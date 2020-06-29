The 10 most in-demand UK seaside towns to move to in 2020

Photo credit: Pawel Toczynski - Getty Images

Whitby in North Yorkshire is the most in-demand UK seaside town to live in, according to new research from Rightmove.

Are you looking to buy a property close to a beach? Whitby — famous for its quaint fishing village and surrounding countryside views — is at the top of everyone's list, attracting more buyers than any other town. Properties here have a relatively affordable asking price of around £210,000 — less than a third of London's average house price.

Taking the second spot in the report is Whitley Bay in the North East, while Troon in Scotland is in third place — loved for its sandy beaches and stellar views.

Meanwhile in Devon, Salcombe and Ilfracombe made the list, along with Caister-on-sea in Norfolk, and Padstow, Newquay and Bude in Cornwall.

Take a look at the full results below...

10 of the most in-demand seaside spots in the UK

1. Whitby, North Yorkshire

2. Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear

3. Troon, Ayrshire

4. Padstow, Cornwall

5. Newquay, Cornwall

6. Salcombe, Devon

7. Ayr, Ayrshire

8. Bude, Cornwall

9. Caister-On-Sea, Norfolk

10. Ilfracombe, Devon

Photo credit: GordonBellPhotography - Getty Images

10 of the most expensive seaside locations

1. Sandbanks, Poole (£1,243,364 average asking price)

2. Canford Cliffs, Poole (£1,011,466)

3. Salcombe, Devon (£730,213)

4. Aldeburgh, Suffolk (£570,831)

5. Milford On Sea, Hampshire (£565,408)

6. Padstow, Cornwall (£497,051)

7. Barton On Sea, Hampshire (£494,493)

8. Hove, East Sussex (£481,860)

9. Sandgate, Kent (£461,152)

10. Brighton, East Sussex (£416,635)

Photo credit: Francesco Barilla / EyeEm - Getty Images

10 of the cheapest seaside locations

1. Newbiggin-by-the-sea, Northumberland (£109,888 average asking price)

2. Blackpool, Lancashire (£127,954)

3. Redcar, North Yorkshire (£135,917)

4. Whitehaven, Cumbria (£141,161)

5. Ayr, Ayrshire (£149,746)

6. Troon, Ayrshire (£165,386)

7. Scarborough, Yorkshire (£172,332)

8. Lowestoft, Suffolk (£197,377)

9. Barry, South Wales (£202,251)

10. Ilfracombe, Devon (£203,620)

Rightmove's property expert, Miles Shipside, explains: "Having the chance to look out your window to a sea view is something many home-hunters tell us is a dream of theirs. This means that the properties that do offer this are able to charge a premium compared to those in-land.

"Seaside towns in Great Britain have always had wildly different property prices, with some of the most expensive places to live outside London being in coastal areas like Sandbanks and Salcombe, while other coastal locations have prices of only £100,000. Lockdown has changed what a number of home-hunters are now looking for from their next home, and while some are looking for more space or a bigger garden, others are now contemplating a move to the seaside."

Photo credit: AL Hedderly - Getty Images

Nick Henderson, Director of Hendersons estate agents in Whitby, adds: "One of the great things about Whitby is that there's usually something going on all year round, it’s not just when the sun is shining.

"Since we reopened a few weeks ago we've been selling bigger homes a lot more quickly than before, as families are changing the way they live and are swapping a 10 minute commute into the office for a 10 minute walk to the beach instead.

"Holiday homes have always been popular, often apartments or cottages that have been refurbished to an incredibly high spec, but again there's been a surge in recent weeks for these as people choose to make an investment now so they have somewhere for a staycation over the next few years instead of going abroad."

