10 Major Fall Fashion Deals You Can Score on Amazon This Weekend, Starting at $15

Amazon
You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score savings on pieces you’ll wear all autumn and winter.
There are over 1,000 deals happening on Amazon this weekend, including tons of discounts on fall clothing and shoes. Shoppers can score up to 59 percent off autumn staples, like sweaters and boots, in addition to everyday basics like leggings, sneakers, and jeans.
Amazon Fall Clothing and Shoe Deals:
- Core 10 Colorblock High Waist Full Length Leggings, $25.02 (orig. $27.88)
- Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette, $20.65 (orig. $28)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $49 (orig. $70)
- Daily Ritual Funnel-Neck Dress, $21.75 (orig. $25)
- Sperry Women’s Saltwater Boots, $52.95 (orig. $130)
- Steve Madden Women’s Wedgie Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $89.95)
- Levi’s 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $49.99 (orig. $69.50)
- Lanzom Wide Brim Wool Fedora Hat, $15.29 with coupon (orig. $17.99)
- Lacavocor Poncho Wrap Open Front Sweater, $22.88 (orig. $45)
- Korsis Long Sleeve Pleated Dress, $25.99 (orig. $29.99)
Shoppers ready to cozy up should check out the new discounts on Lacavocor’s plaid poncho and sweater, Korsis’ long sleeve pleated dress, and Daily Ritual’s funnel-neck dress, which is a bit more polished than a casual sweatshirt, but just as soft. All three items are perfect for layering, so you can wear them now and transition them when temperatures drop this winter.
It’s also a great time to revamp your shoe collection. The wildly popular Adidas Cloudfoam sneaker, which has earned over 18,700 five-star ratings from shoppers, is marked down by 30 percent and going for under $50. Steve Madden’s Wedgie sneakers are another comfortable choice. The sleek style comes in five colors and features a gentle, easy-to-walk-in wedge that reviewers love for dressing up casual jeans.
If you’re ready to give your closet a refresh, you can get your shopping started with our curated deals list below. And these 10 deals are just the start, so be sure to browse the wider assortment through Amazon’s Goldbox where you can filter by price, discount, and customer ratings among the fashion markdowns and beyond.
Amazon
Buy It! Core 10 Colorblock High Waist Full Length Leggings, $25.02 (orig. $27.88); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette, $20.65 (orig. $28); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $49 (orig. $70); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Daily Ritual Funnel-Neck Dress, $21.75 (orig. $25); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Sperry Women’s Saltwater Boots, $52.95 (orig. $130); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Steve Madden Women’s Wedgie Sneaker, $59.99 (orig. $89.95); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Levi’s 721 High-Rise Skinny Jeans, $49.99 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Lanzom Wide Brim Wool Fedora Hat, $15.29 with coupon (orig. $17.99); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Lacavocor Poncho Wrap Open Front Sweater, $22.88 (orig. $45); amazon.com
Amazon
Buy It! Korsis Long Sleeve Pleated Dress, $25.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more. And check out PEOPLE’s Coupons page for even more discounts.