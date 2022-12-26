What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Charlotte the week of Dec. 18?

A house in Charlotte that sold for $2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Charlotte in the last week.

In total, 390 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $440,505, $232 per square foot.

The prices in the list below concern real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Dec. 19., even if the property may have been sold earlier.

$2 million, single-family home in the 4100 block of Foxcroft Road The property in the 4100 block of Foxcroft Road in Charlotte has new owners. The price was $2,000,000. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 5,181 square feet. The price per square foot is $386. $1.8 million, single-family residence in the 1200 block of Kings Drive The sale of the single-family house in the 1200 block of Kings Drive, Charlotte, has been finalized. The price was $1,750,000, and the house changed hands in November. The house was built in 2004 and has a living area of 4,136 square feet. The price per square foot was $423. $1.7 million, detached house in the 2000 block of Fromby Court The property in the 2000 block of Fromby Court in Charlotte has new owners. The price was $1,700,000. The house was built in 1971 and has a living area of 3,134 square feet. The price per square foot is $542. $1.7 million, single-family house in the 10800 block of Hermit Thrush Lane The sale of the single family residence in the 10800 block of Hermit Thrush Lane in Charlotte has been finalized. The price was $1,690,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2020 and has a living area of 4,941 square feet. The price per square foot was $342. $1.6 million, single-family house in the 15300 block of Ballantyne Country Club Drive A sale has been finalized for the single-family house in the 15300 block of Ballantyne Country Club Drive in Charlotte. The price was $1,600,000 and the new owners took over the house in December. The house was built in 1996 and the living area totals 5,266 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $304. $1.6 million, single-family residence in the 1400 block of Coventry Road The 3,348 square-foot single-family residence in the 1400 block of Coventry Road in Charlotte has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in November and the total purchase price was $1,585,000, $473 per square foot. The house was built in 1954. $1.5 million, condominium in the 500 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard The 3,453 square-foot condominium in the 500 block of East Martin Luther King Boulevard, Charlotte, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in December and the total purchase price was $1,475,000, $427 per square foot. The condominium was built in 2010. $1.5 million, detached house in the 4600 block of Pine Valley Road A sale has been finalized for the single-family home in the 4600 block of Pine Valley Road in Charlotte. The price was $1,475,000 and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 2013 and the living area totals 3,768 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $391. $1.4 million, single-family home in the 1900 block of Beverly Drive The sale of the single family residence in the 1900 block of Beverly Drive in Charlotte has been finalized. The price was $1,400,000, and the new owners took over the house in November. The house was built in 1926 and has a living area of 2,860 square feet. The price per square foot was $490. $1.4 million, condominium in the 7100 block of Marching Duck Drive The property in the 7100 block of Marching Duck Drive in Charlotte has new owners. The price was $1,372,500. The condominium was built in 1998 and has a living area of 2,740 square feet. The price per square foot is $501.

This article was generated by the CharlotteObserverBot, software that analyzes data, and applies it to articles based on templates created by humans in the newsroom. No human journalist was harmed in this experiment. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com.