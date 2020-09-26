10 of the most controversial TV moments in history

Television has been responsible for some of the biggest cultural shifts in history. It has the ability to change how we see celebrities, or discuss subjects that were previously deemed taboo. It can launch careers and also end them.

One of the most recent controversies has been dance troupe Diversity's performance on Britain's Got Talent. While the group were widely praised for the dance that paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement, the routine also sparked 24,500 complaints to Ofcom. Members of Diversity including leader and temporary BGT judge Ashley Banjo said they received racist comments in response to their performance.

Ofcom has since announced it will not be investigating the complaints, with a spokesperson commenting: “Diversity's performance referred to challenging and potentially controversial subjects, and in our view, its central message was a call for social cohesion and unity.

“Any depictions of violence by the performers were highly stylised and symbolic of recent global events, and there was no explicit reference to any particular political organisation – but rather a message that the lives of black people matter.“

In the wake of the Diversity row (and fresh complaints over Matt Lucas’s impression of Boris Johnson on The Great British Bake Off), here are 10 more of the most controversial TV moments.

Sansa rape scene in Game of Thrones

View photos Iwan Rheon as Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones More

Game of Thrones was already infamous for its graphic scenes of sex, torture and murder by the time the fifth season aired on HBO in 2015. But even so, fans were left reeling at the horrific moment that the evil Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) rapes his new bride, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), while Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) is forced to watch.

Many critics reviewing the episode condemned showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss, saying it undermined Sansa’s character development. Others questioned why there was more uproar over this particular scene than the many previous sexual assaults against other characters. Some viewers, including then-US senator Claire McCaskill, claimed they would stop watching the show because of the scene. “Ok, I'm done Game of Thrones,” she tweeted. “Gratuitous rape scene disgusting and unacceptable.”

Celebrity Big Brother, “punchgate”

Celebrity Big Brother received a massive 25,327 complaints regarding its 2018 scandal, which was dubbed “punchgate”. During an episode, a tearful Roxanne Pallett accused her housemate and fellow soap actor Ryan Thomas of physically assaulting her. She then accused him of “lying” and “manipulating” the other housemates when he denied intentionally hurting her.

Replays of the incident later revealed that Pallett had heavily exaggerated the incident, and it was in fact a playfight. After a national uproar, Pallett was removed from the house and Thomas ended up winning the competition. The incident became the most-complained about TV moment of the decade.

Seinfeld insulting Puerto Ricans

Aired in 1998, one of the final episodes of Seinfeld managed to mire itself in controversy. Titled “The Puerto Rican Day”, the episode sees the show’s characters stuck in traffic due to the annual Puerto Rican Day Parade. At one point, Kramer sets a Puerto Rican flag on fire then stomps on it.

The episode sparked a major backlash and anger from the then-president of the National Puerto Rican Coalition. Broadcaster NBC was forced to apologise, and the episode was banned for several years.

