Flooding, landslides in China leave 17 dead, 4 missing

·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — At least 17 people were killed and four are missing after flooding hit the central Chinese province of Hunan and a landslide buried parts of several villages in the southern Guangxi region, state media reported.

Storms have pummeled Hunan since the beginning of the month, with some monitoring stations reporting historic levels of rainfall, the Xinhua News Agency said late Wednesday.

As of late Thursday, 10 people were reported dead and three missing in the floods that have affected around 1.8 million people in the largely rural, mountainous province, Xinhua said. It said 286,000 people have been evacuated to safety and more than 2,700 houses have been damaged or collapsed entirely.

In Guangxi, rescue crews were still looking Thursday for survivors in several villages in the area of Beiliu city, where days of rain left hillsides waterlogged and prone to slippages, Xinhua said. Seven people were confirmed dead in the landslides, one was missing and at least one person was pulled out alive.

Authorities have issued warnings of continued heavy downpours in Guangxi and the nearby provinces of Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Hainan, Sichuan, Chongqing and Yunnan, Xinhua said.

China regularly experiences flooding during the summer months, most frequently in central and southern areas that tend to receive the most rainfall.

China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed, mostly along the Yangtze, China’s mightiest river.

The government has invested heavily in flood control and hydroelectric projects such as the gargantuan Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze.

Globally, more intense tropical storms are on the rise as a result of climate change, leading to increased flooding that threatens human lives, crops and groundwater quality.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • A million people worked to repair broken dikes as floods inundated China in 2002

    On this day in weather history, Dongting Lake overflowed and flooded areas of China.

  • Sebastian Vettel questions Lewis Hamilton’s excitement for F1 after poor results

    Vettel also admitted he was scared by the prospect of retiring from F1.

  • Ms Marvel: Critics praise Disney's 'joyful' first Muslim superhero story

    Disney+ series Ms Marvel, which stars Iman Vellani, is said to have made "pop culture history".

  • Landlady gives up pub as quarterly energy bills near £30,000

    Many businesses are grappling with rising costs at a time when consumers are watching their finances.

  • Veteran running back Harris keen on new beginning with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Different city, different team, same approach for Andrew Harris. The all-time leading Canadian rusher in CFL history is set to begin his 12th season, but first with the Toronto Argonauts. Harris, 35, signed with the Double Blue as a free agent in February after being unable to agree on an extension with his hometown Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team he helped win consecutive Grey Cup titles in 2019 and '21. Harris was openly disappointed about his split from Winnipeg, saying he felt unwa

  • Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy disappointed after more big names join LIV Golf: 'It's a bummer'

    “Any decision that you make in your life that's purely for money usually doesn't end up going the right way."

  • China’s positions crucial in crunch talks as WTO chief eyes deals on fishing and vaccines

    China will be at the heart of crunch talks on fishing subsidies and intellectual property waivers for Covid-19 vaccines next week at the first World Trade Organization ministerial summit held in five years. WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says it is “within the realm of the possible” that deals will be reached, with the beleaguered Geneva institution in desperate need of wins. “It’s moving along – they’re very tough negotiations, but I think that we’re within the realm of the possible that we coul

  • EU allows Spain, Portugal to spend to ease energy prices

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union will allow Spain and Portugal to use billions of euros in state aid to help ease the burden of spiraling electricity prices on consumers in the Iberian Peninsula as Russia’s war in Ukraine exacerbates an energy squeeze. The 8.4 billion euros ($9 billion) in aid — 6.3 billion euros ($6.8 billion) for Spain and 2.1 billion ($2.3 billion) for Portugal — is intended to help to pay the fuel costs of electricity producers. The European Commission, which polices state

  • ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Could Gross $600 Million: Here’s What It Would Take

    Premature claims that "Top Gun: Maverick" is Cruise's biggest domestic hit will come true — give it another couple of weeks.

  • Jerry Kelly wins PGA Tour Champions playoff in Iowa

    DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jerry Kelly birdied the first hole of a playoff with Kirk Triplett on Sunday to win the PGA Tour Champions' Principal Charity Classic. Kelly hit his approach to 4 feet on the par-4 18th to set up the winning putt. The 55-year-old from Wisconsin has nine victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning three times on the PGA Tour. He broke out of a putting slump with help from Steve Stricker, his Madison, Wisconsin, friend and neighbor who tied for eighth. “It felt good all

  • Has this playoff run improved the Oilers' reputation?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Edmonton Oilers hitting the third-round wall, and whether or not it will be easier for Ken Holland to attract talent after an impressive playoff run.

  • Elks acquire Collins, Ivey from Argos in exchange for sixth-round pick in 2023

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have acquired defensive back Jalen Collins and linebacker Martez Ivey from the Toronto Argonauts in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2023 CFL Draft. Ivey made his CFL debut with the Argos last season, suiting up for one regular-season game against the Elks, before starting at right tackle for Toronto in the Eastern final against Hamilton. The Apopka, Fla., native previously spent time in NFL training camps with the Carolina Panthers (2021) and New England Patri

  • Pavan, Humana-Paredes end 2-plus year beach volleyball tour title drought

    Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes gained a measure of revenge on Sunday and their first beach volleyball tour win since the 2019 Vienna Major. The Canadian duo outlasted Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado in the women's final, prevailing 21-19, 20-22, 15-7 at the Pro Tour Elite 16 event in Latvia. All five of their victories in Jurmala were against a Brazilian opponent. "They're a great team and we knew we would have to play really, really well to beat them and to match them," Pava

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Jon Cooper and the Lightning face their toughest test

    The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves looking for answers against a hot New York Rangers team as the dream of winning the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive year looks less and less likely.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Minus suspended Kane, relaxed Oilers facing elimination: 'No pressure on our end'

    EDMONTON — Zach Hyman was up big in a playoff series last spring. Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens know what happened next. Duncan Keith, meanwhile, and his Chicago Blackhawks were down 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks back in 2011 before triumphing in a trio of must-wins to force Game 7. At the tail end of their first seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, both men know the climb their current team faces is a daunting one. The Colorado Avalanche have captured the first three games

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • NHL Draft: Oilers' biggest needs, top prospects

    Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.