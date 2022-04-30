10 Kitchen Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

Jordan Rosenfeld
·5 min read
Kosamtu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kosamtu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The kitchen is often the first room people choose to renovate since it's the center for food preparation and a social hub for entertaining. It's easy to think short term when you do a renovation and focus only on your current needs, rather than thinking about how your upgrade will affect your home value.

Do It: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
The Rest of Your House: 20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home's Value

According to Thomas Vibe, a co-founder and managing partner at Stone Wizards, a kitchen renovation should never exceed 25% of the home's value as a rule of thumb (for a median home value of $227,700 that would be no more than $56,925), because you may never get that much value out of it. Here are 10 kitchen renovations that will hurt your home's value.

PC Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto
PC Photography / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Overly Customizing Your Kitchen

When it comes to upgrading or renovating, neutral is the way to go, according to Tomas Satas, founder and CEO at Windy City HomeBuyer.

"Just because you spent countless thousands of dollars on decorative ideas that you have dreamed about since you were a little kid doesn't mean that anybody else will have the same tastes nor will most people care about what you spent. Your dream living room may look like a gut job to the rest of the world," Satas said.

"So don't drive yourself into debt or go overboard because the whole point of upgrading your home should be to get the money back when you sell and ultimately more."

sturti / Getty Images
sturti / Getty Images

Using Low Quality Materials

Another big mistake Satas has seen is not using quality materials. "The last thing you want to do if you sell your home a few years later is to have to replace all the kitchen cabinets because they are falling apart. Or another issue I have seen is people using marble in their kitchen. Marble can create problems because it easily chips, stains, and etches."

Check Out: 6 Alternative Investments To Consider for Diversification in 2022

lhooq_kor / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lhooq_kor / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Excessive Wallpaper

Wallpaper, with its patterns and textures, may put off potential homeowners, according to Lily Wili, CEO of Ever Wallpaper. "Wallpaper has a distinct flavor and is famously difficult to remove. To get a generally appealing look, use fresh paint and neutral colors."

FOTOGRAFIA INC. / Getty Images
FOTOGRAFIA INC. / Getty Images

High-End Appliances

Installing appliances and electronics that are expensive and borderline luxurious may seem like a good idea but can actually hurt your home's value, according to Kim Abrams, CEO of Abrams Roofing. "These appliances are much more expensive to maintain and repair, which will deter buyers from your home."

Additionally, according to real estate consultant Will Rodgers, "Smart appliances are great. But keep in mind that the tech you put in today will be outdated if you sell three to five years from now. High tech kitchens are for your convenience, but will only add value if you plan to sell soon."

GeorgePeters / Getty Images
GeorgePeters / Getty Images

DIY Repairs

Abrams also pointed out that making repairs and renovations yourself "is a big no-no. Do-It-Yourself (DIY) renovations severely hurt your home's value because it isn't professionally done. Buyers will never look favorably upon a kitchen remodel that isn't done by an experienced contractor."

lovro77 / iStock.com
lovro77 / iStock.com

DIY Plumbing

One thing you should always leave to the professionals in a kitchen renovation is plumbing. According to Jake Romano, manager of John the Plumber, "While some handymen are definitely talented with plumbing, it's extremely easy to make a mistake. You might mistakenly put a Y-fitting instead of a T-fitting, you might incorrectly slope the drains, you might make bad connections, the list goes on. If someone notices one mistake, they're going to question everything. My advice is hiring licensed plumbers to do plumbing work, keeping receipts and warranties, and providing the documents to potential buyers."

Flutter_97321 / Getty Images
Flutter_97321 / Getty Images

Out-of-Style Trends

The last thing you want when it comes time to sell your home is for it to look dated, according to realtor Bill Gassett, founder of Maximum Real Estate Exposure.

"The worst thing that can happen is making horrible selections that are no longer in style. The two that immediately come to mind are oak cabinets and tile countertops. Very few people want these items. Oak was popular in the 80s and 90s--today it's very much out of favor. Most home buyers either want white as their first choice, with a cherry or birch also being desirable."

KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images/iStockphoto
KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Sacrificing Storage Space

Ryan Weller, a realtor with Beth & Ryan Real Estate Team, said a common kitchen renovation failure is "...sellers who remove two kitchen walls to have a more open concept feel. However, what they fail to realize is that those walls they removed served as functional storage space with cabinets. Savvy buyers--or those who like to cook--will walk away from a house like this."

bukharova / Getty Images/iStockphoto
bukharova / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Adding a Granite Countertop

While granite is a popular choice for countertops, it can be quite expensive, said Mark Wolens, a real estate principal and director at the Independent Property Group, Woden Weston. And since most buyers are looking for a move-in-ready home, they may not be interested in a property that needs a new countertop. It can hurt your home's value because it will be one less thing that potential buyers don't have to worry about.

lockongraphics / Getty Images/iStockphoto
lockongraphics / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Exaggerated Lighting

Light can make all the difference in a home, according to realtor Shaun Martin, a real estate investor with We Buy Houses in Denver. "You don't even know when good lighting is doing its job. But get it wrong and the value of your house will plummet! Too much lighting can feel washed out and sterile. Too little can make your kitchen feel like a dive bar.

He advises installing lights with dimmer switches, instead.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Kitchen Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • How Nick Nurse rallied the Raptors after going down 3-0 to Sixers

    “If somebody could do it, it’d be us.”

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • As Canadian sport wrestles with winning and athlete wellness, Norway a possible model

    "We do not do this for the medals. Do not misunderstand, we love to win, but it should be done in the proper way." Given the current athlete unrest in Canadian high-performance sport, that statement by Norway's top Olympic official Tore Ovrebo seems profound. With the word "joy" baked into its sport values, the northern country with less than a fifth of Canada's population has topped the medal table at the last two Winter Olympic Games. Norway won in total medals (37) and gold medals (16) in Bei

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Stars take final playoff spot with 4-3 OT loss to Coyotes

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa scored on the first shot of the game for Dallas, Joe Pavelski had two assists to reach a career high in points at age 37 and the Stars wrapped up the Western Conference's final playoff spot in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night. After a seven-round shootout victory at home over Vegas on Tuesday night, the Stars needed only one point to join Nashville in the two wild-card spots. The Stars got that point by getting to overtime, though they ble

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Whitecaps sign Paraguayan midfielder Andrés Cubas as designated player

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Paraguayan international midfielder Andrés Cubas via transfer from French club Nîmes Olympique. The Whitecaps said in a release Thursday that Cubas has agreed to a four-year Major League Soccer contract and will count as one of the club's three allowed designated players. The deal includes an option for the final six months of 2026. Cubas will officially join the roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate, work permit and vi

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs 1st-round schedule and where to watch

    The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs are here and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app. Dates and times are subject to change. The full broadcast schedule and where you can watch each game of the first round, is below: EASTERN CONFERENCE Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (Series tied 0-0) Game 1: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Monday, May 2 (7:30 p.m. ET, CBC, CBCSports.ca) Game 2: Lightning @ Maple Leafs — Wednesday, May 4 (7:30 p.m

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • After promising season, expectations for upstart Raptors only rise from here

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors dug themselves into too deep a hole. For three days between Games 5 and 6, momentum seemed firmly on the side of the Raptors becoming the first NBA team to come back from a 3-0 series deficit. Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers was getting defensive over his spotty playoff record, MVP finalist Joel Embiid was questioning co-star James Harden's aggressiveness, and the plucky Raptors were one home win away from forcing Game 7. It, rather emphatically, didn't h