The 25 Best Albums of 2023 (So Far)

Congratulations everyone, we made it to the end of the year. 2022 was a wild ride (to say the least), but it did provide some really good music, and it looks like 2023 will do the same. I’m sure that next year will come with its own surprises, but at the very least, we’ll have a host of new music to get us through it. From Paramore’s revival to the return of Iggy Pop, and Green Day — these upcoming albums will be there to keep us company all year round. Check it out!



Iggy Pop, Every Loser (January 6th)

Sam Smith, Gloria (January 27th)

Green Day, Nimrod: 25th Anniversary Edition (January 27th)

Ellie Goulding, Higher Than Heaven (February 3rd)

Shania Twain, Queen of Me (February 3rd)

Paramore, This is Why (February 3rd)

Caroline Polacheck, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You (February 14th)

Macklemore, Ben (March 3rd)

Lana Del Rey, Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (March 10th)

Metallica, 72 Seasons (April 14th)

Congratulations everyone, we are more than halfway through the year. It's been a wild ride (to say the least), but amidst the madness, 2023 has undoubtedly provided some damn good music. In just five months, we've seen the return of heavyweights such as Miley Cyrus, Killer Mike, Paramore, and Metallica, along with the debut of Boygenius, a shocking career shift from Lil Yachty, and everything in between.

As the days continue to pass us by, we're sure the rest of the year will deliver even more music-based surprises. Until then, we've crafted a list of the best albums 2023 has to offer. We'll keep you posted as new findings emerge, but in the meantime, we invite you to dig in and explore. With options for just about every mood, issue, or circumstance, there are plenty of options to choose from. Who knows, you may even find your next favorite record.

Raye, My 21st Century Blues

As the saying goes: hell hath no wrath like a woman’s scorn. In My 21st Century Blues, Raye proves this theory to be true. Throughout the album’s 15-track run, she sings about toxic relationships, body dysmorphia, and even an existential crisis.

Killer Mike, Michael

Michael is Killer Mike's first solo album in over a decade. The record expertly weaves his lyricism with gospel music to string together the rapper's life story. If you want to know who Michael Santiago Render really is, listen to this.

Måneskin, Rush

In 2021, Måneskin took over the world with their cover of “Beggin”—and they’re not slowing down anytime soon. This year, the Italian rock band released Rush, an album filled with the thumping beats and sultry melodies we’ve grown to love. If you haven’t heard of them yet, Rush is a great way to get acquainted.

Elle King, Come Get Your Wife

Elle King’s latest offering, Come Get Your Wife, showcases the country artist's earnest side. In this album, she goes back to her Southern Ohio roots, singing most of the tracks alongside a banjo. Come for her honey-sweet drawl and stay for Miranda Lambert's feature on “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home.)”

SG Lewis, AudioLust & Higher Love

AudioLust & Higher Love is a party starter, plain and simple. The 15-track record is full of irresistable synths that will get anyone up and moving. If you’re looking for a effortlessly cool setlist for your next party, this record is for you.

Metro Boomin, Heroes and Villians (Villans Version)

Metro Boomin’s Heroes and Villians (Villians Version) showcases his production power at its best. The expansive tracklist features collaborations with John Legend, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, and more — creating a fascinating journey from start to finish.

Labrinth, End & Begins

Labrinth’s latest offering will make you feel like you’re in an episode of Euphoria (minus the drama). In Ends & Begins the musician puts you in a trance with tantalizing beats and vulnerable lyrics. Put this album on if you’re in need of some introspection.

Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation

If there’s one thing Miley Cyrus knows how to do, it’s having fun. In Endless Summer Vacation, she invites you to join the party, with a mix of sing-along ballads and club-ready tracks.

Lil Yachty, Let's Start Here

Let’s Start Here makes one thing certain: this is not the Lil Yachty you remember. In this record, he trades his rhythmic bars for a groovy 70s-inspired adventure. Listening in is like taking a psychedelic, without the hallucinations.

Fall Out Boy, So Much (For) Stardust

Calling all emo-lovers: Fall Out Boy is back with another banger. If you like spending a sunny afternoon screaming to music in your car, then please, consider So Much for Stardust for your next karaoke lineup. With punchy lyrics and heart-thumping beats, each track will make you wish you were a member of the band.

Gracie Abrams Good Riddance

Indie scene queen Gracie Abrahms finds her footing in Good Riddance. The artist’s second album is full of lyrical treats and whimsical earworms that’ll make you feel like the star of a Greta Gerwig film. If you’re looking for music that emulates writing poetry in the park, then this is for you.

Boygenius, The Record

After dominating the pop charts with "Silk Chiffon" Boygenius released their debut album The Record. Over the course of 12 songs the band muses about life with cutting, poetic, lyrics, that only Lucy Daucus, Pheobe Bridgers, and Julien Bakers would dare to admit.

Florence & The Machine, Dance Fever (Complete Version)

Just when we thought Florence’s latest album couldn’t get better, she proved us wrong. Dance Fever (Complete Version) includes three new poems to accompany the original tracks. The stripped-down tracks provide a unique opportunity to connect with Florence and truly understand her message. It’s pure, unfiltered, art. What a treat!

Kali Uchis, Red Moon in Venus

Venus is named after the goddess of love, but it looks like Kali Uchis is gunning for that title. Her latest album is a perfectly crafted mix of pop and r&b, with an undercurrent of romance to tide you over. Press play and prepare to feel like a divine being.

Daniel Caesar, Never Enough

After a multi-year break, Daniel Caesar has returned to the music industry with a vulnerable record based on self-reflection. If spring is for renewal, then summer is for celebrating what emerges, and as we embark on the next season of life, Never Enough provides a perfect soundtrack to carry you through it.

Iggy Pop, Every Loser

Retirement, who? Iggy Pop might be 75 years old, but he’s not slowing down any time soon. In fact, on January 6, he rang in the new year with his new album, Every Loser. Produced by Andrew Watt for Gold Tooth Records, the album features the rock legend's signature electric sound.

Sam Smith, Gloria

Sam Smith has entered a new era. After teasing fans with the thumping single “Unholy,” Smith released their next album, Gloria, which shows off a more rugged side of the singer. Don't say we didn't warn you!

Green Day, Nimrod: 25th Anniversary Edition

Green Day is returning to its roots. The rock band repackaged the hit record, Nimrod, to celebrate its 25-year anniversary. The unexpected release includes original demos, exclusive recordings from Green Day's live shows, and more.

Ellie Goulding, Higher Than Heaven

Everyone should say "Thank you" to Polydor Records for bringing Ellie Goulding’s angelic vocals from the studio straight to our headphones. The album, according to the artist, is about “being passionately in love," and her joy is so palpable, that you won't be able to resist a smile while listening.

Shania Twain, Queen of Me

Grab your cowgirl boots and head to the dance floor, because Shania Twain is back, baby! On February 3, the queen of country released her sixth album, Queen of Me, along with a nationwide tour. According to Twain, this record is about feeling "uplifted, colorful, unapologetic, and empowered." Cheers to that!

Paramore, This is Why

Following a five-year hiatus, Paramore released its first single, “This is Why,” in 2022. In 2023, the band returned to the music scene in full swing, with a debut album and coinciding tour. This Is Why, features the zany punk-rock sound you know and love—just all grown up.

Caroline Polacheck, Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Polacheck puts her pop vocals to the test in her fourth album, Desire I Want To Turn Into You. As the title suggests, the record is all about human desire and connection. It's a synthesized love fest from start to finish.

Macklemore, Ben

Macklemore is changing things up with his latest album, Ben, which is a nod to his real name: Benjamin Haggerty. Come for his catchy rhymes and stay for his signature drawl.

Lana Del Rey, Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (March 10)

Lana’s latest album Did You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd," features her signature woeful hum and poetic lyrics. If you're looking for music to languish over, then this one is for you.

Metallica, 72 Seasons

Metallica has returned, and its new music proves heavy metal is alive and well. Their latest album, 72 Seasons is full of electric music that will remind you of their glory days. As the adage goes, what was once old is (in fact) new again.

