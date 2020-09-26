10 Major Fall Fashion Deals You Can Score on Amazon This Weekend, Starting at $15

Amazon

You don’t have to wait until Black Friday to score savings on pieces you’ll wear all autumn and winter.

There are over 1,000 deals happening on Amazon this weekend, including tons of discounts on fall clothing and shoes. Shoppers can score up to 59 percent off autumn staples, like sweaters and boots, in addition to everyday basics like leggings, sneakers, and jeans.

Amazon Fall Clothing and Shoe Deals:

Shoppers ready to cozy up should check out the new discounts on Lacavocor’s plaid poncho and sweater, Korsis’ long sleeve pleated dress, and Daily Ritual’s funnel-neck dress, which is a bit more polished than a casual sweatshirt, but just as soft. All three items are perfect for layering, so you can wear them now and transition them when temperatures drop this winter.

It’s also a great time to revamp your shoe collection. The wildly popular Adidas Cloudfoam sneaker, which has earned over 18,700 five-star ratings from shoppers, is marked down by 30 percent and going for under $50. Steve Madden’s Wedgie sneakers are another comfortable choice. The sleek style comes in five colors and features a gentle, easy-to-walk-in wedge that reviewers love for dressing up casual jeans.

If you’re ready to give your closet a refresh, you can get your shopping started with our curated deals list below. And these 10 deals are just the start, so be sure to browse the wider assortment through Amazon’s Goldbox where you can filter by price, discount, and customer ratings among the fashion markdowns and beyond.

View photos

Amazon

Buy It! Core 10 Colorblock High Waist Full Length Leggings, $25.02 (orig. $27.88); amazon.com

View photos

Amazon

Buy It! Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette, $20.65 (orig. $28); amazon.com

View photos

Amazon

Buy It! Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, $49 (orig. $70); amazon.com

View photos