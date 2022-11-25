The 10 Longest Marvel Movies So Far: From ‘Wakanda Forever’ to ‘Spider-Man’

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” marks one of the longest Marvel movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but with a running time of 2 hours and 41 minutes it’s not quite the longest (although close). But with the long runtime, we got to thinking, what are the longest Marvel movies so far? Below, we’ve rounded up a list of just that.

Some of the shortest MCU films include “Thor: The Dark World” (2013) at under two hours and “The Incredible Hulk” with the same runtime of 1 hour and 52 minutes. Not far behind them are the first “Thor” (2011) film at 115 minutes long and the first “Doctor Strange” (2016) film at the same runtime.

Whether you’ve landed on this list out of caution, wanting to avoid settling in for upwards of two and a half hour films, or because you have nothing to do today (or its a rainy/snowy winter day), we’ve rounded up a list of the 10 longest Marvel movies below.

Just one quick caveat: these include Marvel Cinematic Universe movies only, so the “X-Men” films, “Blade,” etc. are ineligible.