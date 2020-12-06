10-man Roma holds Sassuolo to 0-0 in Serie A

MILAN — Sassuolo missed the chance to go second in Serie A after being held to 0-0 at 10-man Roma on Sunday.

Both teams had a goal ruled out after Roma forward Pedro was sent off four minutes before halftime following a second yellow card.

Sassuolo dropped to fifth after Napoli won at 10-man Crotone 4-0 to move into third.

Napoli was level with Juventus, a point above Sassuolo, one below Inter Milan, and three behind league leader AC Milan, which visits Sampdoria later.

It is Sassuolo’s eighth season in the Italian top-flight and the team has never finished higher than sixth. But it got off to a great start this campaign and was looking to bounce back after its first defeat of the season last week at Inter.

There were few scoring opportunities but Roma thought it had taken the lead on the stroke of halftime and shortly after going down to 10 men. Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s goal was ruled out for a foul by teammate Edin Džeko on Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Džeko almost redeemed himself after the break but his effort was deflected onto the right post.

Sassuolo substitute Lukáš Haraslín came close to breaking the deadlock moments after coming onto the field but he was marginally offside.

SUPER INSIGNE

Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne scored one and set up another for Hirving Lozano.

Insigne broke the deadlock in the 31st, cutting inside and putting a trademark curler into the top right corner.

Crotone was bottom of the table and its hopes of getting precious points from the match diminished five minutes after the break when midfielder Jacopo Petriccione was issued a straight red card for a poor challenge on Diego Demme.

Napoli doubled its lead just eight minutes later when Lozano was left unmarked in the area and had plenty of time to chest down Insigne’s pass and fire it past Alex Cordaz.

Diego Demme and Andrea Petagna added to the scoreline late on.

OTHER MATCHES

Hellas Verona drew 1-1 at home to Cagliari in a scrappy but entertaining match amid heavy rain in the north of Italy.

The weather also caused Atalanta’s match at Udinese to be postponed because of a flooded field.

Parma drew against Benevento 0-0.

Daniella Matar, The Associated Press