in the 1800 block of Deep Springs Lane The sale of the single family residence in the 1800 block of Deep Springs Lane in Lincoln has been finalized. The price was $769,000, and the new owners took over the house in April. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,277 square feet. The price per square foot was $338. $790,000, single-family home in the 800 block of Glacier Point Court The 2,151 square-foot detached house in the 800 block of Glacier Point Court in Lincoln has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $790,000, $367 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. $800,000, detached house in the 2300 block of Longspur Loop The sale of the single-family home in the 2300 block of Longspur Loop, Lincoln, has been finalized. The price was $800,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 2,264 square feet. The price per square foot was $353. $890,000, single-family house in the 2700 block of Black Hawk Lane The 2,504 square-foot detached house in the 2700 block of Black Hawk Lane, Lincoln, has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $890,000, $355 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. $900,000, detached house in the 2000 block of Caravelle Court A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence in the 2000 block of Caravelle Court in Lincoln. The price was $900,000 and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 2,258 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $399. $910,000, single-family house in the 1900 block of Bunting Lane The property in the 1900 block of Bunting Lane in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $910,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 4,100 square feet. The price per square foot is $222. $938,000, single-family home in the 900 block of Granite Court The property in the 900 block of Granite Court in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $938,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,536 square feet. The price per square foot is $370. $945,000, single-family residence in the 1900 block of McClellan Lane The sale of the single family residence in the 1900 block of McClellan Lane in Lincoln has been finalized. The price was $945,000, and the new owners took over the house in May. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 3,927 square feet. The price per square foot was $241. $960,000, detached house in the 600 block of Pigeon Court The property in the 600 block of Pigeon Court in Lincoln has new owners. The price was $960,000. The house was built in 2012 and has a living area of 3,218 square feet. The price per square foot is $298. $1.1 million, single-family house in the 2700 block of Nisenan Valley Drive The 2,875 square-foot single-family home in the 2700 block of Nisenan Valley Drive in Lincoln has been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in May and the total purchase price was $1,075,000, $374 per square foot. The house was built in 2020.

